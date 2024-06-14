Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2024) - Kovo Healthtech Corporation (TSXV: KOVO) ("Kovo" or the "Corporation") today announced that Inder Saini has been asked to step down from his position as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately. The Board of Directors has appointed Mark Detz as Interim Chief Financial Officer while the company undertakes a search for a permanent replacement.

Inder Saini has served as CFO since March 1, 2020 and during his tenure, he played a key role in building the finance organization as a platform from which we could launch our role up strategy. The decision was part of the company's restructuring efforts aimed at refocusing its strategic initiatives for long-term growth.

Mark Detz brings to the role 15 years of experience in financial leadership. Prior to joining Kovo as our Vice President of Finance then later promoted to Senior Vice President of Finance he previously held several senior positions with Anheuser-Busch, where he focused on strategy and financial operations, including financial reporting, forecasting, budgeting, mergers and acquisitions. Detz began his career as an auditor at KPMG and holds an undergraduate degree from the Schulich School of Business. The Board is confident that Mark Detz's expertise and deep understanding of our operations will ensure a seamless transition and maintain the company's financial stability during this period.

"We are grateful to Inder Saini for his contributions to Kovo and wish him well in his future endeavors," said Gregory Noble, CEO of Kovo. "We are also pleased to have Mark Detz step into this role and are confident in his ability to guide our financial operations as we search for a permanent CFO."

The Board of Directors has initiated a comprehensive search for a new CFO and is considering both internal and external candidates. The company remains committed to identifying a leader with the right experience and vision to support our strategic goals and drive value for our shareholders.

About Kovo HealthTech Corporation

Kovo HealthTech Corporation is a growing healthcare technology company that specializes in Billing-as-a-Service offering SaaS-style recurring revenue contracts and software for more than 2250 US healthcare providers. Kovo helps healthcare providers digitally track and manage complex patient care registration, services, billing and payments in a seamless way. Currently, through its clients, Kovo processes over $250 million CAD ($200M USD) in annual billing transactions for more than 3.5 million patients. By offering effective billing practices, Kovo helps healthcare practitioners get paid so they can focus on offering quality care. To learn more about Kovo and to keep up-to-date on Kovo news, visit www.kovo.co.

For more information:

Greg Noble, CEO

investors@kovo.co

1-866-558-6777

