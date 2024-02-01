Koss Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended December 31, 2023
For the six months, sales was USD 6.73 million compared to USD 6.65 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 0.526762 million compared to net income of USD 8.8 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.06 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of USD 0.96 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.06 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of USD 0.9 a year ago.