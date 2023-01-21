Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500247   INE237A01028

KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LIMITED

(500247)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-19
1763.25 INR   -0.26%
03:34aIndia Kotak Mahindra Bank's Oct-Dec net profit jumps 31%
RE
01/20INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares volatile as gains in financials offset rate worries
RE
01/19INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares fall on rate worries, earnings
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

India Kotak Mahindra Bank's Oct-Dec net profit jumps 31%

01/21/2023 | 03:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A man walks past the Kotak Mahindra Bank branch in New Delhi

MUMBAI(Reuters) - India's Kotak Mahindra Bank on Saturday reported a 31% increase in standalone net profit for the October-December quarter, aided by a strong topline and healthy loan growth.

The private lender's standalone profit stood at 27.92 billion rupees ($344.2 million) compared with 21.31 billion rupees in the same period last year. Analysts were expecting a profit of 26.28 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, rose 30.4% from a year ago to 56.53 billion rupees, while other income rose nearly 54%. The net interest margin was at 5.47% as compared to 4.62% last year.

The private lender's advances grew by more than 23%, while deposits rose by nearly 13% year-on-year. The bank's current account and savings account (CASA) ratio was at 53.3% as on Dec. 31.

Indian banks are looking to fund the current pace of credit growth in the system by increasing their deposit base. Loans of Indian banks rose nearly 15% in the fortnight ending Dec. 30 compared to a year ago, while deposits rose only 9.2%, according to the latest data from the Reserve Bank of India.

Kotak Mahindra Bank's gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans - a key measure of asset quality - was at 1.90% at the end of December, from 2.08% at the end of September. The net non-performing assets ratio stood at 0.43% from 0.55% as on September-end.

The provision coverage ratio was at 77.6% as at December-end. As of Dec. 31, the bank held Covid-related provisions worth four billion rupees.

(Reporting by Siddhi Nayak and Nupur Anand; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED 0.17% 90.2 Delayed Quote.2.21%
KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LIMITED -0.26% 1763.25 End-of-day quote.-3.46%
All news about KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LIMITED
03:34aIndia Kotak Mahindra Bank's Oct-Dec net profit jumps 31%
RE
01/20INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares volatile as gains in financials offset rate worries
RE
01/19INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares fall on rate worries, earnings
RE
01/12India's Dec retail inflation eases to 5.72% y/y
RE
01/11Indian rupee's rally powered by changing offshore view - traders
RE
01/05Budget discipline would give most support to Indian rupee- Reuters poll
RE
01/03INDIA BONDS-Bond yields seen lower tracking U.S. peers, oil prices
RE
2022Kotak Mahindra Bank : taps Gen-Next @ premier B-Schools to envision The Future of Banking
PU
2022Indian private banks' bond buys hit near three-yr high in Dec
RE
2022Concerns Over Higher Interest Rates in US Scare Indian Equity Investors
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 279 B 3 445 M 3 445 M
Net income 2023 98 757 M 1 219 M 1 219 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 34,2x
Yield 2023 0,11%
Capitalization 3 502 B 43 240 M 43 240 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 12,6x
Capi. / Sales 2024 10,5x
Nbr of Employees 90 000
Free-Float 70,5%
Chart KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1 763,25
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Uday Suresh Kotak Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Devang Gheewala Co-President & Chief Operations Officer
T. V. Sudhakar Co-President & Head-Compliance
Jaimin Mukund Bhatt Group Chief Financial Officer & Group President
Prakash Krishnaji Apte Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LIMITED-3.46%43 240
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.0.48%396 217
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION0.33%270 691
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.98%218 919
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY4.02%168 381
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.91%165 542