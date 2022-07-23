Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500247   INE237A01028

KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LIMITED

(500247)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-21
1826.40 INR   +1.42%
07/21Indian Indices Extend Rally; IndusInd Bank Soars 8%
MT
07/15KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK : Your Kotak Mahindra Bank Account is the New Expressway to Direct Tax Payments
PU
07/08Kotak Mahindra Bank Buys Agri- and Healthcare Equipment Financing Portfolio of DLL India
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kotak Mahindra Bank : Financial Results Q1 FY23

07/23/2022 | 04:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MEDIA RELEASE

KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK ANNOUNCES RESULTS

Kotak Mahindra Bank Consolidated PAT for Q1FY23 ` 2,755 crore, up 53 % yoy

Standalone PAT for Q1FY23 ` 2,071 crore, up 26 % yoy

Mumbai, 23rd July, 2022: The Board of Directors of Kotak Mahindra Bank ("the Bank") approved the standalone and consolidated results for Q1FY23, at the Board meeting held in Mumbai, today.

Consolidated results at a glance

Consolidated PAT for Q1FY23 was ` 2,755 crore, up 53% from ` 1,806 crore in Q1FY22 (` 3,892 crore for Q4FY22).

PAT of Bank and key subsidiaries given below:

PAT (` crore)

Q1FY23

Q1FY22

Kotak Mahindra Bank

2,071

1,642

Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance

248

(243)

Kotak Securities

219

236

Kotak Mahindra Prime*

157

79

Kotak Asset Management & Trustee

106

107

Company

Kotak Mahindra Investments

63

71

BSS Microfinance

56

7

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company

51

42

*: Kotak Mahindra Prime Q1FY23 PAT is after taking a hit of ` 111 crore (pre tax) on account of change in accounting policy with respect to brokerage cost

AUM (Policyholders') of Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance as on June 30, 2022 grew 15% yoy to ` 51,082 crore.

At the consolidated level, the Return on Assets (ROA) (annualized) was 2.04% for Q1FY23 (1.49% for Q1FY22).

Consolidated Capital adequacy ratio as per Basel III as at June 30, 2022 was 23.3% and CET I ratio was 22.4%. (excluding unaudited profits)

Consolidated Capital and Reserves & Surplus as at June 30, 2022 was ` 1,00,078 crore (` 86,768 crore as at June 30, 2021). The Book Value per Share was ` 502 .

Consolidated Customer Assets grew by 28% from ` 2,63,995 crore as at June 30, 2021 to ` 337,112 crore as at June 30, 2022.

Total assets managed / advised by the Group as at June 30, 2022 were ` 378,283 crore up 10% over

  • 343,708 crore as at June 30, 2021.

The Relationship Value of the customers of Private Banking, Priority Banking and Investment Advisory was ~ ` 5,01,000 crore as at June 30, 2022 up 24% from ~ ` 404,000 crore as at June 30, 2021.

Kotak Mahindra Bank standalone results

The Bank's PAT for Q1FY23 stood at ` 2,071 crore, up 26% from ` 1,642 crore in Q1FY22.

Net Interest Income (NII) for Q1FY23 increased to ` 4,697 crore, from ` 3,942 crore in Q1FY22, up 19%. Net Interest Margin (NIM) was 4.92% for Q1FY23.

Fees and services for Q1FY23 was ` 1,656 crore, up 42% YoY.

Operating profit for Q1FY23 was ` 2,783 crore (Q1FY22: ` 2,890 crore).

Customers as at June 30, 2022 were 34.5 mn (26.8 mn as at June 30, 2021).

Customer Assets, which includes Advances and Credit substitutes, increased by 29% to ` 303,629 crore as at June 30, 2022 from ` 2,35,340 crore as at June 30, 2021 (` 292,481 crore as at March 31, 2022). Advances increased by 29% to ` 280,171 crore as at June 30, 2022 from ` 217,447 crore as at June 30, 2021 (` 2,71,254 crore as at March 31, 2022).

