Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Koss Corporation    KOSS

KOSS CORPORATION

(KOSS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 04/14 02:00:02 pm
19.65 USD   +1.29%
01:41pKOSS  : GameStop leads "stonks" higher
RE
04/13DESIGN STORIES : Koss x Retrospekt P/21 Retro On-Ear Headphone
PU
04/13FIRST LOOK : Koss x Retrospekt P/21 Retro On-Ear Headphones
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Koss : GameStop leads "stonks" higher

04/14/2021 | 01:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: GameStop logo is seen near displayed stock graph in this illustration

(Reuters) - Shares in GameStop Corp were up 18.1% in active trading on Wednesday after falling in six of the last seven sessions, putting the video game retailer on track for its biggest gains since March 25.

There was no obvious new catalyst for the price increase in the "stonk", the term used to refer to highly volatile stocks that have been a focus for members of online Reddit forum WallStreetBets. Other stocks often mentioned in the forum also rose on Wednesday.

Shares in headphones maker Koss Corp gained 5.9% while shares in cinema operator AMC Entertainment were climbing 7.8%.

GameStop shares had risen slightly in after the bell trade on Tuesday when the company announced a voluntary early redemption of senior notes.

However, after opening the regular session at $143.57 on Wednesday, GameStop trading volume did not accelerate until more than an hour after the open and only hit its peak for the session so far around 1130 EDT (1530 GMT).

GameStop shares lost around 11% of their value on Monday after Reuters reported late in the session that the company is looking for a new chief executive to replace George Sherman as it pivots from being a brick-and-mortar video game retailer to e-commerce.

GameStop, which hit a $483 record high in late January, last traded at $166.45 after rising as high as $174.09 with trading volume already at 1.4 times the 10-day moving average.

(Reporting By Sinéad Carew; editing by Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
All news about KOSS CORPORATION
01:41pKOSS  : GameStop leads "stonks" higher
RE
04/13DESIGN STORIES : Koss x Retrospekt P/21 Retro On-Ear Headphone
PU
04/13FIRST LOOK : Koss x Retrospekt P/21 Retro On-Ear Headphones
PU
04/13INTRODUCING : Koss + Retrospekt P/21 Retro On-Ear Headphone
PU
04/13AKOUOS  : Receives FDA Orphan Drug, Rare Pediatric Disease Designations for Hear..
MT
03/29HEADPHONE SCHOOL : The World's First Koss SP/3 Stereophone That Started It All
PU
03/29WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Archegos case causes bank shares to tumble
03/29DESIGN STORIES : Koss Wireless FitClips
PU
03/16INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Adds to Selling Trend at Koss Corp
MT
03/16KOSS  : GameStop leads meme stocks lower, on track for sharp weekly drop
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 18,3 M - -
Net income 2020 -0,47 M - -
Net cash 2020 0,91 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -21,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 165 M 165 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,71x
EV / Sales 2020 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 33
Free-Float 20,5%
Chart KOSS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Koss Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOSS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael J. Koss Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David D. Smith Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Lenore E. Lillie Vice President-Operations
Thomas L. Doerr Lead Independent Director
Theodore Halstead Nixon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KOSS CORPORATION463.95%165
SONY GROUP CORPORATION18.42%138 090
PANASONIC CORPORATION16.93%29 734
LG ELECTRONICS INC.16.67%23 952
TCL TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION24.72%18 282
LARGAN PRECISION CO.,LTD-5.16%14 270
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