FORM NO. MGT - 7
Annual Return
of
Kothari Petrochemicals Limited
[Pursuant to sub-section (1) of Section 92 of the Companies Act, 2013 and sub-rule (1) of
rule 11of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014]
I. REGISTRATION AND OTHER DETAILS:
(i)
Corporate Identification Number (CIN)
L11101TN1989PLC017347
of the Company
Global Location Number (GLN) of the
-
Company
Permanent Account Number (PAN) of
AAACK1347H
the company
(ii)
(a) Name of the company
Kothari Petrochemicals Limited
(b) Registered office address
Kothari
Buildings,
No.115,
Nungambakkam high road,
Chennai
Tamilnadu - 600034
India
(c) e-mail ID of the company
secdept@hckgroup.com
(d) Telephone number with STD code
044 - 3522 5527
(e) Website
www.kotharipetrochemicals.com
- Date of Incorporation
28/04/1989
Type of the Company
Category of the Company
Sub-category of the
Company
(iv)
Public Company
Company limited by shares
Indian Non-Government
company
(v) Whether company is having share capital
Yes
- Whether shares listed on recognized Stock Exchange(s)
- If yes, details of stock exchanges where shares are listed
Yes
S.No
Stock Exchange Name
Code
1
National Stock Exchange
1024
1
- CIN of the Registrar and Transfer Agent
Name of the Registrar and Transfer Agent
Registered office address of the Registrar and Transfer Agents
U67120TN1998PLC041613
Cameo Corporate Services Limited
"Subramanian Building", No.1, Club House Road, Chennai, Tamilnadu 600 002 India
- *Financial year from date
- Whether Annual general meeting (AGM) held
- If yes,- Date of AGM
- Due date of AGM
- Whether extension of AGM was granted - Yes / No.
- If yes, provide the Service Request Number (SRN) of the application form filed for extension
- Extended due date of AGM after grant of extension
- Specify the reasons for not holding the same
From
To
(DD/MM/YYY)
(DD/MM/YYY)
01/04/2022
31/03/2023
AGM to be held on 09th Aug 2023
-
30/09/2023
No
N.A
N.A
N.A
II. PRINCIPAL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES OF THE COMPANY
Number of business activities
1
S.
Main
Description of
Business
Description of Business
% of
Activity
Main Activity
Activity
turnover of
No
group code
group
Code
Activity
the company
Chemical
and chemical
1
C
Manufacturing
C6
products,
pharmaceuticals,
99.35%
medicinal chemical and
botanical products
2
- PARTICULARS OF HOLDING, SUBSIDIARY AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES (INCLUDING JOINT VENTURES)
- No. of Companies for which information is to be given
1
S.
Name of the Company
CIN / FCRN /
Holding / Subsidiary
% of shares
No
LLPIN
/ Associate
held
1
BHK Trading LLP
AAE-5313
Holding
60.33
IV. SHARE CAPITAL, DEBENTURES AND OTHER SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY
- Share Capital
- Equity Share Capital-
Particulars
Authorised
Issued capital
Subscribed
Paid up
capital
capital
capital
Total number of equity
6,00,00,000
5,96,40,700
5,88,46,400
5,88,46,400
shares
Total amount of equity
60,00,00,000
59,64,07,000
58,84,64,000
58,84,64,000
shares (in Rupees)
Number of classes
1
Class of Shares
Authorised
Issued capital
Subscribed
Paid up
Equity Shares
capital
capital
capital
Number of equity shares
6,00,00,000
5,96,40,700
5,88,46,400
5,88,46,400
Nominal
value
per
10
10
10
10
share (in rupees)
Total amount of equity
60,00,00,000
59,64,07,000
58,84,64,000
58,84,64,000
shares (in rupees)
b) Preference Share Capital-
Particulars
Authorised
Issued capital
Subscribed
Paid up
capital
capital
capital
Total
number
of
6,00,000
0
0
0
preference shares
Total
amount
of
preference
shares
(in
6,00,00,000
