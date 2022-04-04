Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500247   INE237A01028

KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LIMITED

(500247)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kotak Mahindra Bank's Six Large Offices Certified as ISO 45001:2018 - the Highest ISO Certification for Occupational Health & Safety

04/04/2022 | 05:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Media Release

Kotak Mahindra Bank's Six Large Offices Certified as ISO 45001:2018 - the Highest ISO Certification for Occupational Health & Safety at Workplace

Mumbai, 4th April, 2022: Kotak Mahindra Bank

Limited ("KMBL" / "Bank") today announced that its six large offices have been certified with *ISO 45001:2018 Occupational Health & Safety Certification by SGS - the world's leading testing, inspection and ISO certification Company. The ISO 45001:2018 certifies KMBL's six large office buildings across India, including four offices --12 BKC, 27 BKC, Infinity, Adamas Plaza-- in Mumbai, and one each in MG Road in Bangalore and the regional office in Noida Sector 125, respectively.

The ISO certification is a testimony of bank's efforts to address potential work-related risks, and its strong commitment to adhere to best practices to provide a safe working environment to its employees.

From Left to Right: Nilesh Jadhav, Director- Knowledge Solutions (India & Sri Lanka) at SGS India Private Limited awarding the ISO 45001:2018 Certificate to Pankaj Soni, Senior Vice President, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Devang Gheewalla, Chief of Operation, Kotak Mahindra Bank at Kotak's 12 BKC office on 24th March 2022.

SGS's multi-site certification journey with Kotak Mahindra Bank involved an in-depth assessment of the bank's processes and alignment towards ISO 45001:2018 standard requirements, followed by technical review and subsequent recommendations for complete conformity towards ISO 45001:2018.

Devang Gheewalla, President & Chief of Operations, Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited said, "The ISO 45001:2018 is one of the most valued and recognised certificate that validates Kotak's commitment to the health & safety and the welfare of our employees for a sustainable corporate growth. Certification gives guidance to enable organisations to provide safe and healthy workplaces by preventing work-related injury and ill health, meet legal requirements, reduce liabilities, increase productivity as well as proactively improve their occupational health and safety performance."

Pankaj Soni, Senior Executive Vice President, Kotak Mahindra Bank said, "After Covid-19 pandemic our priority was to make our employees feel safe in their work place, be the air they breathe or safety at their work station or the overall security at the bank, and it makes us feel proud that the ISO certification places Kotak Mahindra Bank in the highest international standard for Safety and Health at work and showing our commitment to apply best practices in occupational health and safety."

*ISO 45001:2018 is a globally recognised occupational health and safety standard developed and published by the International Organization of Standardization (ISO). ISO developed this standard to help organizations improve employee safety, reduce workplace risks, and create safer working conditions.

About Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited

Established in 1985, Kotak Mahindra Group is one of India's leading financial services conglomerates. In February 2003, Kotak Mahindra Finance Ltd. (KMFL), the Group's flagship company, received banking license from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), becoming the first non-banking finance company in India to convert into a bank - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd (KMBL).

The Bank has four Strategic Business Units - Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, Commercial Banking and Treasury, which cater to retail and corporate customers across urban and rural India.

The premise of Kotak Mahindra Group's business model is concentrated India, diversified financial services. The bold vision that underscores the Group's growth is an inclusive one, with a host of products and services designed to address the needs of the unbanked and insufficiently banked. As on 31st December 2021, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd has a national footprint of 1,647 branches and 2,609 ATMs, and branches in GIFT City and DIFC (Dubai).

For more information, please visit the company's website at https://www.kotak.com/

For further information, please contact:

Mahesh Nayak Kotak Mahindra Bank Phone: +91 98704 76989

Mahesh.Nayak@kotak.com

Rakesh Sharma Fortuna PR

Mobile: +91 98335 37679

Rakesh@fortunapr.com

Deepa Menon Fortuna PR

Mobile: +91 98676 84883

Deepa@fortunapr.com

Disclaimer

Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 09:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LIMITED
05:24aKOTAK MAHINDRA BANK'S SIX LARGE OFFI : 2018 - the Highest ISO Certification for Occupation..
PU
03/31KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK : Kotak811 Celebrates 5th Anniversary by Launching New Brand Identity
PU
03/30KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme
PU
03/25AAVAS Financiers Raises $13 Million from Bond Offering to Kotak Mahindra Bank
MT
03/24Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reportedly to Sell 2.02% in Kotak Bank in Block De..
CI
03/24KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK : Trading Plan under SEBI (PIT) Regulations
PU
03/24KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK : launches Kotak FYN A digital platform exclusively for Business Banki..
PU
03/24Indian Indices End Marginally Lower; Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Jump 5%
MT
03/24Banks weigh on Indian shares; Zee Entertainment soars
RE
03/23Indian Indices End in the Red Zone; Hindalco Industries Climbs 3%
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 476 B 6 266 M 6 266 M
Net income 2022 113 B 1 489 M 1 489 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 31,0x
Yield 2022 0,07%
Capitalization 3 526 B 46 410 M 46 410 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,41x
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,51x
Nbr of Employees 73 000
Free-Float 70,5%
Chart KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Last Close Price 1 776,70 INR
Average target price 2 135,09 INR
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Uday Suresh Kotak Chief Executive Officer, Joint MD & Director
Dipak Brijmohandas Gupta Joint Managing Director & Director
Devang Gheewala Co-President & Chief Operations Officer
T. V. Sudhakar Co-President & Head-Compliance
Jaimin Mukund Bhatt Group Chief Financial Officer & Group President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LIMITED-1.09%46 410
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-14.55%399 545
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-8.07%329 853
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.10.00%256 591
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.81%191 476
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-3.31%188 921