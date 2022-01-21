Kotak Mahindra Bank : Trading Plan under PIT

January 21, 2022

BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Corporate Relationship Department, Exchange Plaza, Plot No.C/1, G Block, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Dalal Street, Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 001. Mumbai 400 051. BSE Scrip Code: 500247 NSE Symbol: KOTAKBANK Dear Sir/Madam, Sub: Trading Plan

Ref: Regulation 5(5) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to Regulation 5(5) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed, in Annexure IX, the Trading Plan dated January 20, 2022, as informed to us by Mr. Anshul Saigal- Executive Vice President, an employee of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Co. Ltd., a subsidiary company of the Bank.

This is for your information and appropriate dissemination.

Yours faithfully,

For Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited