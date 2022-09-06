Kotak Mahindra Bank : Spend, Share and win a KBC experience

Media Release

Spend, Share and win a KBC experience

Mumbai, September 5, 2022: Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited ("KMBL"/"Kotak"), the official banking partner to India's most popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, has launched an exclusive contest "Kaun Banega Smart Spender" for its Credit and Debit cardholders. The winners of the contest stand a chance to get a seat as an audience in the game show. The contest commences on 1st September 2022 and will conclude on 30th September 2022.

Kotak Mahindra Bank cardholders will be eligible to participate in the contest by doing two simple tasks

they need to make One Contactless transaction during the month of September through their Kotak Credit/Debit Card. As the next step, the cardholder must share a special memory about buying something using their Kotak Card and how it brought joy to them or their loved ones, using the QR code. Customers with most interesting stories will get a chance to get a seat as an audience in the game show.

Elizabeth Venkatraman, Joint President and Head of Marketing & Partnerships, Kotak Mahindra Bank, said, "All spends - big or small, invoke unique moments - of joy, pride, achievement and experience. We at Kotak Mahindra Bank firmly believe that our card products empower our customers, connecting and enriching them in more ways than one. Being a proud partner to India's biggest gaming reality show that celebrates aspirations, dreams and achievements, we are excited to come up with a simple yet engaging contest for our customers."

Kotak Mahindra Bank is the official partner of Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. The winners will be awarded their prize money through Kotak Mahindra Bank's multiple payment options, including cheque, digital transfer via the Kotak Mobile app as well as through Kotak UPI - a fast and safe payment option, which is being offered on the show for the first time.