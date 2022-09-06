Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500247   INE237A01028

KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LIMITED

(500247)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-04
1938.00 INR   +1.03%
11:10aKOTAK MAHINDRA BANK : Spend, Share and win a KBC experience
PU
09/05Indian shares end higher on boost from metals, banks
RE
09/05India's August trade deficit eases from record levels
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kotak Mahindra Bank : Spend, Share and win a KBC experience

09/06/2022 | 11:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Media Release

Spend, Share and win a KBC experience

Mumbai, September 5, 2022: Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited ("KMBL"/"Kotak"), the official banking partner to India's most popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, has launched an exclusive contest "Kaun Banega Smart Spender" for its Credit and Debit cardholders. The winners of the contest stand a chance to get a seat as an audience in the game show. The contest commences on 1st September 2022 and will conclude on 30th September 2022.

Kotak Mahindra Bank cardholders will be eligible to participate in the contest by doing two simple tasks

  • they need to make One Contactless transaction during the month of September through their Kotak Credit/Debit Card. As the next step, the cardholder must share a special memory about buying something using their Kotak Card and how it brought joy to them or their loved ones, using the QR code. Customers with most interesting stories will get a chance to get a seat as an audience in the game show.

Elizabeth Venkatraman, Joint President and Head of Marketing & Partnerships, Kotak Mahindra Bank, said, "All spends - big or small, invoke unique moments - of joy, pride, achievement and experience. We at Kotak Mahindra Bank firmly believe that our card products empower our customers, connecting and enriching them in more ways than one. Being a proud partner to India's biggest gaming reality show that celebrates aspirations, dreams and achievements, we are excited to come up with a simple yet engaging contest for our customers."

Kotak Mahindra Bank is the official partner of Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. The winners will be awarded their prize money through Kotak Mahindra Bank's multiple payment options, including cheque, digital transfer via the Kotak Mobile app as well as through Kotak UPI - a fast and safe payment option, which is being offered on the show for the first time.

About Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited

Established in 1985, Kotak Mahindra Group is one of India's leading financial services conglomerates. In February 2003, Kotak Mahindra Finance Ltd. (KMFL), the Group's flagship company, received banking licence from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), becoming the first non-banking finance company in India to convert into a bank - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.

The Bank has four Strategic Business Units - Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, Commercial Banking and Treasury- catering to retail and corporate customers across urban and rural India. The premise of Kotak Mahindra Group's business model has concentrated India, diversified financial services. The bold vision that underscores the Group's growth is inclusive, with a host of products and services designed to address the unbanked and insufficiently banked needs. As of 30th June, 2022, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd has a national footprint of 1,702 and 2,761 ATMs, and branches in GIFT City and DIFC (Dubai).

For more information, please visit the company's website at https://www.kotak.com/

For further information, please contact:

Revathi Pandit

Sakshi Denis

Rakesh Sharma

Deepa Menon

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Fortuna PR

Fortuna PR

+91 98202 37909

: +91 70454 74287

+91

98335

37679

+91

9867684883

Revathi.Pandit@kotak.com

Sakshi.Denis@kotak.com

Rakesh@fortunapr.com

Deepa@fortunapr.com

Disclaimer

Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited published this content on 06 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2022 15:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LIMITED
11:10aKOTAK MAHINDRA BANK : Spend, Share and win a KBC experience
PU
09/05Indian shares end higher on boost from metals, banks
RE
09/05India's August trade deficit eases from record levels
RE
08/30KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK : Statement on recent news reports about frauds in banks
PU
08/30Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited Approves Dividend for the Financial Year 2021-22
CI
08/30Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited Approves Appointment of Shanti Ekambaram as Whole-Time Dire..
CI
08/29Narbada Gems Gets Board Approval for Loan Facilities Worth $4 Million
MT
08/26KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK : Your smartphone is now your POS machine
PU
08/25Kotak Mahindra Bank Appoints Customer Experience Chief
MT
08/25Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited Appoints Bhavnish Lathia as Chief of Customer Experience
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 556 B 6 962 M 6 962 M
Net income 2023 138 B 1 732 M 1 732 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 27,2x
Yield 2023 0,06%
Capitalization 3 804 B 47 665 M 47 665 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,85x
Capi. / Sales 2024 5,93x
Nbr of Employees 90 000
Free-Float 70,5%
Chart KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 1 915,95 INR
Average target price 2 049,62 INR
Spread / Average Target 6,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Uday Suresh Kotak Chief Executive Officer, Joint MD & Director
Dipak Brijmohandas Gupta Joint Managing Director & Director
Devang Gheewala Co-President & Chief Operations Officer
T. V. Sudhakar Co-President & Head-Compliance
Jaimin Mukund Bhatt Group Chief Financial Officer & Group President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LIMITED7.89%48 214
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.19%333 463
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-24.86%268 618
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-11.36%212 653
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.59%164 542
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-11.67%153 699