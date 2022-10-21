Kothari Petrochemicals : Board Meeting Notice 02.11.2022

Kothari Petrochemicals Limited
Regd. Off : "Kothari Buildings", No. 115 Mahatma Gandhi Salai,
Nungambakkam, Chennai - 600 034.
Phone : 044 - 35225500 / 5501. www.kotharipetrochemicals.com
Oct 19, 2022
Listing Department
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
Exchange Plaza
Bandra - Kurla Complex
Bandra [E], Mumbai - 400 051
Dear Sirs,
Stock Code - KOTHARIPET
Sub: Intimation of Board Meeting under Regulation 29 (1) & (2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) & (2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, the 02nd November 2022 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2022.
Kindly acknowledge and take the above in your records.
Thanking You,
Yours faithfully
for Kothari Petrochemicals Limited
K. Priya
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
Plant :
1/2-B 33/5, Sathangadu Vilage, Manali, Chennai - 600 068, India, Phone +91 44 25941308 / 309, Fax +91 44 25941524
CIN : L11101TN1989PLC017347
TIN No. : 33523881406
CST No. 217771 dt. 20·12·1999 GSTIN : 33AAACK1347H1ZX