  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Kothari Petrochemicals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KOTHARIPET   INE720A01015

KOTHARI PETROCHEMICALS LIMITED

(KOTHARIPET)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-10-21 am EDT
67.10 INR   -1.68%
11:30aKothari Petrochemicals : Board Meeting Notice 02.11.2022
PU
08/02Kothari Petrochemicals Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/07Kothari Petrochemicals : Notice for Annual General Meeting and Annual Report for the year
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kothari Petrochemicals : Board Meeting Notice 02.11.2022

10/21/2022 | 11:30am EDT
Kothari Petrochemicals Limited

Regd. Off : "Kothari Buildings", No. 115 Mahatma Gandhi Salai,

Nungambakkam, Chennai - 600 034.

Phone : 044 - 35225500 / 5501. www.kotharipetrochemicals.com

Oct 19, 2022

Listing Department

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Exchange Plaza

Bandra - Kurla Complex

Bandra [E], Mumbai - 400 051

Dear Sirs,

Stock Code - KOTHARIPET

Sub: Intimation of Board Meeting under Regulation 29 (1) & (2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) & (2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, the 02nd November 2022 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2022.

Kindly acknowledge and take the above in your records.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully

for Kothari Petrochemicals Limited

K. Priya

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Plant :

1/2-B 33/5, Sathangadu Vilage, Manali, Chennai - 600 068, India, Phone +91 44 25941308 / 309, Fax +91 44 25941524

CIN : L11101TN1989PLC017347

TIN No. : 33523881406

CST No. 217771 dt. 20·12·1999 GSTIN : 33AAACK1347H1ZX

Disclaimer

Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd. published this content on 19 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2022 15:29:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
