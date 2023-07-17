FORM NO. MGT - 7

Annual Return

of

Kothari Petrochemicals Limited

[Pursuant to sub-section (1) of Section 92 of the Companies Act, 2013 and sub-rule (1) of

rule 11of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014]

I. REGISTRATION AND OTHER DETAILS:

(i)

Corporate Identification Number (CIN)

L11101TN1989PLC017347

of the Company

Global Location Number (GLN) of the

-

Company

Permanent Account Number (PAN) of

AAACK1347H

the company

(ii)

(a) Name of the company

Kothari Petrochemicals Limited

(b) Registered office address

Kothari

Buildings,

No.115,

Nungambakkam high road,

Chennai

Tamilnadu - 600034

India

(c) e-mail ID of the company

secdept@hckgroup.com

(d) Telephone number with STD code

044 - 3522 5527

(e) Website

www.kotharipetrochemicals.com

  1. Date of Incorporation

28/04/1989

Type of the Company

Category of the Company

Sub-category of the

Company

(iv)

Public Company

Company limited by shares

Indian Non-Government

company

(v) Whether company is having share capital

Yes

  1. Whether shares listed on recognized Stock Exchange(s)
  1. If yes, details of stock exchanges where shares are listed

Yes

S.No

Stock Exchange Name

Code

1

National Stock Exchange

1024

1

  1. CIN of the Registrar and Transfer Agent
    Name of the Registrar and Transfer Agent
    Registered office address of the Registrar and Transfer Agents

U67120TN1998PLC041613

Cameo Corporate Services Limited

"Subramanian Building", No.1, Club House Road, Chennai, Tamilnadu 600 002 India

  1. *Financial year from date
  2. Whether Annual general meeting (AGM) held
    1. If yes,- Date of AGM
    2. Due date of AGM
    3. Whether extension of AGM was granted - Yes / No.
    4. If yes, provide the Service Request Number (SRN) of the application form filed for extension
    5. Extended due date of AGM after grant of extension
    6. Specify the reasons for not holding the same

From

To

(DD/MM/YYY)

(DD/MM/YYY)

01/04/2022

31/03/2023

AGM to be held on 09th Aug 2023

-

30/09/2023

No

N.A

N.A

N.A

II. PRINCIPAL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES OF THE COMPANY

Number of business activities

1

S.

Main

Description of

Business

Description of Business

% of

Activity

Main Activity

Activity

turnover of

No

group code

group

Code

Activity

the company

Chemical

and chemical

1

C

Manufacturing

C6

products,

pharmaceuticals,

99.35%

medicinal chemical and

botanical products

2

  1. PARTICULARS OF HOLDING, SUBSIDIARY AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES (INCLUDING JOINT VENTURES)
  • No. of Companies for which information is to be given

1

S.

Name of the Company

CIN / FCRN /

Holding / Subsidiary

% of shares

No

LLPIN

/ Associate

held

1

BHK Trading LLP

AAE-5313

Holding

60.33

IV. SHARE CAPITAL, DEBENTURES AND OTHER SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY

  1. Share Capital
    1. Equity Share Capital-

Particulars

Authorised

Issued capital

Subscribed

Paid up

capital

capital

capital

Total number of equity

6,00,00,000

5,96,40,700

5,88,46,400

5,88,46,400

shares

Total amount of equity

60,00,00,000

59,64,07,000

58,84,64,000

58,84,64,000

shares (in Rupees)

Number of classes

1

Class of Shares

Authorised

Issued capital

Subscribed

Paid up

Equity Shares

capital

capital

capital

Number of equity shares

6,00,00,000

5,96,40,700

5,88,46,400

5,88,46,400

Nominal

value

per

10

10

10

10

share (in rupees)

Total amount of equity

60,00,00,000

59,64,07,000

58,84,64,000

58,84,64,000

shares (in rupees)

b) Preference Share Capital-

Particulars

Authorised

Issued capital

Subscribed

Paid up

capital

capital

capital

Total

number

of

6,00,000

0

0

0

preference shares

Total

amount

of

preference

shares

(in

6,00,00,000

0

0

0

Rupees)

