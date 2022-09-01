Log in
    539599   INE079C01012

KOTIA ENTERPRISES LIMITED

(539599)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-18
10.50 INR   -.--%
Kotia Enterprises : Dis U/R 31A Of SEBI(LODR) Regulations 2015

09/01/2022 | 03:31am EDT
Kotia Enterprises Limited (KEL)B roadcast Date And Time : 01/09/2022 11:28:08 Announcement : Dis U/R 31A Of SEBI(LODR) Regulations 2015 Description :

Kotia Enterprises Limited has informed to the Exchange the disclosure regulation 31A of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Attachment :

Disclaimer

Kotia Enterprises Ltd. published this content on 01 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2022 07:30:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
