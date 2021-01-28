Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Koss Corporation    KOSS

KOSS CORPORATION

(KOSS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Koss Corp. Releases Second Quarter Results

01/28/2021 | 05:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MILWAUKEE, Wis., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koss Corporation (NASDAQ SYMBOL: KOSS), the U.S. based high-fidelity headphone company, has reported its second quarter results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Sales for the second quarter were $4,929,789, which is an 18.4% increase from sales of $4,162,659 for the same three month period one year ago. The three month net income was $508,890, compared to a net loss of $215,713 for the second quarter last year. Diluted and basic income per common share for the quarter was $0.07 compared to a loss per common share of $0.03 for the same three month period one year ago.

Sales for the six months ended December 31, 2020, increased 5.9% from $9,573,421 in the same period last year to $10,138,084 in the current year. The six month net income was $635,819 compared to a net loss of $526,462 for the same period last year. Diluted and basic income per common share was $0.09 for the six months ended December 31, 2020 compared to a loss per common share of $0.07 for the same six month period one year ago.

"The increase in net sales for the quarter and first six months has been across several markets with US distributors, European distributors and domestic direct to consumer sales leading the way," Michael J. Koss, Chairman and CEO, said today. "We continue to see sales driven by the continuation of people studying and working from home. Sales through domestic retail were down for the quarter and year to date periods."

"The shift in sales by market drove more favorable gross margin with it increasing from 28.3% last year to 32.1% in the first six months," Koss explained. "The PPP loan for $506,700 through the SBA was forgiven in the current quarter and recorded as other income."

Koss Corporation markets a complete line of high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth® speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, wireless headphones, and compact disc recordings of American Symphony Orchestras on the Koss Classics® label.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "may," "will," "should," "forecasts," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. These statements are based on currently available operating, financial and competitive information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ materially. In evaluating forward-looking statements, you should specifically consider various factors that may cause actual results to vary from those contained in the forward-looking statements, such as general economic conditions, in particular, consumer demand for the Company's and its customers' products, competitive and technological developments, foreign currency fluctuations, and costs of operations. Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are only made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances or new information. In addition, such uncertainties and other operational matters are discussed further in the Company's quarterly and annual filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

KOSS CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)

 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 December 31 December 31
 2020 2019  2020 2019 
Net sales$4,929,789 $4,162,659  $10,138,084 $9,573,421 
Cost of goods sold 3,311,892  2,798,572   6,883,960  6,861,880 
Gross profit 1,617,897  1,364,087   3,254,124  2,711,541 
            
Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,615,824  1,586,705   3,121,595  3,251,305 
            
Income (loss) from operations 2,073  (222,618)  132,529  (539,764)
            
Other income 506,700     506,700   
Interest income 2,660  6,927   609  13,324 
            
Income (loss) before income tax provision 511,433  (215,691)  639,838  (526,440)
            
Income tax provision 2,543  22   4,019  22 
            
Net income (loss)$508,890 $(215,713) $635,819 $(526,462)
            
Income (loss) per common share:           
Basic$0.07 $(0.03) $0.09 $(0.07)
Diluted$0.07 $(0.03) $0.09 $(0.07)
            
Weighted-average number of shares:           
Basic 7,405,758  7,404,831   7,405,295  7,404,831 
Diluted 7,453,450  7,404,831   7,424,239  7,404,831 


CONTACT:Michael J. Koss
 Chairman & CEO
 (414) 964-5000
 mjkoss@koss.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about KOSS CORPORATION
05:21pKOSS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements ..
AQ
05:17pKOSS : Earnings Flash (KOSS) KOSS CORPORATION Posts Q2 Revenue $4.93M
MT
05:16pKOSS : Earnings Flash (KOSS) KOSS CORPORATION Posts Q2 Revenue $4.9M
MT
05:15pKoss Corp. Releases Second Quarter Results
GL
05:10pRobinhood to Allow Limited Buys on Securities Including Gamestop, AMC On Frid..
MT
04:06pGameStop Trading Restrictions Blamed on Wall Street's Clearing Firm by Online..
DJ
03:21pOnline investor army takes wallop with trading barriers
RE
01:50pPOWER TO THE PLAYERS : Wall Street levels up in Reddit rally
RE
11:45aTrading Platforms Curb Movements in Volatile Shares After Retail-Driven Run-U..
MT
11:20aSOCIAL BUZZ : With Trading Spigot Plugged by Platforms GameStop Tumbles 56%; AMC..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 18,3 M - -
Net income 2020 -0,47 M - -
Net cash 2020 0,91 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -21,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 429 M 429 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,71x
EV / Sales 2020 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 33
Free-Float 18,5%
Chart KOSS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Koss Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOSS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael J. Koss Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Lenore E. Lillie Vice President-Operations
David D. Smith Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Thomas L. Doerr Lead Independent Director
Theodore Halstead Nixon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KOSS CORPORATION190.70%429
SONY CORPORATION-2.43%122 012
PANASONIC CORPORATION17.56%32 824
LG ELECTRONICS INC.21.85%25 908
TCL TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION25.42%19 442
LARGAN PRECISION CO.,LTD-5.32%14 253
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