Sub: 35th Annual General Meeting - Results of Remote E-voting and E-voting at the AGM.
This is in continuation to the proceedings of the 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company submitted on 25.07.2024 and in compliance with the Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith voting results along with Scrutinizer Report on the Resolutions passed at the 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Jul 25, 2024.
Sub: Declaration of Voting Results of the 35th Annual General Meeting held on Thursday, the 25th day of July 2024 at 11:00 A.M. through Video Conferencing ("VC") / Other Audio-Visual Means ("OAVM")
The details are as follows:
Sl.
Type of
Mode of Voting
Notice Items
(Remote E-Voting
No.
Resolutions
/ E-Voting)
Adoption of the Audited Financial Statements of
the Company for the financial year ended March
Ordinary
1.
31, 2024, the Reports of the Auditors thereon and
Resolution
Report of the Board of Directors
2.
Re-appointment of Mr. M. Rajavel (DIN: 08145611)
Ordinary
who retires by rotation
Resolution
3.
Declaration of Final Dividend for the financial year
Ordinary
2023 - 24
Resolution
4.
Ratification of Remuneration to Cost Auditor for
Ordinary
the financial year 2024 - 2025
Resolution
Remote E - voting
Payment of commission to Mrs. Nina B. Kothari
Special
&
5.
(DIN 00020119), Non-Executive Chairperson of the
Resolution
E - voting
Company for the financial year 2024 - 2025
Re-appointment
of
Mr.
V.
V.
SuryaRau
Special
6.
(DIN 00010274) as an Independent Director of the
Resolution
Company.
Re-appointment
of
Mr.
Arjun
B.
Kothari
Special
7.
(DIN 07117816) as Managing Director of the
Resolution
Company.
Re-appointment of Mr. M. Rajavel (DIN 08145611)
Special
8.
as Whole Time Director & Key Managerial Person
Resolution
of the Company.
Based on the Report of the Scrutinizer, I hereby declare that the Resolutions for the above- mentioned items have been passed with requisite majority.
for Kothari Petrochemicals Limited
Digitally signed by NINA
NINA BHADRASHYAM BHADRASHYAM KOTHARI
KOTHARI
Date: 2024.07.26 17:58:04
+05'30'
Nina B. Kothari
Chairperson
Kothari Petrochemicals Limited is an India-based company, which is engaged in producing polyisobutylene in India. The Company has various grades of Polyisobutylene in India and is present in segments such as lubricant & dispersant, fuel additive, grease, adhesive, sealant, rubber manufacturing, personal care, masterbatch compounding, PVC pipe and fitting. The Companyâs products include KVIS - 10, KVIS - 20, KVIS - 30, KVIS - 100, KVIS - 150, KVIS - 200 and PIB R - 01. Its KVIS - 10 has a molecular weight ranging from 900 to 1000. KVIS 20 has a molecular weight ranging from 4500 to 5500. KVIS 30 has a molecular weight polyisobutylene, ranging from 1200 to 1400. KVIS 30 is used by its customers in the Adhesive & Sealant Segment. KVIS has a molecular weight ranging from 2100 to 2300. The Companyâs products are used in lubricants, adhesives, stretch/silage, sealants & caulks, polymer modification, construction chemicals & rubber, optical fiber, and miscellaneous.