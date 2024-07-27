Kothari Petrochemicals Limited

Regd. Off: "Kothari Buildings", No. 115 Mahatma Gandhi Salai,

Nungambakkam, Chennai - 600 034.

Phone: 044 - 35225527 / 5528. www.kotharipetrochemicals.com

Jul 26, 2024

Listing Department

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Exchange Plaza

Bandra - Kurla Complex

Bandra [E], Mumbai - 400 051

Dear Sir/ Madam,

Stock Code - KOTHARIPET

Sub: 35th Annual General Meeting - Results of Remote E-voting and E-voting at the AGM.

This is in continuation to the proceedings of the 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company submitted on 25.07.2024 and in compliance with the Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith voting results along with Scrutinizer Report on the Resolutions passed at the 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Jul 25, 2024.

Kindly acknowledge and take this into your records.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully

for Kothari Petrochemicals Limited

PRIYA KRISHNA RAO

Digitally signed by

PRIYA KRISHNA RAO Date: 2024.07.26 17:59:07 +05'30'

K. Priya

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Encl: as above

Plant :

CIN : L11101TN1989PLC017347

TIN No. : 33523881406

1/2-B 33/5, Sathangadu Vilage, Manali, Chennai - 600 068, India, Phone +91 44 25941308 / 309, Fax +91 44 25941524

CST No. 217771 dt. 20·12·1999

GSTIN : 33AAACK1347H1ZX

Jul 26, 2024

Sub: Declaration of Voting Results of the 35th Annual General Meeting held on Thursday, the 25th day of July 2024 at 11:00 A.M. through Video Conferencing ("VC") / Other Audio-Visual Means ("OAVM")

The details are as follows:

Sl.

Type of

Mode of Voting

Notice Items

(Remote E-Voting

No.

Resolutions

/ E-Voting)

Adoption of the Audited Financial Statements of

the Company for the financial year ended March

Ordinary

1.

31, 2024, the Reports of the Auditors thereon and

Resolution

Report of the Board of Directors

2.

Re-appointment of Mr. M. Rajavel (DIN: 08145611)

Ordinary

who retires by rotation

Resolution

3.

Declaration of Final Dividend for the financial year

Ordinary

2023 - 24

Resolution

4.

Ratification of Remuneration to Cost Auditor for

Ordinary

the financial year 2024 - 2025

Resolution

Remote E - voting

Payment of commission to Mrs. Nina B. Kothari

Special

&

5.

(DIN 00020119), Non-Executive Chairperson of the

Resolution

E - voting

Company for the financial year 2024 - 2025

Re-appointment

of

Mr.

V.

V.

SuryaRau

Special

6.

(DIN 00010274) as an Independent Director of the

Resolution

Company.

Re-appointment

of

Mr.

Arjun

B.

Kothari

Special

7.

(DIN 07117816) as Managing Director of the

Resolution

Company.

Re-appointment of Mr. M. Rajavel (DIN 08145611)

Special

8.

as Whole Time Director & Key Managerial Person

Resolution

of the Company.

Based on the Report of the Scrutinizer, I hereby declare that the Resolutions for the above- mentioned items have been passed with requisite majority.

Thanking you

for Kothari Petrochemicals Limited

Digitally signed by NINA

NINA BHADRASHYAM BHADRASHYAM KOTHARI

KOTHARI

Date: 2024.07.26 17:58:04

+05'30'

Nina B. Kothari

Chairperson

