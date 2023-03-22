Advanced search
    4748   JP3288950003

KOZO KEIKAKU ENGINEERING INC.

(4748)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-03-22 am EDT
2985.00 JPY   +1.19%
Kozo Keikaku Engineering : Financial results for the First Half of FYE June 2023
Kozo Keikaku Engineering Inc.'s Equity Buyback announced on May 9, 2022 has expired.
Kozo Keikaku Engineering : Annual Shareholders Newsletter for FY2022
Kozo Keikaku Engineering : Financial results for the First Half of FYE June 2023

03/22/2023
FYE June 2023 (65th Term) First Half

Financial Results

2023.02.22

https://www.kke.co.jp/

Copyright© KOZOKEIKAKU ENGINEERING Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Agenda

  1. Overview of Financial Results
  2. Overview of Results by Segment
  3. Forecast for Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2023 (65th term)
  4. To Continue to Provide Value That Is Useful to Society

Note pertaining to this data:

  • In principle, monetary amounts included in this document are rounded down to the nearest million yen.
  • The forward-looking statements included in this document are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain preconditions that the Company deems reasonable. The Company provides no guarantee that what is stated will actually be realized.
  • The names of companies, systems, and products included in this document are, as a general rule, trademarks or registered trademarks of companies, including KOZO KEIKAKU ENGINEERING Inc.

https://www.kke.co.jp/

Copyright© KOZOKEIKAKU ENGINEERING Inc. All Rights Reserved.

1 Overview of Financial Results

https://www.kke.co.jp/

Copyright© KOZOKEIKAKU ENGINEERING Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Income Statement

(Million yen)

FYE June 2022

FYE June 2023

Change from

Rate of

change from

(64th term) H1

(65th term) H1

previous FY

previous FY

Net sales

5,552

6,617

1,065

19.2%

Cost of sales

3,263

3,811

548

16.8%

Gross profit

2,288

2,805

517

22.6%

(Gross margin)

(41.2%)

(42.4%)

SGA expenses

2,703

3,004

301

11.1%

Operating income (loss)

-414

-198

215

(Operating margin)

(-7.5%)

(-3.0%)

Non-operating profit & loss

20

-59

-79

Ordinary income (loss)

-393

-257

135

(Ordinary margin)

(-7.1%)

(-3.9%)

Extraordinary profit & loss

-19

19

Net income (loss) before taxes

-413

-257

155

Income taxes

-149

-70

78

Net income (loss)

-263

-186

77

(Net margin)

(-4.7%)

(-2.8%)

https://www.kke.co.jp/

Copyright© KOZOKEIKAKU ENGINEERING Inc. All Rights Reserved.

4

Trends in H1 Results

Income (Million yen)

Net sales (Million yen)

Operating income (loss)

Ordinary income (loss)

Net income (loss)

Net sales

1,000

10,000

800

6,617

8,000

600

4,974

5,552

6,000

4,610

4,554

3,735

4,039

3,985

3,672

3,706

4,000

400

200

2,000

0

0

-200

-400

-600

-800

-1,000

FYE June

FYE June

FYE June

FYE June

FYE June

FYE June

FYE June

FYE June

FYE June

FYE June

2014 (56th

2015 (57th

2016 (58th

2017 (59th

2018 (60th

2019 (61st

2020 (62nd

2021 (63rd

2022 (64th

2023 (65th

term) H1

term) H1

term) H1

term) H1

term) H1

term) H1

term) H1

term) H1

term) H1

term) H1

https://www.kke.co.jp/

Copyright© KOZOKEIKAKU ENGINEERING Inc. All Rights Reserved.

5

Disclaimer

KKE - Kozo Keikaku Engineering Inc. published this content on 22 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2023 08:30:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