0
0
0
Rupees)
Number of classes
1
Class of Shares
Authorised
Issued capital
Subscribed
Paid up
Redeemable
capital
capital
capital
Preference Shares
Number
of
preference
6,00,000
0
0
0
shares
3
Nominal
value
per
100
0
0
0
share (in rupees)
Total
amount
of
preference
shares
(in
6,00,00,000
0
0
0
rupees)
c) Unclassified Share Capital-
Particulars
Authorised Capital
Total amount of unclassified shares
0
d) Break-up of paid-up share capital
Total
Total Paid
Total
Class of Shares
No. of shares
Nominal
up amount
Premium
Amount
Equity Share :
Physical
Demat
Total
58,84,64,000
58,84,64,000
0
At the beginning of the year
13,86,825
5,74,59,575
5,88,46,400
58,84,64,000
58,84,64,000
0
Increase during the year
0
1,16,550
0
0
0
0
(i) Public Issue
0
0
0
0
0
0
(ii) Rights Issue
0
0
0
0
0
0
(iii) Bonus Issue
0
0
0
0
0
0
(iv)
Private
Placement /
0
0
0
0
0
0
Preferential Allotment
(v) ESOPs
0
0
0
0
0
0
(vi)
Sweat
Equity
shares
0
0
0
0
0
0
allotted
(vii) Conversion of Preference
0
0
0
0
0
0
shares
(viii) Conversion of Debentures
0
0
0
0
0
0
(ix) GDRs / ADRs
0
0
0
0
0
0
(x) Others, specify
0
1,16,550
0
0
0
0
Dematerialization of Shares
Decrease during the year
1,16,550
0
0
0
0
0
(i)
Buy-back of shares
0
0
0
0
0
0
(ii) Shares Forfeiture
0
0
0
0
0
0
(iii) Reduction of share capital
0
0
0
0
0
0
(iv) Others, specify
1,16,550
0
0
0
0
0
Dematerialization of Shares
At the end of the year
12,70,275
5,75,76,125
5,88,46,400
58,84,64,000
58,84,64,000
Preference Shares
At the beginning of the year
0
0
0
0
0
0
Increase during the year
0
0
0
0
0
0
(i) Issues of shares
0
0
0
0
0
0
(ii) Re-issue of forfeited shares
0
0
0
0
0
0
(iii) Others, specify
Decrease during the year
0
0
0
0
0
0
(i) Redemption of shares
0
0
0
0
0
0
(ii) Shares forfeited
0
0
0
0
0
0
(iii) Reduction of share capital
0
0
0
0
0
0
(iv) Others, specify
At the end of the year
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
ISIN of the equity shares of the Company -
INE720A01015
(ii) Details of stock split / consolidation during the year (for each class of shares):- 0
Class of shares
(i)
(ii)
(iii)
Before split /
Number of shares
-
-
-
Consolidation
Face value per share
-
-
-
After split /
Number of shares
-
-
-
Consolidation
Face value per share
-
-
-
(iii) Details of shares/Debentures Transfers since closure date of last financial year (or in the case of the first return at any time since the incorporation of the company) *
Nil
[Details being provided in a CD/Digital Media]
Yes
√ No Not Applicable
Separate sheet attached for details of transfers
√ Yes
No
Note: In case list of transfer exceeds 10, option for submission as a separate sheet attachment or submission in a CD/Digital Media may be shown.
Date of Previous AGM
02nd Aug 2022
Date of registration of transfer (Date Month Year)
Type of transfer
1 - Equity, 2- Preference Shares,
3 - Debentures, 4 - Stock
Number of Shares/ Debentures/ Units Transferred
Amount per Share/ Debenture/Unit (in Rs.)
Ledger Folio of Transferor
Transferor's Name
Ledger Folio of Transferee
Transferee's Name
(iv) Debentures (Outstanding as at the end of financial year)
Particulars
Number of
Nominal value
Total value
units
per unit
Non-convertible debentures
0
0
0
Partly convertible debentures
0
0
0
Fully convertible debentures
0
0
0
Total
0
0
0
Details of Debentures
Class of
Outstanding as at
Increase
Decrease
Outstanding
the beginning of
during the
during the
as at the end
debentures
the year
year
year
of the year
Non-convertible
0
0
0
0
debentures
Partly
convertible
0
0
0
0
debentures
Fully
convertible
0
0
0
0
debentures
5
