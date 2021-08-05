Kotobuki Spirits : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Month Ended June 30, 2021
Translation
Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 (Based on Japanese GAAP)
August 4, 2021
Company name:
Kotobuki Spirits Co., Ltd.
Stock exchange listing:
Tokyo
Stock code:
2222
URL
http://www.kotobukispirits.co.jp/
Representative:
PRESIDENT
Seigo Kawagoe
Inquiries:
Managing Director, Corporate Planning
Shinji Matsumoto
TEL 0859-22-7477
Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:
August 12, 2021
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
-
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:
Yes
Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:
No
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021 (from April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Three months ended June 30, 2021
5,758
112.0
(759)
-
(311)
-
(191)
-
Three months ended June 30, 2020
2,715
(74.4)
(2,409)
-
(1,755)
-
(1,163)
-
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Yen
Yen
Three months ended June 30, 2021
(6.16)
-
Three months ended June 30, 2020
(37.38)
-
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
As of June 30, 2021
23,776
18,190
76.5
584.55
As of March 31, 2021
25,052
19,341
77.2
621.53
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended March 31, 2021
-
0.00
-
30.00
30.00
Year ending March 31, 2022
-
Year ending March 31, 2022 (Forecast)
-
-
-
-
1
3. Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended June 30, 2021 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:
(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:
Yes
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
No
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
Restatement of prior period financial statements:
No
(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of June 30, 2021
31,121,520
shares
As of March 31, 2021
31,121,520
shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of June 30, 2021
2,208
shares
As of March 31, 2021
2,164
shares
Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Three months ended June 30, 2021
31,119,345
shares
Three months ended June 30, 2020
31,119,607
shares
2
Quarterly consolidated financial statements
Consolidated balance sheets
(Thousands of yen)
As of March 31, 2021
As of June 30, 2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
7,309,405
7,276,307
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
2,889,677
1,721,816
Merchandise and finished goods
861,540
1,247,308
Work in process
61,368
58,972
Raw materials and supplies
580,020
563,041
Other
913,470
516,689
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(667)
(654)
Total current assets
12,614,813
11,383,479
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net
4,268,125
4,228,153
Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net
2,410,815
2,292,983
Tools, furniture and fixtures, net
349,125
352,230
Land
2,887,139
2,887,139
Leased assets, net
10,587
9,976
Construction in progress
2,312
16,705
Total property, plant and equipment
9,928,103
9,787,186
Intangible assets
151,437
140,985
Investments and other assets
Other
2,373,437
2,480,078
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(15,507)
(15,507)
Total investments and other assets
2,357,930
2,464,571
Total non-current assets
12,437,470
12,392,742
Total assets
25,052,283
23,776,221
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
838,006
497,294
Current portion of long-term borrowings
239,880
239,880
Accounts payable - other
668,485
548,270
Income taxes payable
99,040
4,006
Provision for bonuses
697,316
356,431
Provision for point card certificates
8,675
-
Other
525,578
1,346,125
Total current liabilities
3,076,980
2,992,006
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
725,860
665,890
Retirement benefit liability
1,711,820
1,731,341
Other
195,874
196,334
Total non-current liabilities
2,633,554
2,593,565
Total liabilities
5,710,534
5,585,571
3
(Thousands of yen)
As of March 31, 2021
As of June 30, 2021
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
1,217,800
1,217,800
Capital surplus
1,323,161
1,323,161
Retained earnings
16,841,423
15,692,309
Treasury shares
(3,852)
(4,158)
Total shareholders' equity
19,378,532
18,229,112
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
(20)
(2,918)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(23,868)
(24,045)
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(12,895)
(11,499)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
(36,783)
(38,462)
Total net assets
19,341,749
18,190,650
Total liabilities and net assets
25,052,283
23,776,221
4
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)
(Thousands of yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2021
Net sales
2,715,673
5,758,304
Cost of sales
2,104,615
2,928,587
Gross profit
611,058
2,829,717
Selling, general and administrative expenses
3,020,489
3,589,162
Operating loss
(2,409,431)
(759,445)
Non-operating income
Interest income
25
41
Dividend income
2,598
2,363
Rental income from land and buildings
7,392
13,437
Subsidy income
623,840
423,063
Other
22,979
13,038
Total non-operating income
656,834
451,942
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
556
302
Other
2,217
3,263
Total non-operating expenses
2,773
3,565
Ordinary loss
(1,755,370)
(311,068)
Extraordinary income
Gain on sale of non-current assets
7,277
-
Total extraordinary income
7,277
-
Extraordinary losses
Loss on sale of non-current assets
5
-
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
1,300
461
Total extraordinary losses
1,305
461
Loss before income taxes
(1,749,398)
(311,529)
Income taxes
(586,081)
(119,817)
Loss
(1,163,317)
(191,712)
Loss attributable to owners of parent
(1,163,317)
(191,712)
5
