  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500247   INE237A01028

KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LIMITED

(500247)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-28
1952.90 INR   +0.41%
05/29INDIA BONDS-India bond yields seen little changed before state debt sale
RE
05/26India cenbank may cut rates towards fiscal end - Kotak Bank treasury chief
RE
05/18Uncertainty in US Debt-Ceiling Talks Continue to Weighn on Indian Equities
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

INDIA BONDS-India bond yields seen little changed before state debt sale

05/29/2023 | 10:38pm EDT
MUMBAI, May 30 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are likely to open largely unchanged on Tuesday, as traders await state debt sale, while easing U.S. yields may aid sentiment.

The 10-year benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield is expected to be in the 6.98% to 7.04% range, after closing at 7.0302% in the previous session.

Indian states aim to raise 255.50 billion rupees ($3.12 billion) through the sale of bonds later in the day, and the quantum is not only higher than scheduled but also the highest in the last two months.

State debt sale is elevated for a second consecutive week and could be pointing towards a trend, so there may be some caution, the trader said.

"U.S. yields have eased and that should limit any major move in local bond yields and could result in some reversal from yesterday's trades," the trader added.

U.S. yields eased in Asian trading hours on Tuesday, as bond traders welcomed a deal to suspend Washington's borrowing limit and avert a debt default. U.S. President Joe Biden and top congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy have reached a tentative deal to suspend the debt limit until 2025.

The 10-year yield dipped six basis points, after rising by over 40 bps in the last two weeks as strong data and hawkish commentary from Federal Reserve officials raised bets of another rate hike.

The odds of another 25 bps hike on June 14 stand at 61%, up from 40% last week and nearly 5% at the beginning of May.

Back home, India's growth data for January-March and the previous financial year will be detailed on Wednesday, and any sharp weakness could lead to some dovishness from the Reserve Bank of India in its monetary policy decision next week.

Kotak Mahindra Bank expects the fourth-quarter growth data at around 5%, with services continuing to be the main driver, and sees the 10-year benchmark bond yield to trade in the 6.95%-7.15% band in the near term. KEY INDICATORS: ** Brent crude futures up 0.5% at $77.50 per barrel, after rising 0.2% in previous session ** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield at 3.7558%, two-year note yield at 4.5723% ** Fifteen Indian states to raise 255.50 billion rupees via bond sale ($1 = 82.6250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia Editing by Eileen Soreng)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 289 B 3 499 M 3 499 M
Net income 2023 103 B 1 253 M 1 253 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 37,4x
Yield 2023 0,10%
Capitalization 3 880 B 46 992 M 46 992 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 13,4x
Capi. / Sales 2024 11,4x
Nbr of Employees 90 000
Free-Float 70,5%
Chart KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1 952,90
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Uday Suresh Kotak Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Devang Gheewala Co-President & Chief Operations Officer
T. V. Sudhakar Co-President & Head-Compliance
Jaimin Mukund Bhatt Group Chief Financial Officer & Group President
Prakash Krishnaji Apte Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LIMITED6.92%46 770
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.2.12%400 178
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.22%230 019
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-14.52%225 607
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.09%164 826
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.15%154 704
