Media Release Kotak Mahindra Bank Announces Results Kotak Mahindra Bank Consolidated PAT for Q1FY25 ₹ 7,448 crore, up 79% YoY Standalone PAT for Q1FY25 ₹ 6,250 crore, up 81% YoY Mumbai, 20th July, 2024: The Board of Directors of Kotak Mahindra Bank ("the Bank") approved the unaudited standalone and consolidated results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, at the Board meeting held in Mumbai, today. Divestment of stake in Kotak General Insurance to Zurich Insurance Group Q1FY25 saw the completion of a landmark deal in General Insurance sector with Zurich Insurance Group taking a 70% stake in Kotak General Insurance. The alliance brings together Zurich's global insurance leadership and scale with Kotak's local expertise and reach. Post this transaction, KMBL holds 30% stake in KGI and will continue to act as corporate agent of KGI for distribution of general insurance products. The above transaction has resulted in an increase in the consolidated PAT by ₹ 3,013 crore and standalone PAT by ₹2,730 crore. Implementation of RBI's Master Direction (Classification, Valuation and Operation of Investment Portfolio of Commercial Banks), 2023 Bank has implemented above directions w.e.f. April 1, 2024, resulting in fair value gain of ₹ 3,414 crore (post tax) accounted in reserves at June 30, 2024. Consolidated results at a glance Consolidated PAT for Q1FY25 was ₹ 7,448 crore, up 79% YoY from ₹ 4,150 crore in Q1FY24. Consolidated PAT for Q1FY25 excluding gains (net of tax) of ₹ 3,013 crore (on divestment of stake in Kotak General Insurance) stood at ₹ 4,435 crore. PAT of Bank and key subsidiaries given below: PAT (₹ crore) Q1FY25 Q1FY24 Kotak Mahindra Bank 6,250* 3,452 Kotak Securities 400 219 Kotak Mahindra Prime 232 218 Kotak Asset Management & 175 106 Trustee Company Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance 174 193 Kotak Mahindra Investments 138 102 Kotak Mahindra Capital Company 81 55 BSS Microfinance 50 95 *Q1FY25 PAT for Kotak Bank incl. gains on divestment of stake in Kotak General Insurance At the consolidated level, Return on Assets (ROA) for Q1FY25 (annualized) was 3.87% (2.63% for Q1FY24). ROA for Q1FY25 (annualized) excluding gains on divestment of stake in Kotak General Insurance stood at 2.30%. At the consolidated level, Return on Equity (ROE) for Q1FY25 (annualized) was 22.04% (14.62% for Q1FY24).

ROE for Q1FY25 (annualized) excluding gains on divestment of stake in Kotak General Insurance stood at 13.12%. Consolidated Capital Adequacy Ratio as per Basel III as at June 30, 2024 was 22.8% and CET I ratio was 21.9% (including unaudited profits). Consolidated Networth as at June 30, 2024 was ₹ 141,165 crore (including impact of ₹ 3,414 crore increase in reserves on implementation of RBI Directions). The Book Value per Share was ₹710. Consolidated Customer Assets which comprises Advances (incl. IBPC & BRDS) and Credit Substitutes grew to 494,105 crore as at June 30, 2024 from ₹ 405,775 crore as at June 30, 2023, up 22% YoY. Total Assets Under Management as at June 30, 2024 were ₹ 636,311 crore up 36% YoY over ₹ 466,878 crore as at June 30, 2023. The Domestic MF Equity AUM increased by 64% YoY to ₹ 293,167 crore as at June 30, 2024. Kotak Mahindra Bank standalone results The Bank's PAT for Q1FY25 stood at ₹ 6,250 crore, up 81% YoY from ₹ 3,452 crore in Q1FY24. Bank's PAT for Q1FY25 excluding gains (net of tax) of ₹ 2,730 crore (on divestment of stake in Kotak General Insurance) stood at ₹ 3,520 crore. Net Interest Income (NII) for Q1FY25 increased to ₹ 6,842 crore, from ₹ 6,234 crore in Q1FY24, up 10% YoY. Net Interest Margin (NIM) was 5.02% for Q1FY25. Fees and services for Q1FY25 increased to ₹ 2,240 crore from ₹ 1,827 crore in Q1FY24, up 23% YoY. Operating profit for Q1FY25 increased to ₹ 5,254 crore from ₹ 4,950 crore in Q1FY24, up 6% YoY. Customers as at June 30, 2024 were 5.1 cr (4.3 cr as at