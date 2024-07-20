MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's Kotak Mahindra Bank said on Saturday its net profit for the April-June quarter jumped 81% from a year earlier, helped by a one-time gain from the divestment of a stake in its general insurance arm.

The private lender's standalone net profit, excluding subsidiaries, rose to 62.5 billion rupees ($747 million) in the fiscal first quarter, from 34.52 billion rupees in the same period last year.

That was sharply higher than analyst estimates of 37.57 billion rupees, according to LSEG data.

Kotak said it recorded "exceptional" income of 35.2 billion rupees during the quarter after completing the divestment of a 70% stake in its subsidiary, Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Company, to Zurich Insurance Company in June.

Kotak's net interest income, the difference between interest earned and paid out, increased 10% on-year to 68.42 billion rupees.

Its net interest margin (NIM), a key gauge of profitability for banks, shrank to 5.02% in the quarter from 5.57% in the same period last year, and was also lower than the 5.28% of the January-March quarter.

Indian banks have consistently seen healthy demand for loans as economic growth has been strong and urban consumption demand is high. Banks are trying to raise deposits to fund the credit growth, which has weighed on their margins.

The private lender's loans rose 20% in the quarter, while deposits were up 21%.

Its gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio, a key gauge of lenders' asset quality, was at 1.39% at the end of June, flat to the prior three months.

($1 = 83.7240 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Siddhi Nayak; Editing by Tom Hogue)

By Siddhi Nayak