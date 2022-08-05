Log in
    500247   INE237A01028

KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LIMITED

(500247)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-03
1835.10 INR   -0.88%
07:16aKOTAK MAHINDRA BANK : Completes its Integration for GST Payment
PU
07:16aKOTAK MAHINDRA BANK : Announces its Association with –Sony TV's Kaun Banega Crorepati – Season 14 as the ‘Official Banking Partner'
PU
02:20aIndia bond yields rise as RBI hikes rate by 50 bps
RE
Kotak Mahindra Bank : Announces its Association with –Sony TV's Kaun Banega Crorepati – Season 14 as the ‘Official Banking Partner'

08/05/2022 | 07:16am EDT
Media Release

ज्ञान सेजीत तक - कोना कोना कोटक

Kotak Mahindra Bank Announces its Association with -Sony TV's Kaun Banega Crorepati -

Season 14 as the 'Official Banking Partner'

Mumbai, August 04, 2022: Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited ("KMBL"/"Kotak") today announced its association with Sony Entertainment Television's longest running 'knowledge- based' game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati - Season 14, as its 'Official Banking Partner.'

The hotseat winners will be awarded their prize money through Kotak Mahindra Bank's multiple payment options

that include cheque, digital transfer via the Kotak Mobile app as well as through Kotak

UPI - a fast and safe payment option, which is being offered on the show for the first time. The Bank is also running exciting contests that offers its customers a chance to watch the show live.

Commenting on the

association, Shanti

Ekambaram, Group

President and Whole-Time

Director Designate, Kotak Mahindra Bank, said, "At Kotak Mahindra Bank, we believe dreams set the

foundation for success. Through our seamless app-to-branch 24X7 banking solutions, we have partnered with millions of customers - to empower them financially while they pursue their dreams. Associating with Kaun Banega Crorepati is a logical extension of our 'dreams invited' proposition. It is a platform that celebrates all three pillars - Knowledge, Dreams and Success

  • which we at Kotak, celebrate every day."

Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by the legendary Mr. Amitabh Bachchan, will proudly present its 14th season starting on Sunday, 7th August 2022. Commemorating India's 75th year of Independence with a star-studded special episode, 'Azadi Ke Garv Ka Mahaparv,' Sony Entertainment Television will bring alive the enthusiasm of 75 years of Independence. The new Padaav at 15th Question - 'Dhan Amrit' will be INR 75 lakhs and the the erstwhile penultimate jackpot has been increased to INR 7.5 crores.

About Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited

Established in 1985, Kotak Mahindra Group is one of India's leading financial services conglomerates. In February 2003, Kotak Mahindra Finance Ltd. (KMFL), the Group's flagship company, received banking licence from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), becoming the first non-banking finance company in India to convert into a bank - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.

The Bank has four Strategic Business Units - Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, Commercial Banking and Treasury, which cater to retail and corporate customers across urban and rural India. The premise of Kotak Mahindra Group's business model is concentrated India, diversified financial services. The bold vision that underscores the Group's growth is an inclusive one, with a host of products and services designed to address the needs of the unbanked and insufficiently banked. As on 30th June, 2022, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd has a national footprint of 1,702 branches and 2,761 ATMs, and branches in GIFT City and DIFC (Dubai).

For more information, please visit the company's website at https://www.kotak.com/

For further information, please contact:

Revathi Pandit

Sakshi Denis

Rakesh Sharma

Deepa Menon

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Fortuna PR

Fortuna PR

+91 98202 37909

: +91 70454 74287

+91

98335

37679

+91

9867684883

Revathi.Pandit@kotak.

Sakshi.Denis@kotak.c

Rakesh@fortunapr.com

Deepa@fortunapr.c

com

om

om

Disclaimer

Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 11:15:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
