    500247   INE237A01028

KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LIMITED

(500247)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 01/21
1892.85 INR   +0.06%
02:33pKOTAK MAHINDRA BANK : Trading Plan under PIT
PU
01/17KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK : Introduces Same Day Settlement for Merchants
PU
01/17Axis Bank closing in on Citi India's consumer business - sources
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kotak Mahindra Bank : Trading Plan under PIT

01/21/2022 | 02:33pm EST
January 21, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Corporate Relationship Department,

Exchange Plaza, Plot No.C/1, G Block,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street,

Bandra (East),

Mumbai 400 001.

Mumbai 400 051.

BSE Scrip Code: 500247

NSE Symbol: KOTAKBANK

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Trading Plan

Ref: Regulation 5(5) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to Regulation 5(5) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed, in Annexure IX, the Trading Plan dated January 20, 2022, as informed to us by Mr. Anshul Saigal- Executive Vice President, an employee of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Co. Ltd., a subsidiary company of the Bank.

This is for your information and appropriate dissemination.

Yours faithfully,

For Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited

Avan

Kayomars

Doomasia

Digitally signed by Avan Kayomars Doomasia Date: 2022.01.21 20:27:25 +05'30'

Avan Doomasia

Senior Executive Vice President &

Company Secretary

Encl : As above

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.

CIN: L65110MH1985PLC038137

Registered Office:

27 BKC, C 27, G Block,

Bandra Kurla Complex,

T +91 22 61660001

Bandra (E), Mumbai 400051,

www.kotak.com

Maharashtra, India.

Disclaimer

Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 19:32:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LIMITED
02:33pKOTAK MAHINDRA BANK : Trading Plan under PIT
01/17KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK : Introduces Same Day Settlement for Merchants
01/17Axis Bank closing in on Citi India's consumer business - sources
01/17Axis Bank closing in on Citi India's consumer business - sources
01/13KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK : Kick-Starts 2022 with Super Offers on Apple Products
PU
01/13Indian shares end higher as firmer metals offset slide in Wipro, banks
RE
01/10India rupee at 2-month closing high; 10-year yield at 2-yr peak
RE
01/05Indian Indices Continue Winning Streak on Wednesday; Bajaj Finserv Jumps 5%
MT
2021Kotak Mahindra Bank Arm Acquires Vehicle Financing Unit of Ford India
MT
2021KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK : teams up with 83 - Introduces special themed range of debit and cred..
PU
Analyst Recommendations on KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2022 480 B 6 456 M 6 456 M
Net income 2022 116 B 1 556 M 1 556 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 32,5x
Yield 2022 0,06%
Capitalization 3 755 B 50 528 M 50 545 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,83x
Capi. / Sales 2023 7,15x
Nbr of Employees 73 000
Free-Float 70,5%
Technical analysis trends KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 1 892,85 INR
Average target price 2 166,45 INR
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Uday Suresh Kotak Chief Executive Officer, Joint MD & Director
Dipak Brijmohandas Gupta Joint Managing Director & Director
Devang Gheewala Co-President & Chief Operations Officer
T. V. Sudhakar Co-President & Head-Compliance
Jaimin Mukund Bhatt Group Chief Financial Officer & Group President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LIMITED5.37%50 488
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-6.75%434 726
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION2.83%369 561
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.82%254 241
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY14.63%213 719
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.6.38%206 976