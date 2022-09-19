Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500247   INE237A01028

KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LIMITED

(500247)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-15
1930.55 INR   -0.20%
08:50aKOTAK MAHINDRA BANK : Takes Direct Tax Ecosystem a Notch Higher Opens Gateway for Income Tax Payments to Customers of All Banks
PU
09/14KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK : Takes a Digital Leap, Enables Client Onboarding via Face Authentication-based e-KYC
PU
09/13RECOVERY CERTIFICATE UNDER DEBT RECOVERY ACT IS NOT LIMITED TO WINDING UP PROCEEDINGS ONLY BUT EXTENDS TO IBC : Clarifies Supreme Court
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kotak Mahindra Bank : Takes Direct Tax Ecosystem a Notch Higher Opens Gateway for Income Tax Payments to Customers of All Banks

09/19/2022 | 08:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Media Release

Kotak Mahindra Bank Takes Direct Tax Ecosystem a Notch Higher Opens Gateway for Income Tax Payments to Customers of All Banks

Mumbai, 19th September, 2022: Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited ("KMBL"/"Kotak") today announced that it has been listed as a payment gateway on the recently-launched income tax department's TIN 2.0 platform (https://eportal.incometax.gov.in/) - thus becoming one of the first banking institutions to allow customers of all banks to pay direct taxes via a variety of modes through the Kotak payment gateway. As digital transactions are being encouraged and scaled up across ecosystems, KMBL is making strides into opening a plethora of options to further ease tax-paying journey for individual tax payers.

With the latest offering, when a Kotak or non-Kotak customer visits the new income tax portal, all that they have to do is to select Kotak as a payment gateway and they will be able to pay tax through domestic credit cards, domestic debit cards, internet banking, UPI, as well as international credit cards with a bank of their choice. As an inaugural offer, customers can pay their income tax via KMBL free of transaction charges till 31st October, 2022.

Raghavendra Singh, President, Public Affairs & Government Business, Kotak Mahindra Bank said, "Kotak keeps customer experience at the centre of all its innovations. By adding Kotak as a payment gateway on the new income tax portal, we have widened our horizons to customers of all banks. We are sure that taxpayers will appreciate the convenience of tax payments brought forth by us. We encourage customers to enjoy the convenient and seamless world of Kotak on the new income tax portal via a myriad of options."

Recently, KMBL had integrated with the new e-filingportal, thus becoming one of the first private banks to accomplish this feat.

About Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited

Established in 1985, Kotak Mahindra Group is one of India's leading financial services conglomerates. In February 2003, Kotak Mahindra Finance Ltd. (KMFL), the Group's flagship company, received banking licence from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), becoming the first non-banking finance company in India to convert into a bank - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.

The Bank has four Strategic Business Units - Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, Commercial Banking and Treasury, which cater to retail and corporate customers across urban and rural India. The premise of Kotak Mahindra Group's business model is concentrated India, diversified financial services. The bold vision that underscores the Group's growth is an inclusive one, with a host of products and services designed to address the needs of the unbanked and insufficiently banked. As on 30th June, 2022, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd has a national footprint of 1,702 branches and 2,761 ATMs, and branches in GIFT City and DIFC (Dubai).

For more information, please visit the company's website at https://www.kotak.com/.

For further information, please contact:

Revathi Pandit

Sakshi Denis

Rakesh Sharma

Deepa Menon

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Fortuna PR

Fortuna PR

Mobile: +91 98202 37909

Mobile: +91 70454 74287

Mobile: +91 98335 37679

Mobile: +91 98676 84883

Revathi.pandit@kotak.com

Sakshi.Denis@kotak.com

Rakesh@fortunapr.com

Deepa@fortunapr.com

Disclaimer

Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited published this content on 19 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2022 12:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LIMITED
08:50aKOTAK MAHINDRA BANK : Takes Direct Tax Ecosystem a Notch Higher Opens Gateway for Income T..
PU
09/14KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK : Takes a Digital Leap, Enables Client Onboarding via Face Authenticat..
PU
09/13RECOVERY CERTIFICATE UNDER DEBT RECO : Clarifies Supreme Court
AQ
09/12KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK : Receives Agri Infra Fund Award
PU
09/07Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited Announces Retirement of Farida Khambata, with Effect from S..
CI
09/06KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK : Spend, Share and win a KBC experience
PU
09/05Indian shares end higher on boost from metals, banks
RE
09/05India's August trade deficit eases from record levels
RE
08/30KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK : Statement on recent news reports about frauds in banks
PU
08/30Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited Approves Appointment of Shanti Ekambaram as Whole-Time Dire..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 552 B 6 926 M 6 926 M
Net income 2023 138 B 1 736 M 1 736 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 27,4x
Yield 2023 0,06%
Capitalization 3 833 B 48 127 M 48 127 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,95x
Capi. / Sales 2024 6,01x
Nbr of Employees 90 000
Free-Float 70,5%
Chart KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 1 930,55 INR
Average target price 2 054,08 INR
Spread / Average Target 6,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Uday Suresh Kotak Chief Executive Officer, Joint MD & Director
Dipak Brijmohandas Gupta Joint Managing Director & Director
Devang Gheewala Co-President & Chief Operations Officer
T. V. Sudhakar Co-President & Head-Compliance
Jaimin Mukund Bhatt Group Chief Financial Officer & Group President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LIMITED7.47%48 127
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.06%343 346
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-23.31%274 162
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-12.05%210 942
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.42%166 667
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.33%150 913