June 30, 2023). Advances (incl. IBPC & BRDS) increased 20% YoY to ₹ 405,957 crore as at June 30, 2024 from ₹ 337,031 crore as at June 30, 2023. Customer Assets, which comprises Advances (incl. IBPC & BRDS) and Credit Substitutes, increased by 20% YoY to ₹ 435,827 crore as at June 30, 2024 from ₹ 362,204 crore as at June 30, 2023. Unsecured retail advances (incl. retail microcredit) as a % of net advances stood at 11.6% as at June 30, 2024. Average Total Deposits grew to ₹ 435,603 crore for Q1FY25 compared to ₹ 361,295 crore for Q1FY24 up 21% YoY. Average Current Deposits grew to ₹ 62,200 crore for Q1FY25 compared to ₹ 59,431 crore for Q1FY24 up 5% YoY. Average Savings Deposits grew to ₹ 122,105 crore for Q1FY25 compared to ₹ 119,817 crore for Q1FY24 up 2% YoY. Average Term Deposits grew to ₹ 251,298 crore for Q1FY25 compared to ₹ 182,047 crore for Q1FY24 up 38% YoY. CASA ratio as at June 30, 2024 stood at 43.4%. TD sweep balance grew 66% YoY to ₹ 48,179 crore. As at June 30, 2024, GNPA was 1.39% & NNPA was 0.35% (GNPA was 1.77% & NNPA was 0.40% at June 30, 2023). Capital Adequacy Ratio of the Bank, as per Basel III, as at June 30, 2024 was 22.4% and CET1 ratio of 21.3% (including unaudited profits).

About Kotak Mahindra Group Established in 1985, Kotak Mahindra Group is one of India's leading financial services conglomerates. In February 2003, Kotak Mahindra Finance Ltd. (KMFL), the Group's flagship company, received banking license from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), becoming the first non-banking finance company in India to convert into a bank - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd (KMBL). Kotak Mahindra Group (Group) offers a wide range of financial services that encompass every sphere of life. From commercial banking, to stock broking, mutual funds, life and general insurance and investment banking, the Group caters to the diverse financial needs of individuals and the corporate sector. The premise of Kotak Mahindra Group's business model is concentrated India, diversified financial services. The bold vision that underscores the Group's growth is an inclusive one, with a host of products and services designed to address the needs of the unbanked and insufficiently banked. Kotak Mahindra Group has a global presence through its subsidiaries in UK, USA, Gulf Region, Singapore and Mauritius with offices in London, New York, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Singapore and Mauritius respectively. As on 30th June 2024, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd has a national footprint of 1,965 branches and 3,279 ATMs (incl. cash recyclers), and branches in GIFT City and DIFC (Dubai). For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.kotak.com

KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LIMITED (STANDALONE) CIN: L65110MH1985PLC038137 Registered Office: 27 BKC, C 27, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051 UNAUDITED STANDALONE FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30th JUNE, 2024 ₹ crore Quarter ended Year ended Sr Particulars 30-Jun-24 31-Mar-24 30-Jun-23 31-Mar-24 No (Audited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) (Refer Note 2) 1 Interest earned (a+b+c+d) 12,746.11 12,307.06 10,500.00 45,798.91 (a) Interest/discount on advances/ bills 9,779.27 9,473.58 8,298.24 35,657.99 (b) Income on investments 2,592.18 2,466.42 2,007.40 8,898.08 (c) Interest on balances with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) 271.80 160.13 105.82 779.38 & other interbank funds (d) Others 102.86 206.93 88.54 463.46 2 Other income (Refer Note 3) 2,929.04 2,978.29 2,683.26 10,273.10 3 Total income (1+2) 15,675.15 15,285.35 13,183.26 56,072.01 4 Interest expended 5,903.76 5,397.71 4,266.31 19,805.71 5 Operating expenses (a+b) 4,517.28 4,426.08 3,967.38 16,678.85 (a) Employee cost (Refer Note 4) 1,870.50 1,826.42 