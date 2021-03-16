Log in
KOSS CORPORATION

KOSS CORPORATION

(KOSS)
Koss : GameStop leads meme stocks lower, on track for sharp weekly drop

03/16/2021 | 11:08am EDT
FILE PHOTO: GameStop and Reddit logos are seen displayed in this illustration

(Reuters) - Shares of GameStop Corp slid further in early trade on Tuesday, continuing a slump that has seen the videogame retailer's stock shed a third of its value so far this week.

The company's shares were down 16.4% at $184, on track for their worst weekly performance since early February, with a drop of more than 30% since Friday's close.

Other so-called meme stocks, popular with online retail traders, declined early in Tuesday's session, with cinema operator AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc down 8.6%, while headphones maker Koss Corp fell 7.1%.

GameStop continues to retain a legion of devout followers after a social media frenzy in January triggered a massive rally in which its shares surged more than 1,600%, in a short squeeze that shook hedge funds such as Melvin Capital.

(Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 18,3 M - -
Net income 2020 -0,47 M - -
Net cash 2020 0,91 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -21,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 243 M 243 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,71x
EV / Sales 2020 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 33
Free-Float 20,5%
Chart KOSS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Koss Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOSS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael J. Koss Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David D. Smith Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Lenore E. Lillie Vice President-Operations
Thomas L. Doerr Lead Independent Director
Theodore Halstead Nixon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KOSS CORPORATION740.12%243
SONY CORPORATION10.84%129 471
PANASONIC CORPORATION13.27%28 855
LG ELECTRONICS INC.12.22%22 832
TCL TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION35.17%19 942
LARGAN PRECISION CO.,LTD6.57%16 161
