Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited is one of India's leading banking groups. Income (including intragroup) breaks down aby activity as follows: - life insurance (28.3%); - retail banking (23.8%); - corporate banking (21.2%); - market and investment banking (13.9%); - finance banking (5.4%); - asset management (2.3%); - other (5.1%): transaction and brokerage services, loans, etc. At the end of March 2022, the group had INR 2,604 billion in current deposits and INR 2,498.8 billion in current loans. Products and services are marketed through a network of 4,052 braches located in India.

Sector Banks