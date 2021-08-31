Kotak Mahindra Bank : Provides an Ambulance in Sanand Under its CSR Project on Healthcare
Kotak Mahindra Bank Provides an Ambulance in Sanand Under
its CSR Project on Healthcare
Ahmedabad, 31st August, 2021: Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited (KMBL) today announced that it is providing an ambulance to deliver primary healthcare services in and around Sanand Taluka (Gujarat). Under Kotak Mahindra Bank's CSR Project on Healthcare, the Bank is providing one ambulance in Sanand.
This CSR Project is one of the many healthcare efforts of the bank to save lives. The ambulance is being provided at a time when humanity is combatting to survive the COVID-19 pandemic. KMBL's CSR-funded ambulances work with multiple local stakeholders and hospitals. The ambulance will offer timely and easy access to medical facilities and will cater to the medical needs of local residents, largely from the lower socioeconomic background.
Vishwas Datar, Executive Vice President, Kotak Mahindra Bank (right) hands over the ambulance to Dilipsinh Vaghela, Chairman, Shree Muni Seva Charitable Trust, Taluka Sanand, Gujarat.
B.S. Sivakumar, President & Business Head - Agri Finance and Key Leadership Team member, Kotak Mahindra Bank said, "Making timely healthcare services available to all Indian citizens irrespective of which socio economic strata the person belongs to or which geography the person resides in, is a top priority for our country. Through this CSR Project on Healthcare, our endeavour is to supplement the existing medical infrastructure in Sanand by providing emergency and primary medical services to the people who need it the most."
A well-equipped ambulance is being given to Muni Seva Hospital, managed by the Shree Muni Seva Charitable Trust, located in Nidhrad village, Sanand Taluka, district Ahmedabad, Gujarat.
Kotak Karma is the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) identity of the Kotak Mahindra Group. KMBL implements its CSR projects on Healthcare including but not limited to improving access to healthcare facilities by providing ambulances, critical care ambulances, mobile health units etc either directly and/or through implementing partner organisations working in the healthcare and sanitation space.
About Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited
Established in 1985, Kotak Mahindra Group is one of India's leading financial services conglomerates. In February 2003, Kotak Mahindra Finance Ltd. (KMFL), the Group's flagship company, received banking license from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), becoming the first non-banking finance company in India to convert into a bank - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.
The Bank has four Strategic Business Units - Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, Commercial Banking and Treasury, which cater to retail and corporate customers across urban and rural India. The premise of Kotak Mahindra Group's business model is concentrated India, diversified financial services. The bold vision that underscores the Group's growth is an inclusive one, with a host of products and services designed to address the needs of the unbanked and insufficiently banked. As on 30th June, 2021, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd has a national footprint of 1,612 branches and 2,591 ATMs, and branches in GIFT City and DIFC (Dubai).