1,647.00 6,856.37 (b) Other operating expenses 2,646.78 2,599.66 2,320.38 9,822.48 6 Total expenditure (4+5) 10,421.04 9,823.79 8,233.69 36,484.56 (excluding provisions & contingencies) 7 Operating profit (3-6) 5,254.11 5,461.56 4,949.57 19,587.45 (Profit before provisions and contingencies) 8 Provisions (other than tax) and contingencies (Refer Note 578.48 263.73 364.31 1,573.73 5) 9 Exceptional items (Refer Note 6) 3,519.90 - - - 10 Profit from ordinary activities before tax (7-8+9) 8,195.53 5,197.83 4,585.26 18,013.72 11 Tax expense 1,945.71 1,064.53 1,132.96 4,232.14 12 Net Profit from ordinary activities after tax (10-11) 6,249.82 4,133.30 3,452.30 13,781.58 13 Extraordinary items (net of tax expense) - - - - 14 Net Profit (12-13) 6,249.82 4,133.30 3,452.30 13,781.58 15 Paid up equity share capital - (of Face Value ₹ 5 per 993.98 993.96 993.61 993.96 share) 16 Reserves (excluding revaluation reserves) 95,645.50 17 Analytical Ratios (i) Percentage of shares held by Government of India - - - - (ii) Capital adequacy ratio - Basel III (%) 22.41 20.55 21.12 20.55 (iii) Earnings per equity share before and after extraordinary items (net of tax expense) - Basic (not annualised) ₹ 31.44 20.60 17.38 69.15 - Diluted (not annualised) ₹ 31.44 20.60 17.38 69.15 (iv) NPA Ratios a) Gross NPA 5,477.15 5,274.78 5,909.24 5,274.78 b) Net NPA 1,376.33 1,270.57 1,301.80 1,270.57 c) % of Gross NPA to Gross Advances 1.39 1.39 1.77 1.39 d) % of Net NPA to Net Advances 0.35 0.34 0.40 0.34 (v) Return on average Assets (%) - (not annualised) 1.05 0.74 0.70 2.61 (vi) Debt-Equity ratio (Refer Note 7.a) 0.28 0.29 0.23 0.29 (vii) Total Debts to Total Assets (%) 4.86 4.73 3.97 4.73 (Refer Note 7.a) (viii) Net worth (Refer Note 7.a) 106,054.39 96,066.10 86,434.93 96,066.10 (ix) Outstanding redeemable - - - - preference shares (quantity and value) (x) Capital redemption reserve 500.00 500.00 - 500.00

Segment Reporting The reportable segments of the Bank as per RBI guidelines are as under: Segment Principal activity Corporate/Wholesale Banking Wholesale borrowings and lending and other related services to the corporate sector which are not included under retail banking. Retail Banking Comprises of: Digital Banking Business involving digital banking products acquired by Digital Banking Unit including existing digital banking products as identified by the Management in accordance with the instructions of the RBI vide its circular dated 7th April, 2022. Other Retail Banking Includes retail lending, deposit taking and other retail services/ products other than above. Treasury, BMU and Corporate Money market, forex market, derivatives, investments and primary dealership of government securities, Balance Sheet Management Unit (BMU) responsible for Asset Liability Management and Corporate Centre which primarily comprises Centre of support functions. Other Banking business Includes any other business not included in the above. ₹ crore Quarter ended Year ended Particulars 30-Jun-24 31-Mar-24 30-Jun-23 31-Mar-24 (Audited) (Audited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Refer Note 2) 1 Segment Revenue a. Corporate/ Wholesale Banking 5,786.06 5,724.73 5,675.82 22,788.95 b. Retail Banking* 7,945.64 7,963.28 5,941.44 27,831.08 (i) Digital Banking 503.97 445.44 320.57 1,536.19 (ii) Other Retail Banking 7,441.67 7,517.84 5,620.87 26,294.89 c. Treasury, BMU and Corporate Centre 3,206.14 2,815.29 2,549.40 10,122.25 d. Other Banking business - - - - Sub-total 16,937.84 16,503.30 14,166.66 60,742.28 Less: Inter-segmental revenue 1,262.69 1,217.95 983.40 4,670.27 Total 15,675.15 15,285.35 13,183.26 56,072.01 2 Segment Results a. Corporate/ Wholesale Banking 1,643.94 1,852.12 1,928.45 7,473.79 b. Retail Banking* 1,438.30 1,798.09 1,138.17 5,732.75 (i) Digital Banking 57.94 47.66 5.63 118.36 (ii) Other Retail Banking 1,380.36 1,750.43 1,132.54 5,614.39 c. Treasury, BMU