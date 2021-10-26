Log in
    500247   INE237A01028

KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LIMITED

(500247)
Kotak Mahindra Bank Financial Results Q2 FY22

10/26/2021
MEDIA RELEASE

KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK ANNOUNCES RESULTS

Kotak Mahindra Bank Standalone PAT for Q2FY22 ` 2,032 crore, up 24% qoq

Consolidated PAT for Q2FY22 ` 2,989 crore, up 65% qoq

Mumbai, 26th October, 2021: The Board of Directors of Kotak Mahindra Bank ("the Bank") approved the unaudited standalone and consolidated results for Q2FY22, at the Board meeting held in Mumbai, today.

Kotak Mahindra Bank standalone results

Net Interest Income (NII) for Q2FY22 increased to ` 4,021 crore, from ` 3,897 crore in Q2FY21, up 3%. Net Interest Margin (NIM) for Q2FY22 was at 4.45%.

Net Total Income for Q2FY22 was ` 5,833 crore, up 9% from ` 5,330 crore in Q2FY21. Operating profit for Q2FY22 was ` 3,120 crore, from ` 3,262 crore in Q2FY21.

The Bank's PAT for Q2FY22 increased to ` 2,032 crore, up 24% from ` 1,642 crore for Q1FY22 (` 2,184 crore for Q2FY21).

Customer Assets, which includes Advances and Credit substitutes, increased by 17% to ` 256,353 crore as at September 30, 2021 from ` 218,790 crore as at September 30, 2020 (` 235,358 crore as at June 30, 2021). Advances increased by 15% to ` 234,965 crore as at September 30, 2021 from ` 204,845 crore as at September 30, 2020 (` 217,465 crore as at June 30, 2021).

CASA ratio as at September 30, 2021 stood at 60.6% compared to 57.1% as at September 30, 2020.

Current Account deposits grew by 32% to ` 53,280 crore as at September 30, 2021 from ` 40,454 crore as at September 30, 2020. Savings deposits grew by 13% to ` 123,479 crore as at September 30, 2021 from ` 108,990 crore as at September 30, 2020. TD Sweep grew by 20% to ` 24,151 crore as at September 30, 2021 from ` 20,184 crore as at September 30, 2020.

TD Sweep deposits as at September 30, 2021 were 8.3% of total deposits (7.7% as at September 30, 2020).

COVID related provisions as at September 30, 2021 were maintained at ` 1,279 crore. In accordance with the Resolution Framework for COVID-19 related stress of Individuals and Small Businesses, announced by RBI, the Bank has implemented total restructuring of ` 495 crore (0.21% of Advances) as at September 30, 2021. In addition, in accordance with the Resolution Framework for COVID-19 related stress of MSMEs, announced by RBI, the Bank has implemented total restructuring of ` 767 crore (0.33% of Advances) as at September 30, 2021.

As at September 30, 2021, GNPA was 3.19% & NNPA was 1.06%. Credit cost on advances was 63 bps (annualized) for Q2FY22 (133 bps for Q1FY22).

Capital adequacy ratio of the Bank as per Basel III as at September 30, 2021 was 21.8% and Tier I ratio was 20.8%.

Consolidated results at a glance

Consolidated PAT for Q2FY22 was ` 2,989 crore, up 65% from ` 1,806 crore for Q1FY22 (` 2,947 crore for Q2FY21).

For Q2FY22, the Bank's contribution to the consolidated PAT was ` 2,032 crore. The subsidiaries & associates net contribution was 32% of the consolidated PAT

The contribution of other key subsidiaries is given below:

Subsidiaries PAT (` crore)

Q2FY22

Q2FY21

Kotak Securities

243

199

Kotak Mahindra Prime

240

133

Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance

155

171

Kotak Asset Management & Trustee Company

97

84

Kotak Mahindra Investments

89

74

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company

58

14

AUM (Policyholders') of Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance as on September 30, 2021 grew 31% yoy to ` 47,246 crore.

Consolidated Capital and Reserves & Surplus as at September 30, 2021 was ` 89,627 crore (` 79,389 crore as at September 30, 2020). The Book Value per Share was ` 449.

Consolidated Customer Assets grew by 16% from ` 247,432 crore as at September 30, 2020 to ` 287,831 crore as at September 30, 2021.

Total assets managed / advised by the Group as at September 30, 2021 were ` 381,058 crore up 40% over ` 271,769 crore as at September 30, 2020.

The Relationship Value of the customers of Wealth, Priority Banking and Investment Advisory was ~ ` 4,63,000 crore as at September 30, 2021 up 54% from ~ ` 3,00,000 crore as at September 30, 2020.

The financial statements of Indian subsidiaries (excluding insurance companies) and associates are prepared as per Indian Accounting Standards in accordance with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015. However, for the purpose of preparation of the consolidated financial results, the results of the subsidiaries and associates are in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in India ('GAAP') specified under Section 133 and relevant provision of Companies Act, 2013.

