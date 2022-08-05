Media Release
ज्ञान सेजीत तक - कोना कोना कोटक
Kotak Mahindra Bank Announces its Association with -Sony TV's Kaun Banega Crorepati -
Season 14 as the 'Official Banking Partner'
Mumbai, August 04, 2022: Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited ("KMBL"/"Kotak") today announced its association with Sony Entertainment Television's longest running 'knowledge- based' game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati - Season 14, as its 'Official Banking Partner.'
The hotseat winners will be awarded their prize money through Kotak Mahindra Bank's multiple payment options
that include cheque, digital transfer via the Kotak Mobile app as well as through Kotak
UPI - a fast and safe payment option, which is being offered on the show for the first time. The Bank is also running exciting contests that offers its customers a chance to watch the show live.
Commenting on the
association, Shanti
Ekambaram, Group
President and Whole-Time
Director Designate, Kotak Mahindra Bank, said, "At Kotak Mahindra Bank, we believe dreams set the
foundation for success. Through our seamless app-to-branch 24X7 banking solutions, we have partnered with millions of customers - to empower them financially while they pursue their dreams. Associating with Kaun Banega Crorepati is a logical extension of our 'dreams invited' proposition. It is a platform that celebrates all three pillars - Knowledge, Dreams and Success
-
which we at Kotak, celebrate every day."
Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by the legendary Mr. Amitabh Bachchan, will proudly present its 14th season starting on Sunday, 7th August 2022. Commemorating India's 75th year of Independence with a star-studded special episode, 'Azadi Ke Garv Ka Mahaparv,' Sony Entertainment Television will bring alive the enthusiasm of 75 years of Independence. The new Padaav at 15th Question - 'Dhan Amrit' will be INR 75 lakhs and the the erstwhile penultimate jackpot has been increased to INR 7.5 crores.
About Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited
Established in 1985, Kotak Mahindra Group is one of India's leading financial services conglomerates. In February 2003, Kotak Mahindra Finance Ltd. (KMFL), the Group's flagship company, received banking licence from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), becoming the first non-banking finance company in India to convert into a bank - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.
The Bank has four Strategic Business Units - Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, Commercial Banking and Treasury, which cater to retail and corporate customers across urban and rural India. The premise of Kotak Mahindra Group's business model is concentrated India, diversified financial services. The bold vision that underscores the Group's growth is an inclusive one, with a host of products and services designed to address the needs of the unbanked and insufficiently banked. As on 30th June, 2022, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd has a national footprint of 1,702 branches and 2,761 ATMs, and branches in GIFT City and DIFC (Dubai).
For more information, please visit the company's website at https://www.kotak.com/
For further information, please contact:
Revathi Pandit
Sakshi Denis
Rakesh Sharma
Deepa Menon
Kotak Mahindra Bank
Kotak Mahindra Bank
Fortuna PR
Fortuna PR
+91 98202 37909
+91 70454 74287
+91
98335
37679
+91
9867684883
Revathi.Pandit@kotak.com
Sakshi.Denis@kotak.com
Rakesh@fortunapr.com
Deepa@fortunapr.com
com
om
om
