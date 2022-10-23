Kotak Mahindra Bank's Second-Quarter Profit Rose 21% on Higher Income, Lower Provisions

By Ben Otto

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.'s net profit rose 21% in its second quarter, helped by higher interest and other income along with a drop in provisions amid an improving economic outlook in India.

The Mumbai-based lender said Saturday that net profit for the July-September quarter rose to 36.08 billion rupees ($437.1 million) from INR29.89 billion a year ago.

Quarterly interest earned rose to INR99.94 billion from INR82.33 billion, while other income rose to INR75.19 billion from INR71.10 billion. Return on assets in the quarter rose to 2.61% from 2.36% a year ago, the bank said.

Kotak Mahindra Bank said it reversed some Covid-19 provisions based on an improving economic outlook amid vaccinations and the government's relaxation of pandemic-related restrictions. Total provisions and contingencies in the quarter fell to INR1.37 billion from INR4.35 billion a year ago.

