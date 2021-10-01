Log in
    500247   INE237A01028

KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LIMITED

(500247)
Kotak Mahindra Bank : Provides Ambulances in Nadia Under its CSR Project on Healthcare

10/01/2021 | 05:22am EDT
Media Release

Kotak Mahindra Bank Provides Ambulances in Nadia

Under its CSR Project on Healthcare

Kolkata, 30th September, 2021: Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited (KMBL) today announced that it has provided ambulances to deliver primary healthcare services in and around the city of Nadia, West Bengal. Under Kotak Mahindra Bank's CSR Project on Healthcare, the Bank has provided two ambulances in Nadia. Recently, the Bank provided one ambulance each in Sanand and Mumbai as well.

This CSR Project is one of the many healthcare efforts of the bank to save lives. The ambulances have been provided at a time when humanity is combatting to survive the COVID-19 pandemic. KMBL's CSR-funded ambulances will work with multiple local stakeholders and hospitals. The ambulances will offer timely and easy access to medical facilities and will cater to the medical needs of local residents, largely from the lower socioeconomic background, in Nadia.

B.S. Sivakumar, President & Business Head - Agri Finance and Key Leadership Team member, Kotak Mahindra Bank (third from left) hands over the ambulances to International Society of Krishna Consciousness.

The well-equipped ambulances have been provided to Sri Mayapur Community Hospital, managed by the International Society of Krishna Consciousness.

B.S. Sivakumar, President & Business Head - Agri Finance and Key Leadership Team member, Kotak Mahindra Bank said, "While the central and state government, local government bodies and municipal corporations, and numerous charitable organisations have been providing primary healthcare and hospital services to the underserviced community, the critical factor between life and death is the timely availability of healthcare and medical services. Ambulances play an essential role in saving lives and given the wide geography and high population density, we see a case for increasing the number of ambulances in many localities. Under its CSR initiative on healthcare, Kotak Mahindra Bank has provided two well-equipped ambulances to Sri Mayapur Community Hospital so that the people at large of Nadia, irrespective of their social economic status, get timely healthcare and medical services."

Kotak Karma is the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) identity of the Kotak Mahindra Group. KMBL implements its CSR projects on Healthcare including but not limited to improving access to healthcare facilities by providing ambulances, critical care ambulances, mobile health units etc either directly and/or through implementing partner organisations working in the healthcare and sanitation space.

About Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited

Established in 1985, Kotak Mahindra Group is one of India's leading financial services conglomerates. In February 2003, Kotak Mahindra Finance Ltd. (KMFL), the Group's flagship company, received banking license from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), becoming the first non-banking finance company in India to convert into a bank - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.

The Bank has four Strategic Business Units - Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, Commercial Banking and Treasury, which cater to retail and corporate customers across urban and rural India. The premise of Kotak Mahindra Group's business model is concentrated India, diversified financial services. The bold vision that underscores the Group's growth is an inclusive one, with a host of products and services designed to address the needs of the unbanked and insufficiently banked. As on 30th June, 2021, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd has a national footprint of 1,612 branches and 2,591 ATMs, and branches in GIFT City and DIFC (Dubai).

For more information, please visit the company's website at https://www.kotak.com/.

For further information, please contact:

Phiroza Choksi

Sakshi Denis

Rakesh Sharma

Himadri Buch

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Fortuna PR

Fortuna PR

Mobile: +91 98203 63681

Mobile: +91 70454 74287

Mobile: +91 98335 37679

Mobile: +91 98203 46715

Phiroza.Choksi@kotak.com

Sakshi.Denis@kotak.com

Rakesh@fortunapr.com

himadri@fortunapr.com

Disclaimer

Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited published this content on 30 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2021 09:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