Number of classes

1

Class of Shares

Authorised

Issued capital

Subscribed

Paid up

Redeemable

capital

capital

capital

Preference Shares

Number

of

preference

6,00,000

0

0

0

shares

3

Nominal

value

per

100

0

0

0

share (in rupees)

Total

amount

of

preference

shares

(in

6,00,00,000

0

0

0

rupees)

c) Unclassified Share Capital-

Particulars

Authorised Capital

Total amount of unclassified shares

0

d) Break-up of paid-up share capital

Total

Total Paid

Total

Class of Shares

No. of shares

Nominal

up amount

Premium

Amount

Equity Share :

Physical

Demat

Total

58,84,64,000

58,84,64,000

0

At the beginning of the year

13,86,825

5,74,59,575

5,88,46,400

58,84,64,000

58,84,64,000

0

Increase during the year

0

1,16,550

0

0

0

0

(i) Public Issue

0

0

0

0

0

0

(ii) Rights Issue

0

0

0

0

0

0

(iii) Bonus Issue

0

0

0

0

0

0

(iv)

Private

Placement /

0

0

0

0

0

0

Preferential Allotment

(v) ESOPs

0

0

0

0

0

0

(vi)

Sweat

Equity

shares

0

0

0

0

0

0

allotted

(vii) Conversion of Preference

0

0

0

0

0

0

shares

(viii) Conversion of Debentures

0

0

0

0

0

0

(ix) GDRs / ADRs

0

0

0

0

0

0

(x) Others, specify

0

1,16,550

0

0

0

0

Dematerialization of Shares

Decrease during the year

1,16,550

0

0

0

0

0

(i)

Buy-back of shares

0

0

0

0

0

0

(ii) Shares Forfeiture

0

0

0

0

0

0

(iii) Reduction of share capital

0

0

0

0

0

0

(iv) Others, specify

1,16,550

0

0

0

0

0

Dematerialization of Shares

At the end of the year

12,70,275

5,75,76,125

5,88,46,400

58,84,64,000

58,84,64,000

Preference Shares

At the beginning of the year

0

0

0

0

0

0

Increase during the year

0

0

0

0

0

0

(i) Issues of shares

0

0

0

0

0

0

(ii) Re-issue of forfeited shares

0

0

0

0

0

0

(iii) Others, specify

Decrease during the year

0

0

0

0

0

0

(i) Redemption of shares

0

0

0

0

0

0

(ii) Shares forfeited

0

0

0

0

0

0

(iii) Reduction of share capital

0

0

0

0

0

0

(iv) Others, specify

At the end of the year

0

0

0

0

0

0

4

ISIN of the equity shares of the Company -

INE720A01015

(ii) Details of stock split / consolidation during the year (for each class of shares):- 0

Class of shares

(i)

(ii)

(iii)

Before split /

Number of shares

-

-

-

Consolidation

Face value per share

-

-

-

After split /

Number of shares

-

-

-

Consolidation

Face value per share

-

-

-

(iii) Details of shares/Debentures Transfers since closure date of last financial year (or in the case of the first return at any time since the incorporation of the company) *

Nil

[Details being provided in a CD/Digital Media]

Yes

√ No Not Applicable

Separate sheet attached for details of transfers

√ Yes

No

Note: In case list of transfer exceeds 10, option for submission as a separate sheet attachment or submission in a CD/Digital Media may be shown.

Date of Previous AGM

02nd Aug 2022

Date of registration of transfer (Date Month Year)

Type of transfer

1 - Equity, 2- Preference Shares,

3 - Debentures, 4 - Stock

Number of Shares/ Debentures/ Units Transferred

Amount per Share/ Debenture/Unit (in Rs.)

Ledger Folio of Transferor

Transferor's Name

Ledger Folio of Transferee

Transferee's Name

(iv) Debentures (Outstanding as at the end of financial year)

Particulars

Number of

Nominal value

Total value

units

per unit

Non-convertible debentures

0

0

0

Partly convertible debentures

0

0

0

Fully convertible debentures

0

0

0

Total

0

0

0

Details of Debentures

Class of

Outstanding as at

Increase

Decrease

Outstanding

the beginning of

during the

during the

as at the end

debentures

the year

year

year

of the year

Non-convertible

0

0

0

0

debentures

Partly

convertible

0

0

0

0

debentures

Fully

convertible

0

0

0

0

debentures

5

