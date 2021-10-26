Kotak Mahindra Bank Financial Results Q2 FY22

MEDIA RELEASE

KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK ANNOUNCES RESULTS

Kotak Mahindra Bank Standalone PAT for Q2FY22 ` 2,032 crore, up 24% qoq

Consolidated PAT for Q2FY22 ` 2,989 crore, up 65% qoq

Mumbai, 26th October, 2021: The Board of Directors of Kotak Mahindra Bank ("the Bank") approved the unaudited standalone and consolidated results for Q2FY22, at the Board meeting held in Mumbai, today.

Kotak Mahindra Bank standalone results

Net Interest Income (NII) for Q2FY22 increased to ` 4,021 crore, from ` 3,897 crore in Q2FY21, up 3%. Net Interest Margin (NIM) for Q2FY22 was at 4.45%.

Net Total Income for Q2FY22 was ` 5,833 crore, up 9% from ` 5,330 crore in Q2FY21. Operating profit for Q2FY22 was ` 3,120 crore, from ` 3,262 crore in Q2FY21.

The Bank's PAT for Q2FY22 increased to ` 2,032 crore, up 24% from ` 1,642 crore for Q1FY22 (` 2,184 crore for Q2FY21).

Customer Assets, which includes Advances and Credit substitutes, increased by 17% to ` 256,353 crore as at September 30, 2021 from ` 218,790 crore as at September 30, 2020 (` 235,358 crore as at June 30, 2021). Advances increased by 15% to ` 234,965 crore as at September 30, 2021 from ` 204,845 crore as at September 30, 2020 (` 217,465 crore as at June 30, 2021).

CASA ratio as at September 30, 2021 stood at 60.6% compared to 57.1% as at September 30, 2020.

Current Account deposits grew by 32% to ` 53,280 crore as at September 30, 2021 from ` 40,454 crore as at September 30, 2020. Savings deposits grew by 13% to ` 123,479 crore as at September 30, 2021 from ` 108,990 crore as at September 30, 2020. TD Sweep grew by 20% to ` 24,151 crore as at September 30, 2021 from ` 20,184 crore as at September 30, 2020.

TD Sweep deposits as at September 30, 2021 were 8.3% of total deposits (7.7% as at September 30, 2020).

COVID related provisions as at September 30, 2021 were maintained at ` 1,279 crore. In accordance with the Resolution Framework for COVID-19 related stress of Individuals and Small Businesses, announced by RBI, the Bank has implemented total restructuring of ` 495 crore (0.21% of Advances) as at September 30, 2021. In addition, in accordance with the Resolution Framework for COVID-19 related stress of MSMEs, announced by RBI, the Bank has implemented total restructuring of ` 767 crore (0.33% of Advances) as at September 30, 2021.

As at September 30, 2021, GNPA was 3.19% & NNPA was 1.06%. Credit cost on advances was 63 bps (annualized) for Q2FY22 (133 bps for Q1FY22).

Capital adequacy ratio of the Bank as per Basel III as at September 30, 2021 was 21.8% and Tier I ratio was 20.8%.