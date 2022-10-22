Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500247   INE237A01028

KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LIMITED

(500247)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-20
1902.90 INR   +2.05%
06:00aKotak Mahindra Bank : Appoints Mr. C S Rajan as Additional and Independent Director on its Board
PU
03:43aIndia's Kotak Mahindra Bank quarterly net profit jumps 27% y/y
RE
10/21Indian Indices Closes Week on Positive Note; Axis Bank Surges 9%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kotak Mahindra Bank : Appoints Mr. C S Rajan as Additional and Independent Director on its Board

10/22/2022 | 06:00am EDT
Media Release

Kotak Mahindra Bank Appoints Mr. C S Rajan as Additional and

Independent Director on its Board

Appointment is for a period of five years; subject to approval of Members of the Bank

Mumbai, 22nd October, 2022: Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited ("Bank") today announced the appointment of Mr. C S Rajan as an Additional and Independent Director on the Bank's Board, for a period of five years, effective 22nd October, 2022, subject to the approval of the Members of the Bank.

Mr. C S Rajan is a successful leader with over 40 years of experience across significant government portfolios. In roles ranging from Sub-divisional Magistrate and Collector to Chief Secretary and then Whole Time Dy. Chairman of the Chief Minister's Advisory Council, Mr. Rajan has served the Government of Rajasthan in key sectors including agriculture and rural development, industry including MSME, infrastructure, including roads and energy, financial services, general administration and business management et al. He has served on a number of inter-disciplinary teams for review of World Bank projects, and also as a Consultant to the World Bank on a study on 'Farmer Participation in Agricultural Research and Extension System'.

Mr. Rajan is currently serving as a Government of India-appointedNon-Executive Chairman of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Limited and was also its Managing Director from April 2019 to October 2022. He has a post graduate degree in History from St Stephen's College, University of Delhi and is a retired IAS officer of the 1978 Batch.

Mr. Prakash Apte, Non-Executive Independent Chairman, Kotak Mahindra Bank said, "We are delighted to welcome Mr. Rajan to the Bank's Board of Directors. His deep and diverse expertise across vital sectors of the economy, including infrastructure, roads, energy, agriculture & rural development, industry and commerce will guide us as we chart out the next phase of the Bank's growth, in step with the growth of the Indian economy. He will bring a fresh perspective to the deliberations, particularly in the context of the sectors vital to India's future, and the Board is looking forward to working with him closely."

About Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited

Established in 1985, Kotak Mahindra Group is one of India's leading financial services conglomerates. In February 2003, Kotak Mahindra Finance Ltd. (KMFL), the Group's flagship company, received banking licence from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), becoming the first non-banking finance company in India to convert into a bank - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.

The Bank has four Strategic Business Units - Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, Commercial Banking and Treasury, which cater to retail and corporate customers across urban and rural India. The premise of Kotak Mahindra Group's business model is concentrated India, diversified financial services. The bold vision that underscores the Group's growth is an inclusive one, with a host of products and services designed to address the needs of the unbanked and insufficiently banked. As on 30th September, 2022, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd has a national footprint of 1,710 branches and 2,802 ATMs, and branches in GIFT City and DIFC (Dubai).

For more information, please visit the company's website at https://www.kotak.com/.

For further information, please contact:

Revathi Pandit

Sakshi Denis

Rakesh Sharma

Deepa Menon

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Fortuna PR

Fortuna PR

Mobile: +91 98202 37909

Mobile: +91 70454 74287

Mobile: +91 98335 37679

Mobile: +91 98676 84883

Revathi.pandit@kotak.com

Sakshi.Denis@kotak.com

Rakesh@fortunapr.com

Deepa@fortunapr.com

Disclaimer

Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited published this content on 22 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2022 09:59:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
