  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited
  News
  Summary
    500247   INE237A01028

KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LIMITED

(500247)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-18
1877.35 INR   -1.40%
01:44aIndian shares slip as banks weigh; investors secure gains
RE
12:26aIndian shares down as IT, banks weigh amid weak global markets
RE
08/18Indian Indices Post Marginal Gainsat the Close; Kotak Mahindra Bank Climbs 4%
MT
Indian shares slip as banks weigh; investors secure gains

08/22/2022 | 01:44am EDT
BENGALURU, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Monday, dragged down by financials, as a recent runup in valuations prompted investors to lock in gains.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.98% at 17,581.15 as of 0505 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex dropped 0.96% to 59,072.73.

"Market has rallied significantly. Some profit-booking is definitely required and FII (foreign institutional investor) investment has been high. If that slows down, the possibility of market correcting will be higher," said Deven Choksey, founder and managing director of KR Choksey Group, adding that profit booking began from Friday.

The Nifty 50 index has risen 4.6% this month until Thursday, while the BSE Sensex gained 4.7%.

Foreign institutional investors poured $5.6 billion into Indian equities this month through Friday, compared with inflows of $618 million in July.

Choksey expects the lull in markets to last for a few weeks, before the pace starts picking up.

The Nifty Bank index was down 1.6%, with Kotak Mahindra Bank leading the decline with a 2.7% fall.The bank index has risen 5.8% so far this month until Thursday.

Meanwhile, auto stocks fell, with Ashok Leyland and Hero MotoCorp down 2% each.

India's Nifty IT index pared losses after falling as much as 1.5% in the session.

Shares of fintech firm Paytm's parent One97 Communications rose 3.1% after the company's shareholders voted to reappoint Vijay Shekhar Sharma as managing director and chief executive officer, despite calls for his ouster by an investor advisory firm.

Adani Power Ltd gained 3.4% after the company said on Friday it will buy thermal power plant operator DB Power.

Asian shares slipped and the dollar extended its climb amid angst over global growth as most major banks keep raising rates, while a modest easing by China served only to highlight troubles in its property market. (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Gaurav Dogra; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADANI POWER LIMITED 4.20% 429 Delayed Quote.313.19%
ASHOK LEYLAND LIMITED -1.99% 145.05 Delayed Quote.20.87%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.02% 1.182 Delayed Quote.-12.58%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.00% 0.7687 Delayed Quote.-2.77%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.07% 1.00292 Delayed Quote.-11.75%
HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED -2.41% 2836.95 End-of-day quote.15.26%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.06% 0.012522 Delayed Quote.-6.81%
KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LIMITED -1.40% 1877.35 End-of-day quote.4.51%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.33% 0.61948 Delayed Quote.-9.74%
NIFTY 50 -1.08% 17563.55 Delayed Quote.2.33%
NIFTY BANK -1.69% 38334.6 Delayed Quote.9.88%
NIFTY IT 0.06% 29757.95 Delayed Quote.-22.39%
OUSTER, INC. -6.06% 1.55 Delayed Quote.-70.19%
SENSEX BSE30 -1.08% 59646.15 Real-time Quote.2.39%
Financials
Sales 2023 558 B 6 977 M 6 977 M
Net income 2023 137 B 1 715 M 1 715 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 26,9x
Yield 2023 0,06%
Capitalization 3 728 B 46 637 M 46 637 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,68x
Capi. / Sales 2024 5,77x
Nbr of Employees 90 000
Free-Float 70,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 38
Last Close Price 1 877,35 INR
Average target price 2 056,21 INR
Spread / Average Target 9,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Uday Suresh Kotak Chief Executive Officer, Joint MD & Director
Dipak Brijmohandas Gupta Joint Managing Director & Director
Devang Gheewala Co-President & Chief Operations Officer
T. V. Sudhakar Co-President & Head-Compliance
Jaimin Mukund Bhatt Group Chief Financial Officer & Group President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LIMITED4.51%46 637
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-25.08%347 891
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-20.25%285 090
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-7.95%216 034
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-5.48%172 015
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.07%158 143