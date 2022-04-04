Media Release

Kotak Mahindra Bank's Six Large Offices Certified as ISO 45001:2018 - the Highest ISO Certification for Occupational Health & Safety at Workplace

Mumbai, 4th April, 2022: Kotak Mahindra Bank

Limited ("KMBL" / "Bank") today announced that its six large offices have been certified with *ISO 45001:2018 Occupational Health & Safety Certification by SGS - the world's leading testing, inspection and ISO certification Company. The ISO 45001:2018 certifies KMBL's six large office buildings across India, including four offices --12 BKC, 27 BKC, Infinity, Adamas Plaza-- in Mumbai, and one each in MG Road in Bangalore and the regional office in Noida Sector 125, respectively.

The ISO certification is a testimony of bank's efforts to address potential work-related risks, and its strong commitment to adhere to best practices to provide a safe working environment to its employees.

From Left to Right: Nilesh Jadhav, Director- Knowledge Solutions (India & Sri Lanka) at SGS India Private Limited awarding the ISO 45001:2018 Certificate to Pankaj Soni, Senior Vice President, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Devang Gheewalla, Chief of Operation, Kotak Mahindra Bank at Kotak's 12 BKC office on 24th March 2022.

SGS's multi-site certification journey with Kotak Mahindra Bank involved an in-depth assessment of the bank's processes and alignment towards ISO 45001:2018 standard requirements, followed by technical review and subsequent recommendations for complete conformity towards ISO 45001:2018.

Devang Gheewalla, President & Chief of Operations, Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited said, "The ISO 45001:2018 is one of the most valued and recognised certificate that validates Kotak's commitment to the health & safety and the welfare of our employees for a sustainable corporate growth. Certification gives guidance to enable organisations to provide safe and healthy workplaces by preventing work-related injury and ill health, meet legal requirements, reduce liabilities, increase productivity as well as proactively improve their occupational health and safety performance."

Pankaj Soni, Senior Executive Vice President, Kotak Mahindra Bank said, "After Covid-19 pandemic our priority was to make our employees feel safe in their work place, be the air they breathe or safety at their work station or the overall security at the bank, and it makes us feel proud that the ISO certification places Kotak Mahindra Bank in the highest international standard for Safety and Health at work and showing our commitment to apply best practices in occupational health and safety."

*ISO 45001:2018 is a globally recognised occupational health and safety standard developed and published by the International Organization of Standardization (ISO). ISO developed this standard to help organizations improve employee safety, reduce workplace risks, and create safer working conditions.

About Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited

Established in 1985, Kotak Mahindra Group is one of India's leading financial services conglomerates. In February 2003, Kotak Mahindra Finance Ltd. (KMFL), the Group's flagship company, received banking license from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), becoming the first non-banking finance company in India to convert into a bank - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd (KMBL).

The Bank has four Strategic Business Units - Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, Commercial Banking and Treasury, which cater to retail and corporate customers across urban and rural India.

The premise of Kotak Mahindra Group's business model is concentrated India, diversified financial services. The bold vision that underscores the Group's growth is an inclusive one, with a host of products and services designed to address the needs of the unbanked and insufficiently banked. As on 31st December 2021, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd has a national footprint of 1,647 branches and 2,609 ATMs, and branches in GIFT City and DIFC (Dubai).

For more information, please visit the company's website at https://www.kotak.com/

For further information, please contact: