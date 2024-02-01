Koss Corporation is engaged in marketing high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and wireless headphones. The Company operates in the audio/video industry segment of the home entertainment and communication industry through its design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and related accessory products. The Companyâs products are sold through United States distributors, international distributors, audio specialty stores, the Internet, national retailers, grocery stores, electronics retailers, and prisons under the Koss name as well as private label. The Company also sells products to distributors for resale to school systems, and directly to other manufacturers for inclusion with their own products. The Company has a manufacturing facility in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and uses contract manufacturing facilities in the Peopleâs Republic of China and Taiwan.

Sector Household Electronics