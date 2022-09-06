Kotak Mahindra Bank : Spend, Share and win a KBC experience
09/06/2022 | 11:10am EDT
Media Release
Spend, Share and win a KBC experience
Mumbai, September 5, 2022: Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited ("KMBL"/"Kotak"), the official banking partner to India's most popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, has launched an exclusive contest "Kaun Banega Smart Spender" for its Credit and Debit cardholders. The winners of the contest stand a chance to get a seat as an audience in the game show. The contest commences on 1st September 2022 and will conclude on 30th September 2022.
Kotak Mahindra Bank cardholders will be eligible to participate in the contest by doing two simple tasks
they need to make One Contactless transaction during the month of September through their Kotak Credit/Debit Card. As the next step, the cardholder must share a special memory about buying something using their Kotak Card and how it brought joy to them or their loved ones, using the QR code. Customers with most interesting stories will get a chance to get a seat as an audience in the game show.
Elizabeth Venkatraman, Joint President and Head of Marketing & Partnerships, Kotak Mahindra Bank, said, "All spends - big or small, invoke unique moments - of joy, pride, achievement and experience. We at Kotak Mahindra Bank firmly believe that our card products empower our customers, connecting and enriching them in more ways than one. Being a proud partner to India's biggest gaming reality show that celebrates aspirations, dreams and achievements, we are excited to come up with a simple yet engaging contest for our customers."
Kotak Mahindra Bank is the official partner of Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. The winners will be awarded their prize money through Kotak Mahindra Bank's multiple payment options, including cheque, digital transfer via the Kotak Mobile app as well as through Kotak UPI - a fast and safe payment option, which is being offered on the show for the first time.
About Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited
Established in 1985, Kotak Mahindra Group is one of India's leading financial services conglomerates. In February 2003, Kotak Mahindra Finance Ltd. (KMFL), the Group's flagship company, received banking licence from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), becoming the first non-banking finance company in India to convert into a bank - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.
The Bank has four Strategic Business Units - Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, Commercial Banking and Treasury- catering to retail and corporate customers across urban and rural India. The premise of Kotak Mahindra Group's business model has concentrated India, diversified financial services. The bold vision that underscores the Group's growth is inclusive, with a host of products and services designed to address the unbanked and insufficiently banked needs. As of 30th June, 2022, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd has a national footprint of 1,702 and 2,761 ATMs, and branches in GIFT City and DIFC (Dubai).
Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited published this content on 06 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2022 15:09:04 UTC.