Media Release

Kotak Mahindra Bank Completes its Integration for GST Payment

Mumbai, 05th August, 2022: Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited ("KMBL"/"Kotak") today announced the completion of its integration with the GST portal. KMBL is one of the first Scheduled Private Sector Banks to be integrated after the Centre permitted all banks to participate in government business last year. Kotak customers can now pay instant GST directly on the GST portal without having to step out from the comfort of their homes/offices. This facility is available to individuals, corporations, institutions, and their representatives.

Dipak Gupta, Joint Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra Bank said, "Providing a seamless banking journey to customers is in Kotak's DNA. Kotak being available as a payment partner on the GST portal will benefit all our current account, corporate and business banking customers. The integration of Kotak Net Banking on the GST portal ensures quick, easy and convenient payments for our customers."

Recently, KMBL announced its integration with the new Income Tax department portaland also went live on the Indian Customs Electronic Gateway (ICEGATE). KMBL has thus become a payment partner for both direct and indirect taxes.

*Terms & Conditions apply

About Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited

Established in 1985, Kotak Mahindra Group is one of India's leading financial services conglomerates. In February 2003, Kotak Mahindra Finance Ltd. (KMFL), the Group's flagship company, received banking licence from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), becoming the first non-banking finance company in India to convert into a bank - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.

The Bank has four Strategic Business Units - Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, Commercial Banking and Treasury, which cater to retail and corporate customers across urban and rural India. The premise of Kotak Mahindra Group's business model is concentrated India, diversified financial services. The bold vision that underscores the Group's growth is an inclusive one, with a host of products and services designed to address the needs of the unbanked and insufficiently banked. As on 30th June, 2022, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd has a national footprint of 1,702 branches and 2,761 ATMs, and branches in GIFT City and DIFC (Dubai).

For more information, please visit the company's website at https://www.kotak.com/.

For further information, please contact: