Kothari Petrochemicals : Board Meeting Notice 26.05.2023

Sub: Intimation of Board Meeting under Regulation 29 (1) & (2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) & (2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, the 29th May 2023 inter alia
To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2023.
To consider the recommendation of Final Dividend, if any, for the financial year 2022 - 2023, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
Kindly acknowledge and take the above in your records.
Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd. published this content on 26 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2023 16:42:25 UTC.