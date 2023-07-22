Equities 500247 INE237A01028
|End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 06:00:00 2023-07-20 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|1971.10 INR
|+0.70%
|+5.48%
|+7.92%
|09:44am
|India Kotak Mahindra Bank's 67% profit jump beats expectations
|RE
|Jul. 20
|Strong Economy Pushes Indian Equities to Reach New Record Highs Yet Again on Thursday
|MT
Transcript : Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited, Q1 2024 Earnings Call, Jul 22, 2023
Today at 08:30 am
Presentation Operator MessageOperator (Operator)Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Kotak Mahindra ...
Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited is one of India's leading banking groups. Income (including intragroup) breaks down aby activity as follows: - life insurance (28.3%); - retail banking (23.8%); - corporate banking (21.2%); - market and investment banking (13.9%); - finance banking (5.4%); - asset management (2.3%); - other (5.1%): transaction and brokerage services, loans, etc. At the end of March 2022, the group had INR 2,604 billion in current deposits and INR 2,498.8 billion in current loans. Products and services are marketed through a network of 4,052 braches located in India.
2023-07-21 - Q1 2024 Earnings Release
Sector Other Banks
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+7.92%
|47 765 M $
|+26.48%
|47 232 M $
|+21.80%
|49 407 M $
|+1.11%
|50 644 M $
|+67.31%
|44 826 M $
|-23.19%
|44 022 M $
|-5.87%
|51 845 M $
|+4.19%
|42 868 M $
|+16.56%
|53 189 M $
|-14.99%
|53 584 M $