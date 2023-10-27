Kot Addu Power Company Limited is a Pakistan-based power generation company. The principal activities of the Company are the ownership, operation, and maintenance of an approximately 1600 megawatts (MW) nameplate capacity multi fuel fired power plant (gas, furnace oil and diesel) at Kot Addu, Punjab. It sells the electrical energy produced from its power plant to its single customer, the Central Power Purchasing Agency (Guarantee) Limited (CPPA-G). The Company's power plant consists of about 10 multi fuel fired gas turbines and five steam turbines. These turbines are divided into three energy blocks with each block having a combination of gas and steam turbines. The power plant is a multi-fuel gas-turbine power plant, which uses three different fuels to generate electricity, such as gas, light Sulphur furnace oil and high-speed diesel. Its plant combined cycle technology enables it to use the waste heat from the gas turbine exhaust to produce steam in the heat recovery steam generator.

Sector Independent Power Producers