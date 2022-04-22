Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Kotia Enterprises Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    539599   INE079C01012

KOTIA ENTERPRISES LIMITED

(539599)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  04-20
14.00 INR   -4.76%
12:48aKOTIA ENTERPRISES : Dis U/R 31A Of SEBI (LODR) Regualtions 2018
PU
03/03Kotia Enterprises Limited Announces Appointment of Neelam Rani as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
CI
01/20Kotia Enterprises Limited Announces Resignation of Ayush Jindal as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kotia Enterprises : Dis U/R 31A Of SEBI (LODR) Regualtions 2018

04/22/2022 | 12:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Kotia Enterprises Limited (KEL)B roadcast Date And Time : 22/04/2022 10:04:34 Announcement : Dis U/R 31A Of SEBI (LODR) Regualtions 2018 Description :

Kotia Enterprises Limited has informed to the Exchange the disclosure regulation 31A of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Attachment :

Disclaimer

Kotia Enterprises Ltd. published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 04:47:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KOTIA ENTERPRISES LIMITED
12:48aKOTIA ENTERPRISES : Dis U/R 31A Of SEBI (LODR) Regualtions 2018
PU
03/03Kotia Enterprises Limited Announces Appointment of Neelam Rani as Company Secretary and..
CI
01/20Kotia Enterprises Limited Announces Resignation of Ayush Jindal as Company Secretary an..
CI
2021KOTIA ENTERPRISES : Appoints New CFO
MT
2021Kotia Enterprises Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
2021Kotia Enterprises Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
2021Kotia Enterprises Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
2021Kotia Enterprises Limited Announces Audited Earnings Results for the Three Months Ended..
CI
2021Kotia Enterprises Limited Announces Audited Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and..
CI
2021Kotia Enterprises Limited Announces Unaudited Earnings Results for the Third Quarter an..
CI
More news
Chart KOTIA ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Kotia Enterprises Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart