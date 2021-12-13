Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500247   INE237A01028

KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LIMITED

(500247)
  Report
Kotak Mahindra Bank : Appoints Ms. Ashu Suyash as an Independent Director on its Board

12/13/2021 | 03:46am EST
Media Release

Kotak Mahindra Bank Appoints Ms. Ashu Suyash as an

Independent Director on its Board

Mumbai, 11th December, 2021: Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited ("Bank") today announced the appointment of Ms. Ashu Suyash as an Independent Director on the Bank's Board, for a period of five years, effective 24th January, 2022, subject to the approval of the Members of the Bank.

Prakash Apte, Non-Executive Independent Chairman, Kotak Mahindra Bank said, "We are delighted to welcome Ms. Ashu Suyash to the Bank's Board of Directors. Her deep and diverse experience across the financial services ecosystem will help us tremendously as we chart out the next phase of the Bank's growth. She will bring a fresh perspective to the deliberations and the Board is looking forward to working with her closely."

Ms. Ashu Suyash is a successful leader with over 33 years of experience in Indian financial services and the global information services sector. Ms. Suyash has led Indian and multinational businesses as CEO, set up companies, managed and grown complex regulated businesses and driven transformation and change.

Ms. Suyash was the Managing Director & CEO of CRISIL Limited, an S&P Global Company. Prior to joining CRISIL, she was the CEO of L&T Investment Management Limited and L&T Capital Markets. She started her career with Citibank India and during her 15+-year tenure, held several key positions across Citibank's corporate and investment banking divisions and its non-banking subsidiaries.

Ms. Suyash is in the process of setting up her own venture - an innovative platform for daring and passionate entrepreneurs. She is an Independent Director on the Board of Hindustan Unilever Limited, a Member of the Governing Board of National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM) and serves on the Advisory Committee on Corporate Insolvency and Liquidation of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI).

Ms. Suyash is a Chartered Accountant and holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce from University of Mumbai. Over the years, Ms. Suyash has received several awards and has been recognised among the Top 50 Women in business in India and Asia. She has authored several thought leadership articles and is deeply committed to women empowerment, right to education for all and affordable healthcare.

At present, the Bank's Board of Directors comprises Prakash Apte, Non-Executive Independent Chairman; Uday Chander Khanna, Independent Director; Farida Khambata, Independent Director; Uday Shankar, Independent Director; Ashok Gulati, Independent Director; C Jayaram, Non-Executive Director; Uday Kotak, Managing Director & CEO; Dipak Gupta, Joint Managing Director; KVS Manian, Whole-time Director and Gaurang Shah, Whole-time Director.

About Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited

Established in 1985, Kotak Mahindra Group is one of India's leading financial services conglomerates. In February 2003, Kotak Mahindra Finance Ltd. (KMFL), the Group's flagship company, received banking license from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), becoming the first non-banking finance company in India to convert into a bank - Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited (KMBL).

The Bank has four Strategic Business Units - Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, Commercial Banking and Treasury, which cater to retail and corporate customers across urban and rural India. The premise of Kotak Mahindra Group's business model is concentrated India, diversified financial services. The bold vision that underscores the Group's growth is an inclusive one, with a host of products and services designed to address the needs of the unbanked and insufficiently banked. As on 30th September, 2021, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd has a national footprint of 1,622 branches and 2,601 ATMs, and branches in GIFT City and DIFC (Dubai).

For more information, please visit the company's website at https://www.kotak.com/.

For further information, please contact:

Phiroza Choksi

Sakshi Denis

Rakesh Sharma

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Fortuna PR

Mobile: +91-98203-63681

Mobile: +91-70454-74287

Mobile: +91 98335-37679

Phiroza.Choksi@kotak.com

Phiroza.Choksi@kotak.com

Rakesh@fortunapr.com

Disclaimer

Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited published this content on 11 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2021 08:45:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
