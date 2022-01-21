Kotak Mahindra Bank : Trading Plan under PIT

Ref: Regulation 5(5) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015
Pursuant to Regulation 5(5) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed, in Annexure IX, the Trading Plan dated January 20, 2022, as informed to us by Mr. Anshul Saigal- Executive Vice President, an employee of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Co. Ltd., a subsidiary company of the Bank.
This is for your information and appropriate dissemination.
Yours faithfully,
For Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited
Avan
Kayomars
Doomasia
Digitally signed by Avan Kayomars Doomasia Date: 2022.01.21 20:27:25 +05'30'
Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 19:32:03 UTC.