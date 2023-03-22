Kozo Keikaku Engineering : Financial results for the First Half of FYE June 2023

Forecast for Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2023 (65th term)
To Continue to Provide Value That Is Useful to Society
Note pertaining to this data:
In principle, monetary amounts included in this document are rounded down to the nearest million yen.
The forward-looking statements included in this document are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain preconditions that the Company deems reasonable. The Company provides no guarantee that what is stated will actually be realized.
The names of companies, systems, and products included in this document are, as a general rule, trademarks or registered trademarks of companies, including KOZO KEIKAKU ENGINEERING Inc.
KKE - Kozo Keikaku Engineering Inc. published this content on 22 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2023 08:30:04 UTC.