Kotak Mahindra Bank : IndiGo partners Kotak Mahindra Bank for Ka-ching co-branded credit card

10/25/2021 | 11:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Media Release

IndiGo partners Kotak Mahindra Bank for Ka-chingco-branded credit card

Mumbai, 25th October, 2021: Kotak Mahindra Bank (KMBL) and IndiGo today announced a strategic partnership for the launch of a co-branded credit card - Ka-ching - under the 6E Rewards program. This collaboration will create value for customers in the form of a powerful product proposition offering a premium rewards experience to customers.

Customer research reveals that travel has emerged as the most sought after redemption category in terms of reward programmes. Customers prefer to receive travel-associated offers and benefits such as free flights while redeeming their reward points - a trend that is expected to accelerate as air travel reaches pre- pandemic levels.

The Ka-chingco-branded credit card, to be launched in November 2021, will provide exclusive travel benefits to members. Available in two variants, 6E Rewards and 6E Rewards XL, the new credit cards will provide a richer travel experience with varied benefits and unmatched rewards to the card-holders keen on domestic or international travel. They will also be able to earn additional 6E Rewards on dining, shopping, transport, medical bill spends, utilities, fuel and other major categories with Feature Partners of 6E Rewards Program. The credit card will allow customers to accrue accelerated 6E Rewards on their spends and redeem these points for airline tickets anytime with no blackout dates on redemptions. Furthermore, customers will have access to other special benefits on IndiGo including complimentary air ticket, discounted convenience fee, priority check-in, choice of seat and a complimentary meal.

William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo said, "We believe in providing our customers a memorable and hassle-freeexperience when they fly IndiGo. Our partnership with Kotak Mahindra Bank to launch 'Ka- ching' reinforces that commitment. We are excited to indulge our customers with 6E Rewards on flight bookings, dining, entertainment and other spends that can be redeemed for IndiGo flight tickets and on other products and categories with our commitment to provide a great engagement to our members. We strive to offer the best service to our customers every single day, as their satisfaction is at the heart of what we do. We have immense conviction in our partner KMBL, one of India's leading banks with a vast reach to complement IndiGo's network within the country, while offering unique experiences to our customers. It's a perfect partnership as we believe in consistently enhancing our engagement to deliver great customer experience".

Ambuj Chandna, President - Consumer Assets, Kotak Mahindra Bank said, "As a bank, our philosophy is to provide our customers personalised offerings that best suit their aspirations and preferences. And travel is a category that is growing in importance with customers placing a higher value on air travel-relatedrewards. The Ka-chingcard will offer a rewarding experience to all - whether flying for leisure, business or any other purpose. Customers can accumulate 6E Rewards on all types of spends including travel and these can be redeemed at IndiGo against flights and other benefits, thus making this a preferred card in a customer's wallet. We are delighted to ink this partnership with IndiGo, a brand that is built on the same core value as Kotak of delivering a superlative experience to customers."

IndiGo is the market leader in the Indian passenger air industry enjoying over 57% market share, while KMBL has a customer base of ~27 million as on 30th June, 2021. This partnership will help KMBL and IndiGo increase brand reach and deepen customer engagement.

About IndiGo

IndiGo is amongst the fastest growing low-cost carriers in the world. IndiGo has a simple philosophy: offer fares that are affordable, flights that are on time, offering a courteous, hygienic, and hassle-free travel experience. With its fleet of 275+ aircraft, the airline is operating over 1,000 daily flights and connecting 70 domestic destinations and 24 international destinations. For more information, please visit www.goIndiGo.in. You can also connect with us on Facebook, Twitterand Instagram.

About Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited

Established in 1985, Kotak Mahindra Group is one of India's leading financial services conglomerates. In February 2003, Kotak Mahindra Finance Ltd. (KMFL), the Group's flagship company, received banking license from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), becoming the first non-banking finance company in India to convert into a bank - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.

The Bank has four Strategic Business Units - Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, Commercial Banking and Treasury, which cater to retail and corporate customers across urban and rural India. The premise of Kotak Mahindra Group's business model is concentrated India, diversified financial services. The bold vision that underscores the Group's growth is an inclusive one, with a host of products and services designed to address the needs of the unbanked and insufficiently banked. As on 30th June, 2021, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd has a national footprint of 1,612 branches and 2,591 ATMs, and branches in GIFT City and DIFC (Dubai).

For more information, please visit the company's website at https://www.kotak.com/

For further information, please contact:

Phiroza Choksi

Sakshi Denis

Rakesh Sharma

Himadri Buch

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Fortuna PR

Fortuna PR

Phone: +91 98203 63681

Phone: +91 70454 74287

Mobile: +91 98335 37679

Mobile: +91 98203 46715

Phiroza.Choksi@kotak.com

Sakshi.Denis@kotak.com

Rakesh@fortunapr.com

himadri@fortunapr.com

Disclaimer

Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited published this content on 25 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2021 15:33:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