CASA ratio as at June 30, 2022 stood at 58.1%.

Average Current deposits grew to ` 55,081 crore for Q1FY23 compared to ` 46,341 crore for Q1FY22 up 19%. Average Fixed Rate Savings deposits was ` 114,237 crore as at June 30, 2022 up 8% (June 30, 2021 ` 105,724 crore). Average Term deposit up 16% from ` 112,406 crore for Q1FY22 to ` 130,035 crore for Q1FY23.

As at June 30, 2022, COVID related provisions stood at ` 482 crore. In accordance with COVID Resolution Framework announced by RBI, the Bank has standard restructured fund-based outstanding of ` 379 crore (0.14% of Advances). Under the MSME Resolution Framework, the Bank has standard restructured fund-based outstanding of ` 697 crore (0.25% of Advances) as at June 30, 2022.

As at June 30, 2022, GNPA was 2.24% & NNPA was 0.62%. Credit cost on advances for Q1FY23 was 16 bps (annualised) (excluding COVID & restructuring provision/reversal). The provision coverage ratio stood at 72.6%.

Capital adequacy ratio of the Bank, as per Basel III, as at June 30, 2022 was 22.1% and CET I ratio of 21.0% (excluding unaudited profits)

The financial statements of Indian subsidiaries (excluding insurance companies) and associates are prepared as per Indian Accounting Standards in accordance with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015. The financial statements of subsidiaries located outside India are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in their respective countries. However, for the purpose of preparation of the consolidated financial results, the results of subsidiaries and associates are in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in India ('GAAP') specified under Section 133 and relevant provision of Companies Act, 2013.

About Kotak Mahindra Group

Established in 1985, Kotak Mahindra Group is one of India's leading financial services conglomerates. In February 2003, Kotak Mahindra Finance Ltd. (KMFL), the Group's flagship company, received banking license from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), becoming the first non- banking finance company in India to convert into a bank - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd (KMBL).

Kotak Mahindra Group (the Group) offers a wide range of financial services that encompass every sphere of life. From commercial banking, to stock broking, mutual funds, life and general insurance and investment banking, the Group caters to the diverse financial needs of individuals and the corporate sector. The premise of Kotak Mahindra Group's business model is concentrated India, diversified financial services. The bold vision that underscores the Group's growth is an inclusive one, with a host of products and services designed to address the needs of the unbanked and insufficiently banked.

Kotak Mahindra Group has a global presence through its subsidiaries in UK, USA, Gulf Region, Singapore and Mauritius with offices in London, New York, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Singapore and Mauritius respectively. As on 30th June, 2022, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd has a national footprint of 1,702 branches and 2,761 ATMs, and branches in GIFT City and DIFC (Dubai).

For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.kotak.com

For further information, please contact

Biswajit Dash

Sakshi Denis

Rakesh Sharma

Charlotte D'souza

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Fortuna PR

Fortuna PR

Mobile: +91- 91670 44405

Mobile: +91 70454 74287

Mobile: +91 98335 37679

+91 82912-04270

Biswajit.Dash@kotak.com

Sakshi.Denis@kotak.com

Rakesh@fortunapr.com

Charlotte@fortunapr.com

KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LIMITED (CONSOLIDATED)

Registered Office: 27BKC, C 27, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30TH JUNE, 2022

₹ crore

Quarter ended

Year ended

Sr

Particulars

30-Jun-22

31-Mar-22

30-Jun-21

31-Mar-22

No

(Audited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Refer Note 4

1

Interest earned (a+b+c+d)

9,164.28

8,838.13

8,042.82

33,740.40

(a) Interest/discount on advances/bills

6,528.65

6,102.76

5,315.13

22,603.32

(b) Income on investments

2,236.49

2,337.54

2,395.20

9,595.02

(c) Interest on balances with RBI & other interbank funds

287.61

246.82

202.29

1,004.38

(d) Others

111.53

151.01

130.20

537.68

2

Other income (a+b+c)

