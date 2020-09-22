Log in
KOTRA INDUSTRIES

(KOTRA)
Kotra Industries : Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares

09/22/2020

Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016)

JIANKUN INTERNATIONAL BERHAD

Information Compiled By KLSE

Particulars of Director

Name DATUK LEE KIAN SENG
Descriptions(Class) Ordinary Shares

Details of changes

No

Date of change

No of securities

Type of transaction

Nature of Interest

21/07/2020

7,000

Disposed

Deemed Interest

Name of registered holder Lee Ynh Tyng
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Consideration (if any)

22/07/2020

20,000

Disposed

Deemed Interest

Name of registered holder Lee Cheng Yee
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Consideration (if any)

22/07/2020

242,600

Disposed

Deemed Interest

Name of registered holder Lee Ynh Tyng
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Consideration (if any)

Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred 
(1) Disposal of 7,000 ordinary shares by Lee Ynh Tyng on 21 July 2020 via open market; 
(2) Disposal of 242,600 ordinary shares by Lee Ynh Tyng on 22 July 2020 via open market; and
(3) Disposal of 20,000 ordinary shares by Lee Cheng Yee on 22 July 2020 via open market. 
Deemed interest pursuant to Sections 8 and 59(11) of the Companies Act, 2016.
Nature of interest 
Deemed Interest

Total no of securities after change

Direct (units) 15,367,300
Direct (%) 9.210
Indirect/deemed interest (units) 17,571,000
Indirect/deemed interest (%) 10.532
Date of notice 23/07/2020
Date notice received by Listed Issuer 23/07/2020

Announcement Info

Company Name JIANKUN INTERNATIONAL BERHAD
Stock Name JIANKUN
Date Announced 23 Jul 2020
Category Changes in Director's Interest Pursuant to Section 219 of CA 2016
Reference Number CS4-23072020-00005

Kotra Industries Bhd published this content on 22 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials
Sales 2020 172 M 41,6 M 41,6 M
Net income 2020 29,6 M 7,15 M 7,15 M
Net cash 2020 17,0 M 4,12 M 4,12 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 456 M 111 M 110 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,56x
EV / Sales 2020 2,37x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 18,2%
Managers
NameTitle
Teck Onn Piong Managing Director & Director
Jamaludin bin Nasir Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Ming Loong Cheah Chief Operating Officer
Chong Liang Chua Chief Financial Officer
Swee Chang Chin Executive Director & Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KOTRA INDUSTRIES64.36%111
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.53%392 765
ROCHE HOLDING AG9.27%322 209
MERCK & CO., INC.-8.60%217 034
PFIZER, INC.-6.51%203 549
NOVARTIS AG-9.76%200 978
