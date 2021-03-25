Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Koss Corporation    KOSS

KOSS CORPORATION

(KOSS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Koss : GameStop leads meme stocks higher with Koss, AMC surging too

03/25/2021 | 05:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: GameStop logo is seen near displayed stock graph in this illustration

By Sinéad Carew

(Reuters) - GameStop and other so-called meme stocks surged on Thursday, as investors piled into the shares after a tumble in the previous session.

Shares in video-game retailer GameStop closed up 52.7% at $183.75 with brisk trading volume after rising as high as $187.50 late in the session.

The company's shares remained down 8.2% for the week so far following losses after a lackluster earnings report late Tuesday during which the company disclosed it was evaluating the possibility of a share sale. They are up 875% year-to-date, though still far from their record high of $483 reached in late January.

The company has benefited from a push by retail investors, often on online forums such as Reddit's popular WallStreetBets, to drive up prices of stocks they believe undervalued.

Investors have also been eyeing efforts by billionaire investor and Chewy Inc co-founder Ryan Cohen, who is on GameStop's board, to transform the retailer into an e-commerce firm that can take on big-box store rivals such as Target Corp and Walmart Inc.

GameStop, which added three new directors including Cohen to its board in January as part of a settlement, said in its quarterly filing https://news.gamestop.com/node/18661/html on Tuesday it expects eight incumbent board members to retire at its 2021 annual meeting in June. The company said it has not yet determined who it would nominate to replace departing board members.

CFRA analyst Camilla Yanushevsky said some investors believe the plan for a board overhaul is a promising sign for GameStop's efforts to expand e-commerce.

"If Ryan Cohen can fill the board with his allies, people think it can lead to a transformation in GameStop. That's what the bull case is," she said.

Meanwhile shares in other meme stocks such as headphone maker Koss Corp also surged. Koss shares closed up 57.1% at $25.80 with trading volume around 4.7 times the 10-day moving average. The stock had fallen almost 22% on Wednesday.

Cinema operator AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc closed up 21.3% at $10.94 after falling 36% in the last four sessions.

(Reporting By Sinéad Carew; Editing by Alden Bentley and David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2021
All news about KOSS CORPORATION
05:12pKOSS  : GameStop leads meme stocks higher with Koss, AMC surging too
RE
03/16INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Adds to Selling Trend at Koss Corp
MT
03/16KOSS  : GameStop leads meme stocks lower, on track for sharp weekly drop
RE
03/10GameStop ends up 7.3% after wild swings, other 'meme stocks' soar
RE
03/10GameStop ends up 7.3% after wild swings, other 'meme stocks' soar
RE
03/10WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Dow hits record as inflation fears recede
RE
03/10WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Dow hits record in stock rally as inflation fears r..
RE
03/10WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Dow hits record in stock rally as inflation fears r..
RE
03/10Dow at record high, stocks gain as inflation fears recede
RE
03/10Meme stocks soar as market eyes stimulus boost
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 18,3 M - -
Net income 2020 -0,47 M - -
Net cash 2020 0,91 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -21,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 140 M 140 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,71x
EV / Sales 2020 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 33
Free-Float 20,5%
Chart KOSS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Koss Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOSS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael J. Koss Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David D. Smith Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Lenore E. Lillie Vice President-Operations
Thomas L. Doerr Lead Independent Director
Theodore Halstead Nixon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KOSS CORPORATION377.33%243
SONY CORPORATION9.04%129 471
PANASONIC CORPORATION17.89%28 855
LG ELECTRONICS INC.9.63%22 832
TCL TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION29.80%19 942
LARGAN PRECISION CO.,LTD2.97%16 161
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