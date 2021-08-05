Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Kotobuki Spirits Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2222   JP3299600001

KOTOBUKI SPIRITS CO., LTD.

(2222)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kotobuki Spirits : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Month Ended June 30, 2021

08/05/2021 | 02:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

August 4, 2021

Company name:

Kotobuki Spirits Co., Ltd.

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo

Stock code:

2222

URL http://www.kotobukispirits.co.jp/

Representative:

PRESIDENT

Seigo Kawagoe

Inquiries:

Managing Director, Corporate Planning

Shinji Matsumoto

TEL 0859-22-7477

Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:

August 12, 2021

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

-

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:

Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:

No

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021 (from April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Three months ended June 30, 2021

5,758

112.0

(759)

-

(311)

-

(191)

-

Three months ended June 30, 2020

2,715

(74.4)

(2,409)

-

(1,755)

-

(1,163)

-

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Yen

Yen

Three months ended June 30, 2021

(6.16)

-

Three months ended June 30, 2020

(37.38)

-

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

As of June 30, 2021

23,776

18,190

76.5

584.55

As of March 31, 2021

25,052

19,341

77.2

621.53

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended March 31, 2021

-

0.00

-

30.00

30.00

Year ending March 31, 2022

-

Year ending March 31, 2022 (Forecast)

-

-

-

-

1

3. Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended June 30, 2021 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
  2. Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:

No

Yes

(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:

Yes

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

No

Changes in accounting estimates:

No

Restatement of prior period financial statements:

No

(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of June 30, 2021

31,121,520

shares

As of March 31, 2021

31,121,520

shares

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of June 30, 2021

2,208

shares

As of March 31, 2021

2,164

shares

Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Three months ended June 30, 2021

31,119,345

shares

Three months ended June 30, 2020

31,119,607

shares

2

Quarterly consolidated financial statements

Consolidated balance sheets

(Thousands of yen)

As of March 31, 2021

As of June 30, 2021

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

7,309,405

7,276,307

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

2,889,677

1,721,816

Merchandise and finished goods

861,540

1,247,308

Work in process

61,368

58,972

Raw materials and supplies

580,020

563,041

Other

913,470

516,689

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(667)

(654)

Total current assets

12,614,813

11,383,479

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

4,268,125

4,228,153

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

2,410,815

2,292,983

Tools, furniture and fixtures, net

349,125

352,230

Land

2,887,139

2,887,139

Leased assets, net

10,587

9,976

Construction in progress

2,312

16,705

Total property, plant and equipment

9,928,103

9,787,186

Intangible assets

151,437

140,985

Investments and other assets

Other

2,373,437

2,480,078

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(15,507)

(15,507)

Total investments and other assets

2,357,930

2,464,571

Total non-current assets

12,437,470

12,392,742

Total assets

25,052,283

23,776,221

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

838,006

497,294

Current portion of long-term borrowings

239,880

239,880

Accounts payable - other

668,485

548,270

Income taxes payable

99,040

4,006

Provision for bonuses

697,316

356,431

Provision for point card certificates

8,675

-

Other

525,578

1,346,125

Total current liabilities

3,076,980

2,992,006

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

725,860

665,890

Retirement benefit liability

1,711,820

1,731,341

Other

195,874

196,334

Total non-current liabilities

2,633,554

2,593,565

Total liabilities

5,710,534

5,585,571

3

(Thousands of yen)

As of March 31, 2021

As of June 30, 2021

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

1,217,800

1,217,800

Capital surplus

1,323,161

1,323,161

Retained earnings

16,841,423

15,692,309

Treasury shares

(3,852)

(4,158)

Total shareholders' equity

19,378,532

18,229,112

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

(20)

(2,918)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(23,868)

(24,045)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(12,895)

(11,499)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

(36,783)

(38,462)

Total net assets

19,341,749

18,190,650

Total liabilities and net assets

25,052,283

23,776,221

4

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)

(Thousands of yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021

Net sales

2,715,673

5,758,304

Cost of sales

2,104,615

2,928,587

Gross profit

611,058

2,829,717

Selling, general and administrative expenses

3,020,489

3,589,162

Operating loss

(2,409,431)

(759,445)

Non-operating income

Interest income

25

41

Dividend income

2,598

2,363

Rental income from land and buildings

7,392

13,437

Subsidy income

623,840

423,063

Other

22,979

13,038

Total non-operating income

656,834

451,942

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

556

302

Other

2,217

3,263

Total non-operating expenses

2,773

3,565

Ordinary loss

(1,755,370)

(311,068)

Extraordinary income

Gain on sale of non-current assets

7,277

-

Total extraordinary income

7,277

-

Extraordinary losses

Loss on sale of non-current assets

5

-

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

1,300

461

Total extraordinary losses

1,305

461

Loss before income taxes

(1,749,398)

(311,529)

Income taxes

(586,081)

(119,817)

Loss

(1,163,317)

(191,712)

Loss attributable to owners of parent

(1,163,317)

(191,712)

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kotobuki Spirits Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2021 06:05:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KOTOBUKI SPIRITS CO., LTD.
02:06aKOTOBUKI SPIRITS : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Month..
PU
06/29KOTOBUKI SPIRITS : Corporate Governance Report
PU
05/25Kotobuki Spirits Swings to Loss in FY21
MT
05/25KOTOBUKI SPIRITS : FY2021 (Year Ended March 31, 2021) Consolidated Business Resu..
PU
05/25KOTOBUKI SPIRITS : FY2021 (Year ended March 31, 2021) Financial results suppleme..
PU
05/18Kotobuki Spirits Swings to Loss in FY21
MT
05/13Kotobuki Spirits Co., Ltd. Announces Dividend for the Year Ended March 31, 20..
CI
05/13Kotobuki Spirits Co., Ltd. Reports Consolidated Earnings Results for the Year..
CI
02/02KOTOBUKI SPIRITS : Turns to Loss in April-December 2020; Shares Rise 8%
MT
02/01Kotobuki Spirits Co., Ltd. Announces Consolidated Financial Results for the N..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 31 400 M 286 M 286 M
Net income 2022 1 899 M 17,3 M 17,3 M
Net cash 2022 5 548 M 50,6 M 50,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 108x
Yield 2022 0,48%
Capitalization 204 B 1 866 M 1 864 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,33x
EV / Sales 2023 4,00x
Nbr of Employees 1 583
Free-Float 63,0%
Chart KOTOBUKI SPIRITS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Kotobuki Spirits Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOTOBUKI SPIRITS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 6 570,00 JPY
Average target price 7 900,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Seigo Kawagoe President & Representative Director
Masamichi Yamane Director & Manager-Administration
Matsuo Iwata Independent Outside Director
Koichi Noguchi Independent Outside Director
Yasuhiro Tanaka Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KOTOBUKI SPIRITS CO., LTD.22.57%1 866
LINDT19.68%27 752
BARRY CALLEBAUT AG9.89%13 995
MORINAGA & CO., LTD.-7.73%1 637
CLOETTA AB (PUBL)14.44%941
GUAN CHONG BERHAD4.87%689