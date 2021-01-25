Indian shares inch higher as rebound in banks offset Reliance slide

BENGALURU, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Indian shares edged up on
Monday, as gains in banking stocks outweighed a slide in
Reliance Industries, triggered by a sharp drop in third-quarter
revenue at the conglomerate's oil-to-chemicals business.
The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.12% to
14,388.75, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex gained
0.05% to 48,902.52 by 0520 GMT.
"Today is a day of volatility after the correction on Friday
... It remains a buy on dip market," said Samrat Dasgupta, chief
executive officer at Esquire Capital Investment Advisors in
Mumbai.
On Friday, Indian shares ended lower, retreating from record
levels hit in the previous session due to weakness in banking
and metal stocks.
Biliionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries
slipped as much as 4.7% in morning trade, marking its biggest
intra-day percentage loss in over a month and was the biggest
drag on the blue-chip Nifty 50.
The operator behind the world's largest refining complex
reported a 30% drop in its oil-to-chemicals division, but beat
profit estimates for the third quarter as it reined in spending.
"The stock (Reliance Industries) had run up quite a bit and
this correction was warranted for sometime," Dasgupta said of
Reliance, which gained about 5.8% last week in the run-up to its
results.
Bank stocks were among the top boosts on the index, with
shares of HDFC Bank rising 2.2% to become the biggest
boost to Nifty, while Kotak Mahindra Bank gained 1.3%
ahead of its quarterly earnings to be released later in the day.
Shares of Tata Motors, which gained 11.2% last
week, slipped 2.25% in morning trade, after the automaker hiked
prices of its passenger vehicles on Friday.
Broader Asian shares rose on expectations of a $1.9 trillion
fiscal stimulus plan to help revive the U.S. economy.
(Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi
Aich)