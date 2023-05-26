Advanced search
    KOTHARIPET   INE720A01015

KOTHARI PETROCHEMICALS LIMITED

(KOTHARIPET)
07:43:21 2023-05-26
62.20 INR   -1.58%
Kothari Petrochemicals : Board Meeting Notice 26.05.2023
PU
05/15Kothari Petrochemicals : Board Meeting Notice 29.05.2023
PU
02/07Kothari Petrochemicals Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022
CI
Kothari Petrochemicals : Board Meeting Notice 26.05.2023

05/26/2023
  • Digitally signed by
    PRIYA PRIYA KRISHNA RAO

KRISHNA RAO Date: 2023.05.19

  • 16:54:59 +05'30'

Kothari Petrochemicals Limited

Regd. Off: "Kothari Buildings", No. 115 Mahatma Gandhi Salai,

Nungambakkam, Chennai - 600 034.

Phone: 044 - 35225528 / 5529. www.kotharipetrochemicals.com

May 15, 2023

Listing Department

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Exchange Plaza

Bandra-KurlaComplex

Bandra [E], Mumbai - 400 051

Dear Sirs,

Stock Code - KOTHARIPET

Sub: Intimation of Board Meeting under Regulation 29 (1) & (2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) & (2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, the 29th May 2023 inter alia

  1. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2023.
  2. To consider the recommendation of Final Dividend, if any, for the financial year 2022 - 2023, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Kindly acknowledge and take the above in your records.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully

for Kothari Petrochemicals Limited

PRIYA KRISHNA RAO

Digitally signed by

PRIYA KRISHNA RAO Date: 2023.05.15 14:35:00 +05'30'

K. Priya

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Plant :

CIN : L11101TN1989PLC017347

TIN No. : 33523881406

1/2-B 33/5, Sathangadu Vilage, Manali, Chennai - 600 068, India, Phone +91 44 25941308 / 309, Fax +91 44 25941524

CST No. 217771 dt. 20·12·1999

GSTIN : 33AAACK1347H1ZX

Disclaimer

Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd. published this content on 26 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2023 16:42:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
