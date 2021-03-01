Log in
KOSS CORPORATION

KOSS CORPORATION

(KOSS)
News 


Koss : GameStop surges more than 18%, other 'meme stocks' also rally

03/01/2021 | 05:25pm EST
FILE PHOTO: GameStop logo is seen near displayed stock graph in this illustration

By Sinéad Carew and Lewis Krauskopf

(Reuters) - GameStop and other "meme stocks" mounted a late-day rally on Monday, with shares of the video game retailer climbing nearly 32% at one point on little apparent news.

Shares of the videogame retailer, along with other stocks favored by retail investors congregating in online forums such as Reddit's popular WallStreetBets, have roared back in recent sessions after a wild ride in which they soared in late January and tumbled early last month.

Along with GameStop, which pared gains to close up 18.3%, cinema chain AMC Entertainment finished up 14.6% and headphone maker Koss added 13.4%.

At one point, GameStop, which closed at $120.40, reached a session peak of $133.99. Its low for the day was $99.97.

Some analysts said a tick higher in short positioning from last week may have provided some fuel for the rally. A short squeeze - in which a flurry of buying forces bearish investors to unwind their bets against the stock - was a key catalyst behind GameStop's late January run, when it gained as much as 1600% before reversing.

The number of GameStop shares shorted stood at 17.74 million, analytics firm S3 Partners said on Monday, with short interest accounting for about 32.6% of the float, compared with about 26% a week earlier, according to S3 Partners. Short interest peaked at 142% in early January, S3 data showed.

"We're definitely seeing some of the shorts who came on over the past week probably covering and it's helping boost today's rally," said Ihor Dusaniwsky, managing director of predictive analytics at S3. "Looking at today's price movement, I'm sure these big red numbers are going to be chasing out quite a few shorts out of their positions."

GameStop short sellers were down $331 million in mark-to-market losses on Monday, bringing year-to-date mark-to-market losses to $5.1 billion, according to Dusaniwsky.

More than 48 million shares in GameStop changed hands, with volume surpassing the 10-day moving average. So far the stock is up 539% year-to-dated. However, it was still below its Jan.28 peak of $483.

(Reporting by Sinéad Carew and Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili and Dan Grebler)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 18,3 M - -
Net income 2020 -0,47 M - -
Net cash 2020 0,91 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -21,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 140 M 140 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,71x
EV / Sales 2020 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 33
Free-Float 20,5%
Chart KOSS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Koss Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOSS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael J. Koss Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David D. Smith Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Lenore E. Lillie Vice President-Operations
Thomas L. Doerr Lead Independent Director
Theodore Halstead Nixon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KOSS CORPORATION385.76%140
SONY CORPORATION10.89%128 996
PANASONIC CORPORATION15.83%29 874
LG ELECTRONICS INC.8.52%22 239
TCL TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION19.77%17 120
LARGAN PRECISION CO.,LTD3.13%15 850
