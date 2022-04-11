Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Koss Corporation
  News
  Summary
    KOSS   US5006921085

KOSS CORPORATION

(KOSS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/11 01:39:32 pm EDT
7.535 USD   -0.07%
01:12pKOSS : Wear Koss Porta Pro is to Humbly Whisper a Vintage Fashion Statement
PU
04/04HEADPHONE SCHOOL : Why Do Headphones Have A Left & Right?
PU
04/04KOSS : We've Got Options
PU
Koss : Wear Koss Porta Pro is to Humbly Whisper a Vintage Fashion Statement

04/11/2022 | 01:12pm EDT
The acclaimed Koss Porta Pro continues to be one of the most popular headphones around the world by audiophiles, consumers and even the popular Instagram Account @wireditgirls run by founder Shelby Hull.

Recently Brenley Goertzen writer for NY Magazine wrote about her experience with Porta Pro stating "to wear them is to humbly whisper a vintage fashion statement."

To read the full article click here.

Disclaimer

Koss Corporation published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 17:10:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 19,5 M - -
Net income 2021 0,49 M - -
Net cash 2021 4,64 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 464x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 69,0 M 69,0 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,50x
EV / Sales 2021 9,88x
Nbr of Employees 34
Free-Float 53,4%
Chart KOSS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Koss Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOSS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael J. Koss Director
Kim M. Schulte Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Lenore E. Lillie Vice President-Operations
Thomas L. Doerr Lead Independent Director
Theodore Halstead Nixon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KOSS CORPORATION-29.40%69
SONY GROUP CORPORATION-15.75%121 303
PANASONIC CORPORATION-10.67%21 209
LG ELECTRONICS INC.-11.59%16 997
LARGAN PRECISION CO.,LTD-32.66%7 616
SHARP CORPORATION-17.87%5 330