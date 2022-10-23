Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500247   INE237A01028

KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LIMITED

(500247)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-20
1902.90 INR   +2.05%
10/23Kotak Mahindra Bank's Second-Quarter Profit Rose 21% on Higher Income, Lower Provisions
DJ
10/22Transcript : Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 22, 2022
CI
10/22Kotak Mahindra Bank : Appoints Mr. C S Rajan as Additional and Independent Director on its Board
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kotak Mahindra Bank's Second-Quarter Profit Rose 21% on Higher Income, Lower Provisions

10/23/2022 | 11:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Ben Otto


Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.'s net profit rose 21% in its second quarter, helped by higher interest and other income along with a drop in provisions amid an improving economic outlook in India.

The Mumbai-based lender said Saturday that net profit for the July-September quarter rose to 36.08 billion rupees ($437.1 million) from INR29.89 billion a year ago.

Quarterly interest earned rose to INR99.94 billion from INR82.33 billion, while other income rose to INR75.19 billion from INR71.10 billion. Return on assets in the quarter rose to 2.61% from 2.36% a year ago, the bank said.

Kotak Mahindra Bank said it reversed some Covid-19 provisions based on an improving economic outlook amid vaccinations and the government's relaxation of pandemic-related restrictions. Total provisions and contingencies in the quarter fell to INR1.37 billion from INR4.35 billion a year ago.


Write to Ben Otto at ben.otto@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-23-22 2328ET

All news about KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LIMITED
10/23Kotak Mahindra Bank's Second-Quarter Profit Rose 21% on Higher Income, Lower Provisions
DJ
10/22Transcript : Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 22, 2022
CI
10/22Kotak Mahindra Bank : Appoints Mr. C S Rajan as Additional and Independent Director on its..
PU
10/22India's Kotak Mahindra Bank quarterly net profit jumps 27% y/y
RE
10/22Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Mon..
CI
10/21Indian Indices Closes Week on Positive Note; Axis Bank Surges 9%
MT
10/19Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited Announces Appointment of Shanti Ekambaram as A Whole-Time D..
CI
10/18Kotak Mahindra Bank : and its CSR Associate - Youth4Jobs Foundation Launch “SwarajAb..
PU
10/18Kotak Mahindra Bank : PM Narendra Modi Dedicates 75 Digital Banking Units to the Nation La..
PU
10/17INDIA BONDS-Bond yields fall as cenbank policy minutes seen dovish
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 552 B 6 670 M 6 670 M
Net income 2023 128 B 1 543 M 1 543 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 30,0x
Yield 2023 0,04%
Capitalization 3 779 B 45 693 M 45 693 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,85x
Capi. / Sales 2024 5,93x
Nbr of Employees 90 000
Free-Float 70,5%
Chart KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 1 902,90 INR
Average target price 2 073,54 INR
Spread / Average Target 8,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Uday Suresh Kotak Chief Executive Officer, Joint MD & Director
Dipak Brijmohandas Gupta Joint Managing Director & Director
Devang Gheewala Co-President & Chief Operations Officer
T. V. Sudhakar Co-President & Head-Compliance
Jaimin Mukund Bhatt Group Chief Financial Officer & Group President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LIMITED5.93%45 693
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-22.81%358 525
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-21.44%280 455
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.45%203 113
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-6.57%170 150
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-16.30%145 776