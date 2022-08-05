Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500247   INE237A01028

KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LIMITED

(500247)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-03
1835.10 INR   -0.88%
07:16aKOTAK MAHINDRA BANK : Completes its Integration for GST Payment
PU
07:16aKOTAK MAHINDRA BANK : Announces its Association with –Sony TV's Kaun Banega Crorepati – Season 14 as the ‘Official Banking Partner'
PU
02:20aIndia bond yields rise as RBI hikes rate by 50 bps
RE
Kotak Mahindra Bank : Completes its Integration for GST Payment

08/05/2022 | 07:16am EDT
Media Release

Kotak Mahindra Bank Completes its Integration for GST Payment

Mumbai, 05th August, 2022: Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited ("KMBL"/"Kotak") today announced the completion of its integration with the GST portal. KMBL is one of the first Scheduled Private Sector Banks to be integrated after the Centre permitted all banks to participate in government business last year. Kotak customers can now pay instant GST directly on the GST portal without having to step out from the comfort of their homes/offices. This facility is available to individuals, corporations, institutions, and their representatives.

Dipak Gupta, Joint Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra Bank said, "Providing a seamless banking journey to customers is in Kotak's DNA. Kotak being available as a payment partner on the GST portal will benefit all our current account, corporate and business banking customers. The integration of Kotak Net Banking on the GST portal ensures quick, easy and convenient payments for our customers."

Recently, KMBL announced its integration with the new Income Tax department portaland also went live on the Indian Customs Electronic Gateway (ICEGATE). KMBL has thus become a payment partner for both direct and indirect taxes.

*Terms & Conditions apply

About Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited

Established in 1985, Kotak Mahindra Group is one of India's leading financial services conglomerates. In February 2003, Kotak Mahindra Finance Ltd. (KMFL), the Group's flagship company, received banking licence from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), becoming the first non-banking finance company in India to convert into a bank - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.

The Bank has four Strategic Business Units - Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, Commercial Banking and Treasury, which cater to retail and corporate customers across urban and rural India. The premise of Kotak Mahindra Group's business model is concentrated India, diversified financial services. The bold vision that underscores the Group's growth is an inclusive one, with a host of products and services designed to address the needs of the unbanked and insufficiently banked. As on 30th June, 2022, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd has a national footprint of 1,702 branches and 2,761 ATMs, and branches in GIFT City and DIFC (Dubai).

For more information, please visit the company's website at https://www.kotak.com/.

For further information, please contact:

Revathi Pandit

Sakshi Denis

Rakesh Sharma

Deepa Menon

Kotak

Mahindra

Bank

Kotak

Mahindra

Bank

Fortuna PR

Fortuna PR

Mobile:

+91 98202

37909

Mobile:

+91 70454

74287

Mobile: +91 98335 37679

Mobile: +91 98676 84883

Revathi.pandit@kotak.com

Sakshi.Denis@kotak.com

Rakesh@fortunapr.com

Deepa@fortunapr.com

Disclaimer

Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 11:15:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