and Corporate Centre# 5,113.29 1,547.62 1,518.64 4,807.18 d. Other Banking business - - - - Total Profit Before Tax 8,195.53 5,197.83 4,585.26 18,013.72 3 Segment Assets a. Corporate / Wholesale Banking 244,559.63 239,539.02 230,206.95 239,539.02 b. Retail Banking* 380,099.16 384,257.91 326,661.48 384,257.91 (i) Digital Banking 34.98 60.60 51.52 60.60 (ii) Other Retail Banking 380,064.18 384,197.31 326,609.96 384,197.31 c. Treasury, BMU and Corporate Centre 171,577.58 179,075.58 145,193.83 179,075.58 d. Other Banking business - - - - Sub-total 796,236.37 802,872.51 702,062.26 802,872.51 Less : Inter-segmental Assets 191,288.55 203,032.03 189,366.21 203,032.03 Total 604,947.82 599,840.48 512,696.05 599,840.48 Add : Unallocated Assets - 516.57 294.46 516.57 Total Assets as per Balance Sheet 604,947.82 600,357.05 512,990.51 600,357.05 4 Segment Liabilities a. Corporate / Wholesale Banking 227,560.38 218,547.17 215,938.47 218,547.17 b. Retail Banking* 349,229.39 353,357.46 300,928.88 353,357.46 (i) Digital Banking 15,683.22 15,585.65 11,812.81 15,585.65 (ii) Other Retail Banking 333,546.17 337,771.81 289,116.07 337,771.81 c. Treasury, BMU and Corporate Centre 111,978.39 134,765.70 97,896.65 134,765.70 d. Other Banking business - - - - Sub-total 688,768.16 706,670.33 614,764.00 706,670.33 Less : Inter-segmental Liabilities 191,288.55 203,032.03 189,366.21 203,032.03 Total 497,479.61 503,638.30 425,397.79 503,638.30 Add : Unallocated liabilities 1,159.80 79.29 581.78 79.29 Add : Share Capital & Reserves & surplus 106,308.41 96,639.46 87,010.94 96,639.46 Total Capital and Liabilities as per Balance Sheet 604,947.82 600,357.05 512,990.51 600,357.05 Segment results are net of segment revenues and segment expenses including interdivisional items.

RBI's Master Direction on Financial Statements - Presentation and Disclosures, requires to divide the 'Retail banking' into (a) Digital Banking (as defined in RBI circular on Establishment of Digital Banking Units dated April 7, 2022) and (b) Other Retail Banking segment. Including exceptional item (Refer Note 6) NOTES: The above standalone financial results have been approved at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on 20 th July, 2024. The results for the quarter ended 30 th June, 2024 were subjected to limited review by the joint statutory auditors (KKC & Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants (formerly Khimji Kunverji & Co LLP) and Price Waterhouse LLP, Chartered Accountants) of the Bank, who have issued an unmodified review report thereon. The figures for the quarter ended 31 st March, 2024 are balancing figures between audited published figures for financial year ended 31 st March, 2024 and the unaudited published figures for nine months ended 31 st December, 2023. Other Income includes non-fund based income such as commission earned from guarantees / letters of credit, financial advisory fees, selling of third party products, general banking fees, earnings from foreign exchange transactions, profit / (loss) (including revaluation) from sale and revaluation of eligible category of investments. During the quarter, the Bank has granted 1,637,220 options under employee stock option scheme. Stock options aggregating to 30,400 were exercised during the quarter and 4,305,583 stock options were outstanding with employees of the Bank and its subsidiaries as at 30 th June, 2024. Provisions and contingencies are net of recoveries made against loan accounts which have been written off as bad. "Provision and contingencies" includes provision of of ₹ Nil for the quarter ended 30 th June, 2024 and ₹ (157.00) crore and ₹ 33.13 crore for the quarter and year ended 31 st March, 2024 respectively on applicable Alternate Investments Funds (AIF) Investments pursuant to RBI circulars dated 19 th December, 2023 and 27 th March, 2024. On 18 th June, 2024, the Bank has