Kotak Mahindra Bank : Provides Ambulances in Nadia Under its CSR Project on Healthcare

This CSR Project is one of the many healthcare efforts of the bank to save lives. The ambulances have been provided at a time when humanity is combatting to survive the COVID-19 pandemic. KMBL's CSR-funded ambulances will work with multiple local stakeholders and hospitals. The ambulances will offer timely and easy access to medical facilities and will cater to the medical needs of local residents, largely from the lower socioeconomic background, in Nadia.

Kolkata, 30th September, 2021: Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited (KMBL) today announced that it has provided ambulances to deliver primary healthcare services in and around the city of Nadia, West Bengal. Under Kotak Mahindra Bank's CSR Project on Healthcare, the Bank has provided two ambulances in Nadia. Recently, the Bank provided one ambulance each in Sanand and Mumbai as well.

The well-equipped ambulances have been provided to Sri Mayapur Community Hospital, managed by the International Society of Krishna Consciousness.

B.S. Sivakumar, President & Business Head - Agri Finance and Key Leadership Team member, Kotak Mahindra Bank said, "While the central and state government, local government bodies and municipal corporations, and numerous charitable organisations have been providing primary healthcare and hospital services to the underserviced community, the critical factor between life and death is the timely availability of healthcare and medical services. Ambulances play an essential role in saving lives and given the wide geography and high population density, we see a case for increasing the number of ambulances in many localities. Under its CSR initiative on healthcare, Kotak Mahindra Bank has provided two well-equipped ambulances to Sri Mayapur Community Hospital so that the people at large of Nadia, irrespective of their social economic status, get timely healthcare and medical services."

Kotak Karma is the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) identity of the Kotak Mahindra Group. KMBL implements its CSR projects on Healthcare including but not limited to improving access to healthcare facilities by providing ambulances, critical care ambulances, mobile health units etc either directly and/or through implementing partner organisations working in the healthcare and sanitation space.