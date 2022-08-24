India's Alteria Capital in talks to raise up to $438 mln for third fund  sources

Aug 23 (Reuters) - India's Alteria Capital Advisors is in
talks with investors to raise up to 35 billion rupees for its third debt fund, according to internal
documents reviewed by Reuters.
The discussions, which come less than a year after Alteria
raised 18.2 billion rupees for its second fund, underscore the
huge interest in venture debt as Indian startups continue to
raise billions of dollars despite economic headwinds.
Alteria is aiming to raise up to 20 billion rupees,
including overallotment, for its primary venture debt fund that
will be part of a dual-fund structure, according to its pitch
deck seen by Reuters.
The second fund, dubbed "Scheme 2", will have a corpus of up
to 15 billion rupees, including overallotment. The secondary
pool of money will be used to provide working capital to
startups.
Kotak Mahindra Bank's wealth management division,
which backed Alteria's second fund, and IIFL Wealth Management
are in late stages of evaluating investments in the latest fund,
according to a source directly involved in the discussions.
Alteria and Kotak Wealth did not respond to Reuters'
requests for comment. IIFL Wealth declined to comment.
Over the last few years, hundreds of startups have raised
venture debt, which has emerged as an attractive investment
asset class for large investors. Venture debt allows founders to
raise capital without paring stakes, as is the case in equity
financing.
This year, venture debt lenders Trifecta Capital and Stride
Ventures raised 15 billion rupees and about 16 billion rupees,
respectively.
Alteria, counted among the top three venture debt firms in
India, boasts of 28 billion rupees in assets under management
and a portfolio that includes at least eight startups valued at
$1 billion or above.
The Mumbai-based firm was started by former executives of
Temasek-backed InnoVen Capital in 2017.
($1 = 79.8400 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)