completed the divestment of 70% stake (through a combination of fresh growth capital and share sale) in its subsidiary Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Company Limited ("KGI") to Zurich Insurance Company Limited ("Zurich"). The Bank sold 553,181,595 equity shares of KGI for a consideration of ₹ 4,095.82 crore, resulting in net gain from such sale of ₹ 3,519.90 crore (pre- tax) which has been disclosed as an exceptional item in the results. The Bank continues to hold the remaining 30% of the share capital of KGI as at 30 th June, 2024. Consequent to this sale, KGI ceases to be a subsidiary of the Bank and became an Associate with effect from 18 th June, 2024. Information as required pursuant to Regulation 52(4) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015: Methodology for computation of the ratios is as follows: Debt-Equity ratio Represents the ratio of Borrowings/Sum of Capital and Reserves and Surplus Total Debts to Total Assets (%) Represents Borrowings/Total Assets Net worth Calculated as per the Master Circular - Exposure Norms issued by the RBI. Basis nature of the Bank's business, the ratio's considered to be not applicable are Current Ratio, Long term debt to working capital, Bad debts to Account receivable ratio, Current liability ratio, Debt turnover, Inventory turnover, Operating margin % and Net profit margin %. 8. In accordance with the RBI guidelines, Banks are required to make consolidated Pillar 3 disclosures including leverage ratio, liquidity coverage ratio and Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) under the Basel III Framework. These disclosures are available on the Bank's website at the following link: https://www.kotak.com/en/investor-relations/financial-results/regulatory-disclosure.html.These disclosures have not been subjected to audit or limited review. 9. Details of loans transferred /acquired during the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 under the RBI Master Direction on Transfer of Loan Exposures dated 24th September 2021 are as given below: The Bank has not transferred any Loans not in default, Special Mention Accounts (SMA) and Non-Performing Assets (NPAs). Details of the Loans not in default acquired from eligible lenders through assignment: crore except tenor Sr.No Particulars 30th June, 2024 1. Aggregate amount of loans acquired 317.09 2. Aggregate consideration paid 326.31 3. Weighted average residual maturity 1.11 years 4. Weighted average holding period of originator 0.88 years 5. Retention of beneficial economic interest 100% 6. Coverage of tangible security coverage(%) Nil

Sr.No Particulars 7. Rating-wise distribution of rated loans 30th June, 2024 Retail loans - NA Details of the Special Mention Accounts (SMAs) acquired: ₹ crore except tenor From lenders listed in Clause 3 Portfolio acquired during the Aggregate Principal Aggregate Weighted average residual tenor of outstanding of loans loans acquired quarter ended consideration paid acquired (in Years) 30th June, 2024 30.33 17.39 0.87 Details of the Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) acquired: ₹ crore except tenor From lenders listed in Clause 3 of the Circular dated 24th September, 2021 Portfolio acquired during the Aggregate Principal Aggregate Weighted average residual tenor of outstanding of loans loans acquired quarter ended consideration paid acquired (in Years) 30th June, 2024 3,298.94 81.64 0.44 Details of the recovery ratings assigned to Security Reciepts as at 30 th June, 2024. Recovery Rating^ Anticipated Recovery as per Recovery Rating Carrying Value* (₹ crore) NR1/R1+/RR1+ >150% 177.96 NR2/R1/RR1 100% - 150% 179.58 NR3/R2/RR2 75% - 100% 39.78 NR4/R3/RR3 50% - 75% 117.78 NR5/R4/RR4 25%-50% - NR6/R5/RR5 0% - 25% - Yet to be rated** - 141.58 Unrated - 0.30 Total 656.98 - recovery rating is as assigned by various rating agencies. * - Net of provisions.