About Kotak Mahindra Group

Established in 1985, Kotak Mahindra Group is one of India's leading financial services conglomerates. In February 2003, Kotak Mahindra Finance Ltd. (KMFL), the Group's flagship company, received banking license from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), becoming the first non-banking finance company in India to convert into a bank - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd (KMBL).

Kotak Mahindra Group (Group) offers a wide range of financial services that encompass every sphere of life. From commercial banking, to stock broking, mutual funds, life and general insurance and investment banking, the Group caters to the diverse financial needs of individuals and the corporate sector. The premise

of Kotak Mahindra Group's business model is concentrated India, diversified financial services. The bold vision that underscores the Group's growth is an inclusive one, with a host of products and services designed to address the needs of the unbanked and insufficiently banked.

Kotak Mahindra Group has a global presence through its subsidiaries in UK, USA, Gulf Region, Singapore and Mauritius with offices in London, New York, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Singapore and Mauritius respectively. As on 30th September, 2021, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd has a national footprint of 1,622 branches and 2,601 ATMs, and branches in GIFT City and DIFC (Dubai).

For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.kotak.com

For further information, please contact

Phiroza Choksi

Sakshi Denis

Rakesh Sharma

Himadri Buch

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Fortuna PR

Fortuna PR

Phone: +91-98203 63681

Phone: +91 70454 74287

Mobile: +91 98335 37679

Mobile: +91 98203 46715

Phiroza.Choksi@kotak.com

Sakshi.Denis@kotak.com

Rakesh@fortunapr.com

Himadri@fortunapr.com

KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LIMITED (CONSOLIDATED)

Registered Office: 27BKC, C 27, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND HALF YEAR ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER, 2021

₹ crore

Sr

Quarter ended

Half year ended

Year ended

Particulars

30-Sep-21

30-Jun-21

30-Sep-20

30-Sep-21

30-Sep-20

31-Mar-21

No

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

1

Interest earned (a+b+c+d)

8,225.63

8,042.82

8,312.79

16,268.45

16,734.48

32,819.83

(a) Interest/discount on

5,373.40

5,315.13

5,448.51

10,688.53

11,221.78

21,620.53

advances/bills

(b) Income on investments

2,450.41

2,395.20

2,419.14

4,845.61

4,483.51

9,274.97

(c) Interest on balances with

278.66

202.29

334.04

480.95

812.93

1,480.91

RBI & other interbank funds

(d) Others

123.16

130.20

111.10

253.36

216.26

443.42

2

Other income (a+b+c)

7,116.02

4,528.00

5,235.54

11,644.02

9,165.94

23,476.64

(a) Profit/(Loss) on sale of

investments including

1,413.13

901.16

681.65

2,314.29

2,079.57

4,536.89

revaluation (insurance

business)

(b) Premium on Insurance

2,981.55

1,690.20

2,468.07

4,671.75

3,714.63

11,367.40

Business

(c) Other income

2,721.34

1,936.64

2,085.82

4,657.98

3,371.74

7,572.35

(Refer Notes 4, 5 & 6)

3

Total income (1+2)

15,341.65

12,570.82

13,548.33

27,912.47

25,900.42

56,296.47

4

Interest expended

2,880.22

2,850.72

3,285.51

5,730.94

6,913.75

12,966.55

5

Operating expenses

8,096.37

6,342.83

5,918.21

14,439.20

11,058.46

27,309.15

(a+b+c)

(a) Employees Cost

1,853.02

1,593.37

1,496.56

3,446.39

2,880.88

5,855.70

(Refer Note 15)

(b) Policy holders' reserves,

surrender expense and claims

4,257.75

3,062.40

2,990.08

7,320.15

5,532.20

15,037.37

(Refer Note 13)

(c) Other operating expenses

1,985.60

1,687.06

1,431.57

3,672.66

2,645.38

6,416.08

(Refer Note 5 and 7)

Total expenditure (4+5)

6

(excluding provisions and

10,976.59

9,193.55

9,203.72

20,170.14

17,972.21

40,275.70

contingencies)

Operating Profit (3-6)

7

(Profit before provisions and

4,365.06

3,377.27

4,344.61

7,742.33

7,928.21

16,020.77

contingencies)

8

Provisions (other than tax) and

434.18

857.88

430.14

1,292.06

1,578.41

2,852.43

contingencies (Refer Note 8)

9

Exceptional items

-

-

-

-

-

-

10

Profit from ordinary

3,930.88

2,519.39

3,914.47

6,450.27

6,349.80

13,168.34

activities before tax (7-8-9)

11

Tax expense

990.17

724.60

981.01

1,714.77

1,575.90

3,265.44

Net Profit from ordinary

12

activities after tax before

2,940.71

1,794.79

2,933.46

4,735.50

4,773.90

9,902.90

Minority Interest (10-11)

13

Extraordinary items (net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

-

expense)

