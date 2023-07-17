ISIN of the equity shares of the Company - INE720A01015 (ii) Details of stock split / consolidation during the year (for each class of shares):- 0 Class of shares (i) (ii) (iii) Before split / Number of shares - - - Consolidation Face value per share - - - After split / Number of shares - - - Consolidation Face value per share - - -

(iii) Details of shares/Debentures Transfers since closure date of last financial year (or in the case of the first return at any time since the incorporation of the company) *

Nil [Details being provided in a CD/Digital Media] Yes √ No Not Applicable Separate sheet attached for details of transfers √ Yes No

Note: In case list of transfer exceeds 10, option for submission as a separate sheet attachment or submission in a CD/Digital Media may be shown.

Date of Previous AGM 02nd Aug 2022 Date of registration of transfer (Date Month Year) Type of transfer 1 - Equity, 2- Preference Shares, 3 - Debentures, 4 - Stock Number of Shares/ Debentures/ Units Transferred Amount per Share/ Debenture/Unit (in Rs.) Ledger Folio of Transferor Transferor's Name Ledger Folio of Transferee Transferee's Name (iv) Debentures (Outstanding as at the end of financial year) Particulars Number of Nominal value Total value units per unit Non-convertible debentures 0 0 0 Partly convertible debentures 0 0 0 Fully convertible debentures 0 0 0 Total 0 0 0

Details of Debentures