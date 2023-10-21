The appointment is subject to shareholders' approval, the bank said.
(Reporting by Siddhi Nayak; Editing by William Mallard)
MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's central bank has approved the appointment of Ashok Vaswani as managing director and chief executive of Kotak Mahindra Bank for three years, the private lender said in an exchange filing on Saturday.
The appointment is subject to shareholders' approval, the bank said.
