India's Kotak Mahindra Bank quarterly net profit jumps 31%

MUMBAI, Jan 21 (Reuters) - India's Kotak Mahindra Bank
reported a 31% increase in net profit on Saturday for
the October-December quarter, aided by a strong top line and
healthy loan growth.
The lender's net profit reached 27.92 billion rupees ($344.2
million), compared with 21.31 billion in the same period last
year and with an average analyst expectation of 26.28 billion,
according to Refinitiv IBES data.
Net interest income - the difference between interest earned
and interest expended - rose 30.4% from a year ago to 56.53
billion rupees, while other income rose nearly 54%. The net
interest margin (NIM) was at 5.47% compared with 4.62% last
year.
The bank said it expects a further uptick in NIM in the
short term, though this may taper off as borrowing costs also
inch up.
"As we are seeing interest rates picking up, we will see
some increase in NIM," said Jaimin Bhatt, group chief financial
officer, on a conference call with reporters.
The lender’s advances grew by more than 23%, while deposits
rose by nearly 13% year-on-year. The bank's current account and
savings account (CASA) ratio was at 53.3% as on Dec. 31.
Indian banks are looking to fund the current pace of credit
growth by increasing their deposit bases. Loans by Indian banks
rose nearly 15% in the fortnight ending Dec. 30 compared with a
year ago, while deposits rose only 9.2%, according to the latest
data from the Reserve Bank of India.
Kotak Mahindra Bank’s gross bad loans as a percentage of
total loans – a key measure of asset quality – was at 1.90% at
the end of December, versus 2.08% at the end of September. Its
net non-performing assets ratio stood at 0.43%, against 0.55%.
The bank's provision coverage ratio was at 77.6% at the end
of December. It held Covid-related provisions worth 4 billion
rupees.