14

Net Profit after tax before

2,940.71

1,794.79

2,933.46

4,735.50

4,773.90

9,902.90

Minority Interest (12 -13)

15

Less: Share of Minority

-

-

-

-

-

-

Interest

16

Add: Share in Profit/(Loss) of

48.03

11.30

13.16

59.33

25.31

87.30

associates

17

Profit after tax (14-15+16)

2,988.74

1,806.09

2,946.62

4,794.83

4,799.21

9,990.20

Paid Up Equity Capital

18

(Face value of 5 per

991.54

991.34

989.60

991.54

989.60

990.92

share)

Group Reserves (excluding

19

Minority Interest and

83,345.53

Revaluation reserves)

₹ crore

Sr

Quarter ended

Half year ended

Year ended

Particulars

30-Sep-21

30-Jun-21

30-Sep-20

30-Sep-21

30-Sep-20

31-Mar-21

No

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

20

Minority Interest

-

21

Analytical Ratios

(i) Capital Adequacy ratio -

21.76

23.11

22.05

21.76

22.05

22.26

Basel III (standalone)

(ii) Earnings per equity share

- Basic (not annualised)

15.07

9.11

14.89

24.19

24.51

50.53

- Diluted (not annualised)

15.06

9.11

14.89

24.17

24.51

50.49

(iii) NPA Ratios (unaudited)

(a) Gross NPA

8,564.19

8,998.55

6,055.01

8,564.19

6,055.01

8,276.29

(b) Net NPA

2,897.01

3,294.86

1,636.82

2,897.01

1,636.82

3,105.50

(c) % of Gross NPA to

3.16

3.58

2.55

3.16

2.55

3.22

Gross Advances

(Refer Note 11)

(Refer Note 11)

(d) % of Net NPA to Net

1.09

1.34

0.70

1.09

0.70

1.23

Advances

(Refer Note 11)

(Refer Note 11)

(iv) Return on average Assets

0.60

0.37

0.64

0.97

1.06

2.16

(not annualised)

NOTES:

  1. The consolidated financial results are prepared in accordance with Accounting Standard - 21 (AS-21) "Consolidated Financial Statements" and Accounting Standard - 23 (AS-23) "Accounting for investment in associates in Consolidated Financial
    Statements" specified under section 133 and relevant provisions of Companies Act, 2013.
  2. The financial statements of Indian subsidiaries (excluding insurance companies) and associates are prepared as per Indian Accounting Standards in accordance with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015. The financial statements of subsidiaries located outside India are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in their respective countries. However, for the purpose of preparation of the consolidated financial results, the results of subsidiaries and associates are in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in India ('GAAP') specified under Section 133 and relevant provision of Companies Act, 2013.
  3. The consolidated financial results for quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2021 were reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on 26th October, 2021. These results were subjected to limited review by the joint statutory auditors (Walker Chandiok & Co LLP, Chartered Accountants and Price Waterhouse LLP, Chartered Accountants) of the Bank and there are no modifications in their Limited Review Report. The previous period results were reviewed/ audited by Walker Chandiok & Co LLP, Chartered Accountants.
  4. Details of other income forming part of the consolidated results are as follows:
    • crore

Quarter ended

Half year ended

Year ended

Particulars

30-Sep-21

30-Jun-21

30-Sep-20

30-Sep-21

30-Sep-20

31-Mar-21

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Commission, fees, exchange,

2,478.37

2,100.67

1,872.15

4,579.04

3,025.00

7,341.78

brokerage and others (net)

Profit/(Loss) on sale and

provisions/(write-back) of

mark-to-market depreciation on

242.97

(164.03)

213.67

78.94

346.74

230.57

investments (other than

insurance business)

Total - Other income

2,721.34

1,936.64

2,085.82

4,657.98

3,371.74

7,572.35

  1. Other income in the consolidated results for the reporting periods is net of sub-brokerage paid in the broking subsidiary amounting to 38.93 crore for the quarter and 73.90 crore for the half year ended 30th September, 2021 ( 34.97 crore for the quarter ended 30th June, 2021, for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2020, 28.58 crore and 49.15 crore respectively and 111.04 crore for the year ended 31st March, 2021).
  2. Other income includes non-fund based income such as commission earned from guarantees / letters of credit, financial advisory fees, selling of third party products, earnings from foreign exchange transactions, profit / loss from the sale of securities and provision / (write-back) of mark-to-market depreciation on investments.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited published this content on 26 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2021 13:45:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 460 B 6 133 M 6 133 M
Net income 2022 112 B 1 493 M 1 493 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 37,5x
Yield 2022 0,05%
Capitalization 4 384 B 58 422 M 58 492 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 9,54x
Capi. / Sales 2023 8,54x
Nbr of Employees 73 000
Free-Float 70,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 2 157,15 INR
Average target price 1 919,09 INR
Spread / Average Target -11,0%
EPS Revisions
