Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  Kossan Rubber Industries    KOSSAN   MYL7153OO009

KOSSAN RUBBER INDUSTRIES

(KOSSAN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

General Meetings: Notice of Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/09/2020 | 05:15am EDT

Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016)

JIANKUN INTERNATIONAL BERHAD

Information Compiled By KLSE

Particulars of Director

Name DATUK LEE KIAN SENG
Descriptions(Class) Ordinary Shares

Details of changes

No

Date of change

No of securities

Type of transaction

Nature of Interest

21/07/2020

7,000

Disposed

Deemed Interest

Name of registered holder Lee Ynh Tyng
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Consideration (if any)

22/07/2020

20,000

Disposed

Deemed Interest

Name of registered holder Lee Cheng Yee
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Consideration (if any)

22/07/2020

242,600

Disposed

Deemed Interest

Name of registered holder Lee Ynh Tyng
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Consideration (if any)

Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred 
(1) Disposal of 7,000 ordinary shares by Lee Ynh Tyng on 21 July 2020 via open market; 
(2) Disposal of 242,600 ordinary shares by Lee Ynh Tyng on 22 July 2020 via open market; and
(3) Disposal of 20,000 ordinary shares by Lee Cheng Yee on 22 July 2020 via open market. 
Deemed interest pursuant to Sections 8 and 59(11) of the Companies Act, 2016.
Nature of interest 
Deemed Interest

Total no of securities after change

Direct (units) 15,367,300
Direct (%) 9.210
Indirect/deemed interest (units) 17,571,000
Indirect/deemed interest (%) 10.532
Date of notice 23/07/2020
Date notice received by Listed Issuer 23/07/2020

Announcement Info

Company Name JIANKUN INTERNATIONAL BERHAD
Stock Name JIANKUN
Date Announced 23 Jul 2020
Category Changes in Director's Interest Pursuant to Section 219 of CA 2016
Reference Number CS4-23072020-00005

Disclaimer

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd published this content on 09 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2020 09:14:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about KOSSAN RUBBER INDUSTRIES
05:15aGENERAL MEETINGS : Notice of Meeting
PU
07/30Top Glove has petitioned against import ban, U.S. Customs says
RE
06/05KOSSAN RUBBER INDUSTRIES : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
06/04Malaysia Airports, AMMB Holdings Dropped From Benchmark Index
DJ
05/18KOSSAN RUBBER INDUSTRIES : quaterly earnings release
05/13Shares of Malaysian Glove Makers Rally
DJ
03/25Virus fight at risk as world's medical glove capital struggles with lockdown
RE
01/21Malaysia Glove Makers Shares Surge on Concerns Over Spreading Coronavirus
DJ
01/07KOSSAN RUBBER INDUSTRIES BERHAD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2019KOSSAN RUBBER INDUSTRIES BERHAD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 556 M 852 M 852 M
Net income 2020 751 M 180 M 180 M
Net Debt 2020 287 M 68,8 M 68,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 21,6x
Yield 2020 1,57%
Capitalization 15 987 M 3 833 M 3 832 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,58x
EV / Sales 2021 3,63x
Nbr of Employees 689
Free-Float 42,9%
Chart KOSSAN RUBBER INDUSTRIES
Duration : Period :
Kossan Rubber Industries Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOSSAN RUBBER INDUSTRIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 18,17 MYR
Last Close Price 12,50 MYR
Spread / Highest target 150%
Spread / Average Target 45,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kuang Sia Lim Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Mohamed Shafeii bin Abdul Gaffoor Non-Executive Chairman
Tan Teng Or Chief Operations Officer-TRP Division
Yong Fong Tung Group General Manager-Information Technology
Leng Bung Lim Non-Independent Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KOSSAN RUBBER INDUSTRIES200.48%3 833
COLOPLAST A/S19.36%33 254
TELEFLEX INCORPORATED1.46%17 766
TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD.387.66%14 886
HARTALEGA HOLDINGS148.18%11 199
SHANDONG WEIGAO GROUP MEDICAL POLYMER COMPANY LIMITED90.36%10 375
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group