Kothari Petrochemicals Limited

Regd. Off: "Kothari Buildings", No. 115 Mahatma Gandhi Salai,

Nungambakkam, Chennai - 600 034.

Phone: 044 - 35225528 / 5529. www.kotharipetrochemicals.com

July 28, 2023

Listing Department

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Exchange Plaza

Bandra - Kurla Complex

Bandra [E], Mumbai - 400 051

Dear Sirs,

Stock Code - KOTHARIPET

Sub: Intimation of Board Meeting under Regulation 29 (1) & (2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) & (2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, the 09th August 2023 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30.06.2023.

Kindly acknowledge and take the above in your records.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully

for Kothari Petrochemicals Limited