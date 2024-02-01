Koss Corporation reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended December 31, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was USD 3.36 million compared to USD 3.28 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 0.269153 million compared to USD 1.15 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.03 compared to USD 0.12 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.03 compared to USD 0.12 a year ago.
For the six months, sales was USD 6.73 million compared to USD 6.65 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 0.526762 million compared to net income of USD 8.8 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.06 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of USD 0.96 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.06 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of USD 0.9 a year ago.