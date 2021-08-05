Kotobuki Spirits : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Month Ended June 30, 2021

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

August 4, 2021 Company name: Kotobuki Spirits Co., Ltd. Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock code: 2222 URL http://www.kotobukispirits.co.jp/ Representative: PRESIDENT Seigo Kawagoe Inquiries: Managing Director, Corporate Planning Shinji Matsumoto TEL 0859-22-7477 Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report: August 12, 2021 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: - Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes Holding of quarterly financial results meeting: No

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021 (from April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative) Percentages indicate year-on-year changes Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Three months ended June 30, 2021 5,758 112.0 (759) - (311) - (191) - Three months ended June 30, 2020 2,715 (74.4) (2,409) - (1,755) - (1,163) - Earnings per share Diluted earnings per share Yen Yen Three months ended June 30, 2021 (6.16) - Three months ended June 30, 2020 (37.38) - (2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net assets per share Millions of yen Millions of yen % Yen As of June 30, 2021 23,776 18,190 76.5 584.55 As of March 31, 2021 25,052 19,341 77.2 621.53 2. Cash dividends Annual dividends per share 1st quarter-end 2nd quarter-end 3rd quarter-end Fiscal year-end Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Year ended March 31, 2021 - 0.00 - 30.00 30.00 Year ending March 31, 2022 - Year ending March 31, 2022 (Forecast) - - - -