2,494.66

7,960.08

4,528.79

25,141.28

(a) Profit/(Loss) on sale of investments including

(1,656.54)

(68.96)

901.16

2,122.71

revaluation (insurance business)

(b) Premium on Insurance Business

2,344.54

5,431.87

1,690.20

13,339.39

(c) Other income (Refer Notes 5, 6 & 7)

1,806.66

2,597.17

1,937.43

9,679.18

3

Total income (1+2)

11,658.94

16,798.21

12,571.61

58,881.68

4

Interest expended

3,004.23

2,903.41

2,850.72

11,553.29

5

Operating expenses (a+b+c)

4,960.01

9,205.75

6,342.83

30,609.58

(a) Employees Cost

1,839.09

1,857.34

1,593.37

7,140.93

(b) Policy holders' reserves, surrender expense and claims

584.46

4,899.38

3,062.40

15,047.59

(Refer Note 13)

(c) Other operating expenses

2,536.46

2,449.03

1,687.06

8,421.06

(Refer Note 6 & 8)

6

Total expenditure (4+5)

7,964.24

12,109.16

9,193.55

42,162.87

(excluding provisions and contingencies)

7

Operating profit (3-6)

3,694.70

4,689.05

3,378.06

16,718.81

(Profit before provisions and contingencies)

8

Provisions (other than tax) and contingencies

8.80

(398.26)

858.67

770.51

(Refer Note 9)

9

Exceptional items

-

-

-

-

10

Profit from ordinary activities before tax (7-8-9)

3,685.90

5,087.31

2,519.39

15,948.30

11

Tax expense

973.51

1,228.56

724.60

4,016.43

12

Net Profit from ordinary activities after tax before

2,712.39

3,858.75

1,794.79

11,931.87

Minority Interest (10-11)

13

Extraordinary items (net of tax expense)

-

-

-

-

14

Net Profit after tax before Minority Interest (12 -13)

2,712.39

3,858.75

1,794.79

11,931.87

15

Less: Share of Minority Interest

-

-

-

-

16

Add: Share in Profit/(Loss) of associates

43.00

33.07

11.30

157.52

17

Profit after tax (14-15+16)

2,755.39

3,891.82

1,806.09

12,089.39

18

Paid Up Equity Capital

992.72

992.33

991.34

992.33

(Face value of ₹ 5 per share)

19

Group Reserves (excluding Minority Interest and

95,641.70

Revaluation reserves)

20

Minority Interest

-

21

Analytical Ratios

(i) Capital adequacy ratio - Basel III (standalone)

22.15

22.69

23.11

22.69

(ii) Earnings per equity share

- Basic (not annualised) ₹

13.88

19.41

9.11

60.76

- Diluted (not annualised) ₹

13.88

19.40

9.11

60.73

1

₹ crore

Quarter ended

Year ended

Sr

Particulars

30-Jun-22

31-Mar-22

30-Jun-21

31-Mar-22

No

(Audited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Refer Note 4

(iii) NPA Ratios (unaudited)

(a) Gross NPA

7,223.54

7,334.05

8,998.55

7,334.05

(b) Net NPA

2,143.06

2,148.72

3,294.86

2,148.72

(c) % of Gross NPA to Gross Advances

2.27

2.37

3.58

2.37

(d) % of Net NPA to Net Advances

0.69

0.71

1.34

0.71

(iv) Return on average Assets (%)

0.51

0.72

0.37

2.36

(not annualised)

NOTES:

  1. The consolidated financial results are prepared in accordance with Accounting Standard - 21 (AS-21) "Consolidated Financial Statements" and Accounting Standard - 23 (AS-23) "Accounting for investment in associates in Consolidated Financial Statements" specified under section 133 and relevant provisions of Companies Act, 2013.
  2. The financial statements of Indian subsidiaries (excluding insurance companies) and associates are prepared as per Indian Accounting Standards in accordance with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015. The financial statements of subsidiaries located outside India are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in their respective countries. However, for the purpose of preparation of the consolidated financial results, the results of subsidiaries and associates are prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in India ('GAAP') specified under Section 133 and relevant provision of Companies Act, 2013.
  3. The above consolidated financial results were reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on 23rd July, 2022. The results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2022 were subjected to limited review by the joint statutory auditors (Walker Chandiok & Co LLP, Chartered Accountants and Price Waterhouse LLP, Chartered Accountants) of the Bank and there are no modifications in their Limited Review Report. The results for quarter ended 30th June, 2021 were subjected to limited review by Walker Chandiok & Co LLP, Chartered Accountants.
  4. The figures for the quarter ended 31st March, 2022 are the balancing figures between audited figures in respect of full financial year ended 31st March, 2022 and unaudited published year to date figures for nine months ended 31st December, 2021.
  5. Details of other income forming part of the consolidated results are as follows:
    • crore

Quarter ended

Year ended

Particulars

30-Jun-22

31-Mar-22

30-Jun-21

31-Mar-22

(Audited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Refer Note 4

Commission, fees, exchange, brokerage and others

2,802.71

2,841.74

2,100.67

10,136.02

(net)

Profit/(Loss) on sale and provisions/(write-back) of

mark-to-market depreciation on investments (other than

(996.05)

(244.57)

(163.24)

(456.84)

insurance business)

Total - Other income

1,806.66

2,597.17

1,937.43

9,679.18

  1. Other income in the consolidated results for the reporting periods is net of sub-brokerage paid in the broking subsidiary amounting to ₹ 37.84 crore for the quarter ended 30th June, 2022 (₹ 52.85 crore for the quarter ended 31st March, 2022, ₹ 34.97 crore for the quarter ended 30th June, 2021 and ₹ 168.19 crore for the year ended 31st March, 2022).
  2. Other income includes non-fund based income such as commission earned from guarantees / letters of credit, financial advisory fees, selling of third party products, earnings from foreign exchange transactions, profit / (loss) from the sale of securities and provision / (write-back) of mark-to-market depreciation on investments (other than insurance business).

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited published this content on 23 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2022 08:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LIMITED
07/21Indian Indices Extend Rally; IndusInd Bank Soars 8%
MT
07/15KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK : Your Kotak Mahindra Bank Account is the New Expressway to Direct Tax..
PU
07/08Kotak Mahindra Bank Buys Agri- and Healthcare Equipment Financing Portfolio of DLL Indi..
MT
07/08KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK : Acquires DLL India's Agri and Healthcare Equipment Financing
PU
07/08Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited acquired Non-Performing Assets portfolio and Agri and Healt..
CI
06/30KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK : Launches Real-Time Working Capital Finance for MSMEs
PU
06/29KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK : Ties up with Ministry of Earth Sciences for a Central Sector Scheme
PU
06/28Between The Lines... June 2022
AQ
06/21Exclusive-Indian skincare startup Mamaearth eyes $3 billion valuation in 2023 IPO - sou..
RE
06/18BIAL partners with Kotak and Phi Commerce to facilitate omnichannel payment solution
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 476 B 5 962 M 5 962 M
Net income 2022 104 B 1 297 M 1 297 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 32,1x
Yield 2022 0,06%
Capitalization 3 626 B 45 410 M 45 410 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,62x
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,53x
Nbr of Employees 73 000
Free-Float 70,5%
Chart KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 1 826,40 INR
Average target price 2 055,19 INR
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Uday Suresh Kotak Chief Executive Officer, Joint MD & Director
Dipak Brijmohandas Gupta Joint Managing Director & Director
Devang Gheewala Co-President & Chief Operations Officer
T. V. Sudhakar Co-President & Head-Compliance
Jaimin Mukund Bhatt Group Chief Financial Officer & Group President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LIMITED1.68%45 410
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.17%336 545
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-24.37%268 617
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-7.05%221 334
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.80%163 742
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.96%160 198