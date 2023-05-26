Kothari Petrochemicals : Board Meeting Notice 26.05.2023

Kothari Petrochemicals Limited

Regd. Off: "Kothari Buildings", No. 115 Mahatma Gandhi Salai,

Nungambakkam, Chennai - 600 034.

Phone: 044 - 35225528 / 5529. www.kotharipetrochemicals.com

May 15, 2023

Listing Department

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Exchange Plaza

Bandra-KurlaComplex

Bandra [E], Mumbai - 400 051

Dear Sirs,

Stock Code - KOTHARIPET

Sub: Intimation of Board Meeting under Regulation 29 (1) & (2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) & (2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, the 29th May 2023 inter alia

To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2023. To consider the recommendation of Final Dividend, if any, for the financial year 2022 - 2023, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Kindly acknowledge and take the above in your records.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully

for Kothari Petrochemicals Limited