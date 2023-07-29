Kothari Petrochemicals Limited

Regd. Off: "Kothari Buildings", No. 115 Mahatma Gandhi Salai,

Nungambakkam, Chennai - 600 034.

Phone: 044 - 35225528 / 5529. www.kotharipetrochemicals.com

July 28, 2023

Listing Department

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Exchange Plaza

Bandra - Kurla Complex

Bandra [E], Mumbai - 400 051

Dear Sirs,

Stock Code - KOTHARIPET

Sub: Intimation of Board Meeting under Regulation 29 (1) & (2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) & (2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, the 09th August 2023 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30.06.2023.

Kindly acknowledge and take the above in your records.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully

for Kothari Petrochemicals Limited

PRIYA KRISHNA RAO

Digitally signed by

PRIYA KRISHNA RAO Date: 2023.07.28 12:35:03 +05'30'

K. Priya

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Plant :

CIN : L11101TN1989PLC017347

TIN No. : 33523881406

1/2-B 33/5, Sathangadu Vilage, Manali, Chennai - 600 068, India, Phone +91 44 25941308 / 309, Fax +91 44 25941524

CST No. 217771 dt. 20·12·1999

GSTIN : 33AAACK1347H1ZX

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd. published this content on 29 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2023 01:30:09 UTC.