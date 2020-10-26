Log in
KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LIMITED

KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LIMITED

(500247)
Kotak Mahindra Bank : Second-Quarter Net Profit Rose on Greater Investment Gains

10/26/2020 | 05:06am EDT

By Kosaku Narioka

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. said its second-quarter net profit rose 22% from a year earlier thanks to greater investment gains.

The Indian financial company said Monday that net profit for the quarter ended Sept. 30 rose to 29.47 billion Indian rupees ($399.1 million) from INR24.07 billion a year earlier. That beat the estimate of INR24.13 billion from a FactSet poll of analysts.

Second-quarter revenue increased 8.4% from a year earlier to INR135.91 billion, thanks to higher income on investments, profit on sale of investments and premium from the company's insurance business.

Kotak Mahindra Bank said it booked INR4.73 billion of provisions in its second quarter, including INR149.2 million of pandemic-related provisions. The total amount of provisions was virtually unchanged from a year earlier, but sharply down from INR11.19 billion in its first quarter.

Write to Kosaku Narioka at kosaku.narioka@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-26-20 0505ET


Financials
Sales 2021 371 B 5 028 M 5 028 M
Net income 2021 78 447 M 1 064 M 1 064 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 33,5x
Yield 2021 0,08%
Capitalization 2 738 B 37 084 M 37 127 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 7,38x
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,66x
Nbr of Employees 71 000
Free-Float 71,7%
Chart KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 1 419,26 INR
Last Close Price 1 383,05 INR
Spread / Highest target 28,0%
Spread / Average Target 2,62%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Uday Suresh Kotak Chief Executive Officer, Joint MD & Director
Jaimin Mukund Bhatt President & Group Chief Financial Officer
Bina Rameshchandra Chandarana Joint President & Secretary
Karthi Kumar Marshan President & Chief Marketing Officer
Devang Gheewala President & Operations Chief
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LIMITED-17.90%37 084
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-25.53%316 434
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-20.50%257 439
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-29.30%215 672
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.82%189 207
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.9.69%153 140
