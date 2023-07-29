Kothari Petrochemicals Limited
Regd. Off: "Kothari Buildings", No. 115 Mahatma Gandhi Salai,
Nungambakkam, Chennai - 600 034.
Phone: 044 - 35225528 / 5529. www.kotharipetrochemicals.com
July 28, 2023
Listing Department
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
Exchange Plaza
Bandra - Kurla Complex
Bandra [E], Mumbai - 400 051
Dear Sirs,
Stock Code - KOTHARIPET
Sub: Intimation of Board Meeting under Regulation 29 (1) & (2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) & (2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, the 09th August 2023 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30.06.2023.
Kindly acknowledge and take the above in your records.
Thanking You,
Yours faithfully
for Kothari Petrochemicals Limited
PRIYA KRISHNA RAO
Digitally signed by
PRIYA KRISHNA RAO Date: 2023.07.28 12:35:03 +05'30'
K. Priya
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
Plant :
CIN : L11101TN1989PLC017347
TIN No. : 33523881406
1/2-B 33/5, Sathangadu Vilage, Manali, Chennai - 600 068, India, Phone +91 44 25941308 / 309, Fax +91 44 25941524
CST No. 217771 dt. 20·12·1999
GSTIN : 33AAACK1347H1ZX
