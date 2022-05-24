TradeZero settles SEC charges it misled customers about meme stock trading halts

NEW YORK, May 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission on Tuesday said the online brokerage
TradeZero America Inc and its co-founder settled civil charges
they falsely told customers that they did not restrict purchases
of volatile "meme" stocks last year.
The settlement calls for TradeZero and Daniel Pipitone, 47,
both from the New York City borough of Brooklyn, to retain an
independent compliance consultant for two years and pay
respective penalties of $100,000 and $25,000, without admitting
wrongdoing.
Lawyers for the defendants did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
The case arose from last year's social media-fueled frenzy
for stocks such as AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc,
GameStop Corp and Koss Corp, from investors
using online forums such as Reddit and Twitter.
According to the SEC, TradeZero halted trading in AMC,
GameStop and Koss for about 10 minutes on Jan. 28, 2021, at the
direction of its clearing broker, but later told investors it
had resisted the halts.
The SEC said Pipitone said in an "Ask Me Anything" session
on Reddit that "our clearing firm tried to make us block you and
we refused" and that he told the clearing broker "theres NO WAY
we are shutting these off." It also said TradeZero issued a
press release promoting its resistance to trading restrictions.
Over a 36-hour period including the trading halt, Pipitone's
statements and the press release, TradeZero new account
applications were more than 200 times its daily average over the
prior year, the SEC said.
"This case sends a powerful message that participants in our
capital markets cannot exploit market turbulence to deceive
customers," Melissa Hodgman, associate director of the SEC's
enforcement division, said in a statement.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York
Editing by Matthew Lewis)