** - Recent purchases whose statutory period has not elapsed. During the quarter, the Bank has implemented the Master Direction - Classification, Valuation and Operation of Investment Portfolio of Commercial Banks (Directions), 2023 dated 12 th September, 2023 which is applicable to banks from 1 st April, 2024. Consequent to the transition provisions, the Bank's networth and investments have increased by ₹ 2,905.46 crore (post tax) and ₹ 3,283.11 crore (pre tax) respectively as on 1 st April, 2024 on account of revision in the carrying value to the fair value as on such date. There has been no change to significant accounting policies during the quarter ended 30 th June, 2024 as compared to those followed for the year ended 31 st March, 2024 except as disclosed in Note 10. Figures for the previous periods / year have been regrouped/ reclassified wherever necessary to conform to current period's presentation. By order of the Board of Directors For Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited Ashok Vaswani Mumbai, 20th July, 2024 Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer

KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LIMITED (CONSOLIDATED) CIN: L65110MH1985PLC038137 Registered Office: 27BKC, C 27, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051 UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30TH JUNE, 2024 ₹ crore Quarter ended Year ended Sr Particulars 30-Jun-24 31-Mar-24 30-Jun-23 31-Mar-24 No (Audited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) (Refer Note 4) 1 Interest earned (a+b+c+d) 15,836.79 15,156.18 12,868.93 56,236.63 (a) Interest/discount on advances/bills 11,362.60 10,930.00 9,426.83 40,866.16 (b) Income on investments 3,867.90 3,627.46 3,063.95 13,296.60 (c) Interest on balances with Reserve Bank of 478.95 371.25 275.76 1,542.36 India (RBI) & other interbank funds (d) Others 127.34 227.47 102.39 531.51 2 Other income (a+b+c) 9,239.08 12,751.15 7,854.98 38,037.28 (a) Profit/(Loss) on sale of Investments 2,382.80 1,058.44 1,839.46 5,558.53 including revaluation (insurance business) (b) Premium on Insurance Business 2,996.73 7,709.53 2,745.16 18,425.31 (c) Other income (Refer Note 5) 3,859.55 3,983.18 3,270.36 14,053.44 3 Total income (1+2) 25,075.87 27,907.33 20,723.91 94,273.91 4 Interest expended 6,805.25 6,212.16 4,834.08 22,567.24 5 Operating expenses (a+b+c) 11,488.59 14,478.10 9,889.62 45,870.82 (a) Employees Cost 2,809.25 2,848.51 2,434.06 10,347.31 (b) Policy holders' reserves, surrender expense 5,459.12 8,178.77 4,583.96 23,105.55 and claims (Refer Note 7) (c) Other operating expenses 3,220.22 3,450.82 2,871.60 12,417.96 6 Total expenditure (4+5) 18,293.84 20,690.26 14,723.70 68,438.06 (excluding provisions and contingencies) 7 Operating profit (3-6) 6,782.03 7,217.07 6,000.21 25,835.85 (Profit before provisions and contingencies) 8 Provisions (other than tax) and contingencies 774.44 442.05 413.78 1,972.47 (Refer Note 6) 9 Exceptional items (Refer Note 8) 3,803.40 - - - 10 Profit from ordinary activities before tax (7- 9,810.99 6,775.02 5,586.43 23,863.38 8+9) 11 Tax expense 2,411.60 1,532.77 1,477.10 5,886.55 12 Net Profit from ordinary activities after tax 7,399.39 5,242.25 4,109.33 17,976.83 before Minority Interest (10-11) 13 Extraordinary items (net of tax expense) - - - - 14 Net Profit after tax before Minority Interest 7,399.39 5,242.25 4,109.33 17,976.83 (12 -13) 15 Less: Share of Minority Interest - - - - 16 Add: Share in Profit/(Loss) of associates 48.77 94.95 40.86 236.38 17 Profit after tax (14-15+16) 7,448.16 5,337.20 4,150.19 18,213.21 18 Paid Up Equity Capital 993.98 993.96 993.61 993.96 (Face value of ₹ 5 per share) 19 Group Reserves (excluding Minority Interest and 128,898.44 Revaluation reserves) 20 Minority Interest - 21 Analytical Ratios (i) Capital adequacy ratio - Basel III (standalone) 22.41 20.55 21.12 20.55