Koss : Wear Koss Porta Pro is to Humbly Whisper a Vintage Fashion Statement

The acclaimed Koss Porta Pro continues to be one of the most popular headphones around the world by audiophiles, consumers and even the popular Instagram Account @wireditgirls run by founder Shelby Hull.
Recently Brenley Goertzen writer for NY Magazine wrote about her experience with Porta Pro stating "to wear them is to humbly whisper a vintage fashion statement."
To read the full article click here.
