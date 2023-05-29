INDIA BONDS-India bond yields seen little changed before state debt sale

MUMBAI, May 30 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields
are likely to open largely unchanged on Tuesday, as traders
await state debt sale, while easing U.S. yields may aid
sentiment.
The 10-year benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield
is expected to be in the 6.98% to 7.04% range, after closing at
7.0302% in the previous session.
Indian states aim to raise 255.50 billion rupees ($3.12
billion) through the sale of bonds later in the day, and the
quantum is not only higher than scheduled but also the highest
in the last two months.
State debt sale is elevated for a second consecutive week
and could be pointing towards a trend, so there may be some
caution, the trader said.
"U.S. yields have eased and that should limit any major move
in local bond yields and could result in some reversal from
yesterday's trades," the trader added.
U.S. yields eased in Asian trading hours on Tuesday, as bond
traders welcomed a deal to suspend Washington's borrowing limit
and avert a debt default. U.S. President Joe Biden and top
congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy have reached a tentative
deal to suspend the debt limit until 2025.
The 10-year yield dipped six basis points, after rising by
over 40 bps in the last two weeks as strong data and hawkish
commentary from Federal Reserve officials raised bets of another
rate hike.
The odds of another 25 bps hike on June 14 stand at 61%, up
from 40% last week and nearly 5% at the beginning of May.
Back home, India's growth data for January-March and the
previous financial year will be detailed on Wednesday, and any
sharp weakness could lead to some dovishness from the Reserve
Bank of India in its monetary policy decision next week.
Kotak Mahindra Bank expects the fourth-quarter growth data
at around 5%, with services continuing to be the main driver,
and sees the 10-year benchmark bond yield to trade in the
6.95%-7.15% band in the near term.
KEY INDICATORS:
** Brent crude futures up 0.5% at $77.50 per barrel,
after rising 0.2% in previous session
** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield at 3.7558%, two-year
note yield at 4.5723%
** Fifteen Indian states to raise 255.50 billion rupees via bond
sale
($1 = 82.6250 Indian rupees)
