Kothari Petrochemicals Limited

Regd. Off: "Kothari Buildings", No. 115 Mahatma Gandhi Salai,

Nungambakkam, Chennai - 600 034.

Phone: 044 - 35225527 / 5528. www.kotharipetrochemicals.com

Jul 26, 2024

Listing Department

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Exchange Plaza

Bandra - Kurla Complex

Bandra [E], Mumbai - 400 051

Dear Sir/ Madam,

Stock Code - KOTHARIPET

Sub: 35th Annual General Meeting - Results of Remote E-voting and E-voting at the AGM.

This is in continuation to the proceedings of the 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company submitted on 25.07.2024 and in compliance with the Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith voting results along with Scrutinizer Report on the Resolutions passed at the 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Jul 25, 2024.

Kindly acknowledge and take this into your records.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully

for Kothari Petrochemicals Limited