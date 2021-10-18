Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Koss Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KOSS   US5006921085

KOSS CORPORATION

(KOSS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Koss : Factbox-Fun facts from the U.S. SEC report on January's GameStop saga

10/18/2021 | 06:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A GameStop store is seen in the Jackson Heights neighborhood of New York City

(Reuters) - The U.S. securities regulator released its long-awaited post-mortem into January's GameStop saga https://www.reuters.com/business/why-did-sec-release-report-gamestop-2021-10-18, in which retail traders banded together on social media and piled in to GameStop and other "meme" stocks in an attempt to punish hedge funds that had bet against the company, sending its shares soaring.

While the episode was explored in some detail during a congressional hearing https://www.reuters.com/business/retail-consumer/hedge-funds-robinhood-face-grilling-by-congress-over-gamestop-reddit-rally-2021-02-18 earlier this year, the Securities and Exchange Commission report, published on Monday, offers some new details on what went down. Here are some takeaways:

880,000 NEW ACCOUNTS STARTED TRADING GAMESTOP IN JANUARY

"GameStop had already started to receive attention on Reddit in 2019, including in discussions about short squeezes. That attention grew throughout 2020," the SEC said.

"Price increases, trading interest, and social media interest all accelerated in 2021."

By Jan. 27, the number of unique accounts trading GameStop on a given day had reached 900,000 compared with 10,000 at the beginning of the month, the SEC said.

INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS ALSO DROVE THE RALLY

In addition to retail investors, institutional investors, including several hedge funds, also purchased shares of GameStop Corp.

Some of those purchases may have been partly driven by hedge funds that had betted against GameStop, trying to cover their positions, and some of those funds made bad losses.

In contrast, some funds that were long GameStop cashed in.

"Some investors that had been invested in the target stocks prior to the market events benefited unexpectedly from the price rises, while others, including quantitative and high-frequency hedge funds, joined the market rally to trade profitably," the SEC wrote.

NO 'GAMMA SQUEEZE'

One theory for GameStop's meteoric rise was a so-called gamma squeeze, which happens when market makers purchase a stock to hedge the risk created by writing call options on that stock. That, in turn, puts even more upward pressure on the stock price.

The SEC did find that GameStop options trading volume by retail investors increased substantially, but that was mostly driven by an increase in the buying of put, rather than call, options. The data also showed that market-makers were buying, rather than writing, call options.

"These observations by themselves are not consistent with a gamma squeeze," the SEC wrote.

NO NAKED SHORTING

The unusually large amount of short selling in GameStop sparked speculation of "naked" shorting - selling shares without arranging to borrow the underlying security.

When a naked short sale occurs, the seller fails to deliver the securities to the buyer. "Based on the staff's review of the available data, (GameStop) did not experience persistent fails to deliver," the SEC said.

IT WASN'T ALL ABOUT GAMESTOP

By early 2021, individual investors were increasingly downloading broker-dealer apps and more than 100 stocks experienced large price moves or increased trading volume that significantly exceeded the broader market, the SEC said.

For example, single-day price changes on Jan. 27 from the closing prices on Jan. 26 for KOSS Corporation (480.0%), AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (301.2%), Naked Brand Group (252.3%) and Express Inc (214.1%) were larger than any single-day GameStop price change, according to the SEC.

(Reporting by Michelle Price in Washington; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

By Michelle Price


© Reuters 2021
All news about KOSS CORPORATION
10/14KOSS CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
10/13Wall Street Leans Forward Pre-Bell; Futures Green, Europe Up, Asia Choppy
MT
09/20KOSS : Porta Pro Communication Headset Features
PU
09/20KOSS CORPORATION(NASDAQCM : KOSS) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
09/16DESIGN STORIES : Koss KPH7 Wireless
PU
09/02INSIDER SELL : Koss
MT
08/24Meme stocks soar in late day trading surge, short sellers knocked
RE
08/20PHARMACIELO : Says its Second-Quarter Loss Widens as Sales Plunge; CEO Departs
MT
08/20Tranche Update on Koss Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan announced on February 18, 2004..
CI
08/20KOSS : Annual Report (SEC Filing - 10-K)
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 19,5 M - -
Net income 2021 0,49 M - -
Net cash 2021 4,64 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 464x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 161 M 161 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,50x
EV / Sales 2021 9,88x
Nbr of Employees 34
Free-Float 50,6%
Chart KOSS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Koss Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOSS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael J. Koss Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David D. Smith Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Lenore E. Lillie Vice President-Operations
Thomas L. Doerr Lead Independent Director
Theodore Halstead Nixon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KOSS CORPORATION404.94%158
SONY GROUP CORPORATION23.29%140 029
PANASONIC CORPORATION17.60%28 708
LG ELECTRONICS INC.-8.52%18 370
TCL TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION-10.59%13 464
LARGAN PRECISION CO.,LTD-37.72%9 628