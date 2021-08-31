Kotak Mahindra Bank : Provides an Ambulance in Sanand Under its CSR Project on Healthcare

This CSR Project is one of the many healthcare efforts of the bank to save lives. The ambulance is being provided at a time when humanity is combatting to survive the COVID-19 pandemic. KMBL's CSR-funded ambulances work with multiple local stakeholders and hospitals. The ambulance will offer timely and easy access to medical facilities and will cater to the medical needs of local residents, largely from the lower socioeconomic background.

Ahmedabad, 31st August, 2021: Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited (KMBL) today announced that it is providing an ambulance to deliver primary healthcare services in and around Sanand Taluka (Gujarat). Under Kotak Mahindra Bank's CSR Project on Healthcare, the Bank is providing one ambulance in Sanand.

B.S. Sivakumar, President & Business Head - Agri Finance and Key Leadership Team member, Kotak Mahindra Bank said, "Making timely healthcare services available to all Indian citizens irrespective of which socio economic strata the person belongs to or which geography the person resides in, is a top priority for our country. Through this CSR Project on Healthcare, our endeavour is to supplement the existing medical infrastructure in Sanand by providing emergency and primary medical services to the people who need it the most."

A well-equipped ambulance is being given to Muni Seva Hospital, managed by the Shree Muni Seva Charitable Trust, located in Nidhrad village, Sanand Taluka, district Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Kotak Karma is the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) identity of the Kotak Mahindra Group. KMBL implements its CSR projects on Healthcare including but not limited to improving access to healthcare facilities by providing ambulances, critical care ambulances, mobile health units etc either directly and/or through implementing partner organisations working in the healthcare and sanitation space.

About Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited

Established in 1985, Kotak Mahindra Group is one of India's leading financial services conglomerates. In February 2003, Kotak Mahindra Finance Ltd. (KMFL), the Group's flagship company, received banking license from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), becoming the first non-banking finance company in India to convert into a bank - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.