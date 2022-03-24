Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500247   INE237A01028

KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LIMITED

(500247)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Indian shares flat as investors weigh oil price spike; Zee soars

03/24/2022 | 01:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A bird flies past the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai

BENGALURU, March 24 (Reuters) - Indian shares were subdued on Thursday as investors gauged the impact of higher oil prices after crude surpassed $120 a barrel, while entertainment giant Zee jumped after its top investor said it won't pursue a shareholder meeting.

By 0439 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was flat at 17,246.30, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.01% at 57,689.69.

Volatile crude prices have kept domestic investors on edge, as they make the world's third-largest importer and consumer of oil susceptible to high inflation while pushing up its trade deficit and hurting the rupee.

Oil futures extended gains on Thursday as concerns over disruptions to supply lingered.

"The market now lacks direction and is moving up or down on a daily basis responding to news regarding crude price," said V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Reuters also reported on Wednesday that India has frozen plans to allow local firms to list overseas, in a blow to foreign funds and stock exchanges.

Private equity firms with investments in new-age Indian technology startups and companies wanted such listings, said Ajit Mishra, vice president of research at Religare Broking, adding that future investments might be impacted.

Companies such as education platform BYJU'S and Walmart's Flipkart have reportedly considered listing overseas.

In Mumbai, equities fell as much as about 0.9% in the first hour of trading. They later recouped some losses to trade flat, helped by gains in metal stocks.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises soared 16% after its top investor Invesco said it supports the company's merger with Sony's India unit and will not pursue a shareholder meeting.

The Nifty Bank Index lost 1.32% and was the biggest drag to equities. Private-sector lenders Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank were the top percentage losers on the Nifty 50. (Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HDFC BANK LIMITED -1.65% 1457 Delayed Quote.1.00%
ICICI BANK LIMITED -1.59% 707.15 Delayed Quote.-2.97%
INVESCO LTD. -0.60% 21.5 Delayed Quote.-6.60%
KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LIMITED -2.25% 1767.95 End-of-day quote.-1.58%
NIFTY 50 -0.19% 17223.35 Delayed Quote.-0.22%
NIFTY 500 -0.05% 14696.75 Delayed Quote.-1.81%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -0.88% 624.1914 Delayed Quote.45.29%
S&P GSCI PETROLEUM INDEX -0.71% 421.4407 Delayed Quote.47.37%
SENSEX 30 -0.53% 57684.82 Real-time Quote.-0.98%
SONY GROUP CORPORATION 0.62% 12930 Delayed Quote.-13.16%
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES LIMITED 15.95% 296.65 Delayed Quote.-22.52%
All news about KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LIMITED
01:04aIndian shares flat as investors weigh oil price spike; Zee soars
RE
03/23Kotak Mahindra Bank Picks Minority Stake in Open Network for Digital Commerce
MT
03/23Kotak Mahindra, RBL Bank Lead $57 Million Funding Round for Shared Accommodation Firm
MT
03/21KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK : Provides Ambulance to the New Civil Government Hospital in Surat und..
PU
03/18Kotak Mahindra Bank Signs Business Development Pact with French Agency
MT
03/16KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK : signs MoU with Business France
PU
03/15KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK : Loss of share certificate
PU
03/14India's February retail inflation up 6.07% y/y
RE
03/07KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK : Commemorates International Women's Day by Unveiling Special Sculptur..
PU
03/04KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK : Indian Oil partners Kotak Mahindra Bank for co-branded credit card
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 476 B 6 227 M 6 227 M
Net income 2022 113 B 1 479 M 1 479 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 30,9x
Yield 2022 0,07%
Capitalization 3 508 B 45 878 M 45 878 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,37x
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,48x
Nbr of Employees 73 000
Free-Float 70,5%
Chart KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 1 767,95 INR
Average target price 2 149,50 INR
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Uday Suresh Kotak Chief Executive Officer, Joint MD & Director
Dipak Brijmohandas Gupta Joint Managing Director & Director
Devang Gheewala Co-President & Chief Operations Officer
T. V. Sudhakar Co-President & Head-Compliance
Jaimin Mukund Bhatt Group Chief Financial Officer & Group President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LIMITED-1.58%47 123
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-9.93%421 130
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-0.70%356 305
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.23%245 735
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY11.28%202 967
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.19%183 542