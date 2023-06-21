Kozo Keikaku Engineering : KKE invests in the U.S. company, RemoteLock

Kozo Keikaku Engineering, Inc. (Head Office : Nakano-ku, Tokyo, JAPAN, Chairman : Shota Hattori, "KKE" hereafter) announced today that they have invested an additional approximately $970,000 U.S. dollars in RemoteLock (Head Office : Denver, Colorado, USA, CEO : Nolan Mondrow), a software company the enables centralized management of access to buildings and other facilities. KKE's recent investment includes new funding as well as the conversion of a convertible note. As a result, KKE's ownership of voting rights becomes 32.3%.

RemoteLock offers a cloud-based control platform that manages smart locks from the leading brands as well as wired access devices, providing cost-effective access management solutions for any door on a property- whether internal property doors or common doors such as main entrances, elevators, and garages. Users can manage their preferred mix of access control products throughout their portfolio all on a single, centralized dashboard.

KKE has been an investor in RemoteLock (* formerly LockState) since 2008 and has been the company's sole distributor in Japan since January 2017. KKE is providing services in areas where there is significant room for IT utilization in access management, such as accommodation facilities and local governments, and the number of units connected to the cloud in Japan currently exceeds 10,000. The service is also being introduced to local governments throughout Japan, with more than 60 of the approximately 1,750 local governments having adopted the service.

This investment follows the investment of approximately 1.5 million U.S. dollars in May 2018 and 3.25 million U.S. dollars in December 2021, and is purposed to support RemoteLock which is expected to grow at a high rate realizes the expansion of its SaaS business, and to further strengthen the relationship as partners by improving and enhancing cloud function through Japan-US collaboration. KKE will strive to improve the usability, comfortability, and efficiency for building managers and residents by utilizing IoT technology that corresponds to changing industry and consumer needs.

* RemoteLock changed its name from LockState in July 2022.

Kozo Keikaku Engineering Inc.

KKE is a consulting firm that challenges to solve various problems in society by utilizing engineering knowledge. Since its establishment as a structural design firm in 1956, KKE has expanded its business in diverse field such as construction, disaster prevention, telecommunication, manufacturing and decision-making support as a Professional Design & Engineering Firm that acts as a bridge between the academic and business worlds. KKE strives to solve increasingly complex social issues by providing Engineering Consulting and Product Service based on the engineering knowledge.



https://www.kke.co.jp/en/

Learn more about RemoteLOCK at: https://remotelock.kke.co.jp/

RemoteLock

RemoteLock sets the standard in universal access control with its easy-to-use, scalable, and future-proof software platform. It provides users the ultimate in flexibility and control-so they can easily grant any person access to any space, from anywhere. RemoteLock manages the greatest diversity of smart locks and wired access control devices from leading manufacturers and can easily integrate with other essential business software. RemoteLock is committed to being the last access management partner our customers will need. Headquartered in Denver, CO, RemoteLock has customers in over 65 countries.



https://www.remotelock.com/

IR Section, Kozo Keikaku Engineering Inc.

e-mail:ir@kke.co.jp

* Kozo Keikaku Engineering and the Kozo Keikaku Engineering logo are registered trademarks of Kozo Keikaku Engineering Inc. The proper nouns of company names and product names, etc. are the trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

PDF Download [84 KB]